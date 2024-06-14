gbh007

Investment overview

I wrote about Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) previously (28 March 2024) with a buy rating, as I was positive about the growth strategies that management had in place. The stock price has gone up as I expected, I am downgrading my buy rating to hold. A large part of the downgrade is due to the limited upside based on my model. In my view, the key driver for additional upside is how well the new product, Steak, will be adopted, and while I have positive views on it, the negative aspect is preventing me from turning bullish on it.

Conflicting thoughts on Steak

I have been focused on SG's menu innovation strategy, and I like how management has worked well towards it, rolling out the new product, Steak. The problem I have is that, given the pricing level, I am not sure how adoption would be in the current macro backdrop.

Starting with the positives, I would think that Steak (launched in early May) could be a game changer for the business's overall growth from a total addressable market [TAM] perspective. Offering steak (beef protein) significantly enlarges the pool of consumers that SG can target, as SG is now able to capture a large part of the market that it couldn't (because it did not offer more protein options previously). The US is also the largest consumer of beef meat, so this product should resonate well with consumers. This is huge, not only from a topline growth perspective, but it should also drive higher earnings growth because every incremental customer has a high incremental margin (most of the costs are already fixed).

A part of the menu innovation strategy was also to shrink the number of SKUs, which has a big impact on both growth and margins. In growth, lower SKUs should translate to better labor productivity as they do not need to remember as many recipes, which translates to better throughput. On margins, lower SKUs translate to a lower number of ingredients, which means lower wastage. It also provides SG with a supply chain optimization opportunity in that SG could consolidate its buying power (previously split across multiple ingredients) into a more focused group of ingredients.

As such, there are visible positives that I am looking forward to that could drive growth. However, I am also cognizant of the negative aspect that is preventing me from turning full bullish. The key negative aspect that is putting me on the fence is that this new product is not cheap (you can find more raw comments in Reddit forums that show how consumers think of the pricing).

I understand that the latest macro data showed the second month of deceleration on a month-on-month basis. However, I still stand firm with my view that May data did not prove that higher interest rates are working as well as expected in driving down inflation. On a rolling 3-month basis (I did this math for my recent Nordstrom writeup), inflation is still trailing at 3.4%, which is the same as April. As such, I don't see any major change in consumers' behavior in that they will continue to look for value purchase - and this is where I think the new product may not see as much adoption as I hoped it would. Although management did say that adoption has been great in Boston (20% of dinner daypart orders), I am not sure if that is representative of future adoption, as that data could be due to consumers that were trying the new product.

Continuous labor management should yield huge benefits

On the other hand, I do expect SG to see growth and margin benefits from its extreme focus on labor management. At a high level, the strategy revolves around deploying and scheduling employees to drive throughput improvement and change in compensation.

The former is still in its early innings as management looks to deploy, but if done well, there should be major growth and margin uplift. Regarding growth, with the right amount of labor allocated to each daypart (i.e., better utilization), SG will be able to serve more customers (a key reason why SG lost a lot of lunchtime demand). As for margins, improved labor utilization means improved margins, as the cost of an employee is largely fixed.

We remain focused on capturing additional urban lunchtime demand where we know we have a walk-away factor. We have made meaningful progress over the last few quarters with improvements in labor scheduling and having head coaches spend more time on the floor with customers. Company 1Q24 earnings

The latter strategy (compensation) is the one that gets me excited. The new regional manager (head coaches) compensation scheme includes profit sharing with upside potential tied to store sales and cost (essential unlimited upside). Put another way, this means that compensation is structured to prioritize both sales growth and cost management, and to do that, managers will need to find ways to achieve high in-store productivity. This is massive because managers now have skin in the game. I believe the result of this is already apparent in SG's operations, where employee turnover is 1900 bps lower than 1Q23 and 90-day retention has improved by 1000 bps vs. 1Q23.

Sweetgreen

Importantly, over 50% of head coaches are internal promotes, and management intends to increase this percentage going forward. This is critical for both future operation excellence (i.e., growth) and retention, in my opinion. Since these head coaches know how SG operates at the store level, the management process will be a lot more relevant and practical. With more hires coming from internal promotes, it also gives existing staff more promotion opportunities, which improves retention as it gives them reasons to stay.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for SG is ~$38.

I have increased my growth estimates by 75bps a year (matching management guidance upgrade at the midpoint) for both FY24 and FY25 to reflect my positive view on management's focus on labor management (Steak impact is not embedded into FY24 upgraded guidance, so I assumed the upgrade was because of better labor productivity). What I did not include in my growth expectations is the potential benefits of the new product, Steak, as I am not sure how adoption will be. Until I see a solid track record of adoption, I will remain conservative in my estimates.

SG's valuation has moved up as I expected; however, I am less confident that SG's multiple could go any higher from here, as the last time SG's went above this multiple was when growth was >60% in 1Q22. While I give credit for the improving EBITDA margin profile (as I discussed previously), which should continue to improve, I am holding on to a more conservative view on how valuation multiples will move from here as the growth contribution from the new product is uncertain.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for SG. While the new Steak product has the potential to be a game-changer for growth, its high price point may limit adoption in the current economic backdrop. Despite this, SG's focus on labor management through improved scheduling and profit-sharing incentives for managers is promising and should lead to both growth and margin improvements. With the stock price already reflecting much of the expected growth, I believe the upside is limited until there's a clearer picture of Steak's adoption.