Cincinnati Financial: This Quality Dividend Grower Remains On Sale

Jun. 14, 2024
Summary

  • Cincinnati Financial's feat of 63 years and counting of dividend growth is something that I can't fully fathom.
  • The company thrived in every key operating metric in the first quarter.
  • The property and casualty insurer's financial position and manageable dividend payout ratio should keep dividend growth alive and well for the foreseeable future.
  • Shares of CINF could be priced 13% below fair value.
  • The P&C insurer looks to be primed to deliver 35% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

Businesswoman Working On Computer

A businesswoman works in her office.

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Although I am self-employed, I have never run my own business. I can understand how difficult it is to lead a business to even remain a going concern over years, decades, or centuries, though.

