Luis Alvarez

Shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) have seen a reasonably lackluster welcome as a publicly traded company. The company priced its initial public offering at the midpoint of the preliminary offering price, with shares trading at similar levels today, not enjoying a "traditional" opening day move higher. The healthcare payment provider is seeing solid, but not too impressive growth, while being solidly profitable on an operating basis.

Despite these observations, valuations are somewhat demanding, as realistic earnings multiples are very high, which together with a competitive environment and potential for AI to play a disruptive role, makes me somewhat cautious here as well.

Simplify Healthcare Payments

The mission of Waystar is to simplify healthcare payments through modern and cloud-based software, to thereby enable healthcare clients to focus on patient care, while optimizing financial outcomes.

The company serves some 30,000 clients while facilitating over $5 billion in annual healthcare payments. On these payments, the company takes a relatively steep cut, with revenues of $791 million in 2023 implying a cut in excess of 15% of the notional payment volume.

That is a big shortsighted, as well as the company provides mission-critical cloud software, streaming a complex process in which healthcare providers must manage reimbursement correctly. This in part includes a multistep workflow which furthermore is very complicated, including over 10,000 diagnosis codes, which change as well, while being dependent on the stakeholder, making payments not an easy task.

The company is active in a huge $4.3 trillion US healthcare spending market which is in part comprised of many hundreds of billions in wasteful spending, of which some $350 billion is related to administration, according to estimates.

The modern and seamlessly integrated software platform is furthermore constantly tweaked as it is trained by AI models to improve. All this means that customers can increase revenues, collect money quicker, boost productivity, and improve their financial visibility.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Waystar aimed to sell 45 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $20 and $23 per share, with final pricing set right in the middle of this range. The company raised $967 million in gross process from the offering.

With a total of 167 million shares outstanding post the offering, the company obtained a $3.6 billion equity valuation at the offer price, a substantial amount, of course. This valuation excluded a huge $2.21 billion net debt load pre-IPO, the result of the business being owned by private equity firms Bain and EQT, with pro forma net debt seen around $1.3 billion, for a $4.9 billion enterprise valuation.

For the year 2023, the company generated $791 million in sales, up a decent but not too impressive 12% from 2022. The company reported operating earnings of $142 million, marking a dramatic increase from a $90 million operating profit number in 2022. That was not enough to cover the expensive interest payments at the time but should be sufficient to achieve this going forward, with IPO proceeds allocated to reduce debt.

First quarter sales for 2024 were up more than 17% to nearly $225 million, trending at a run rate of $900 million already. Note that the revenue mix is pretty evenly distributed between subscription revenues and volume-based revenues. While the acceleration on the topline was welcomed, operating profits were stable in dollar terms, around $35 million.

With a current $4.9 billion enterprise valuation and the run rate in terms of sales, the company is valued around 5-6 times sales. Based on a $140 million in operating profits, I believe that the business should be able to refinance its net debt around 6%, for a $78 million in interest expenses. This should yield after tax profits of $50 million, equal to $0.30 per share.

Leverage remains somewhat elevated as the annualized EBITDA performance comes in at $370 million based on the first quarter performance, resulting in a roughly 3.5 times leverage ratio here, although much of this debt is long term.

These conclusions remain valid as of today, as shares are trading at $22, virtually at par compared to the official offering price.

Concluding Thoughts

Right now, I am a bit in doubt. On the one hand, we have a solid profitable software platform here, posting double-digit sales growth rates and realistic operating margins around 20%, all trading around 5-6 times sales.

On the other hand, there is quite some debt apparent on the balance sheet, but moreover, the observation the company takes a very steep cut in relation to the payment volumes which it manages.

Other risks include competition, industry consolidation, very long sales cycles, as well as the potential liability which the company might cause to clients in case of mistakes in services provided, and of course privacy invasion.

Amidst all this, and with many software names have seen substantial sell-offs in recent times, this means that I am leaning cautious here. Realistic earnings multiples remain very demanding, in part amidst high interest costs, but moreover the overall valuation.

I am keen on following the company from here, as there certainly is potential in the industry, and potential for continued organic growth or M&A, but the AI revolution might at the same time cause some overhang as well.

Given all this, I am taking a neutral stance, with the intention to keep an eye on the developments from here.