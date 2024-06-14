Buying Sea Limited And Trimming CrowdStrike

Summary

  • Bought Sea Limited at $73.50/share, trimmed CrowdStrike at $381.64.
  • Sea offers resilient growth at 25x FCF, dominant market share in Southeast Asia.
  • Sea's success post-COVID shows potential for sustainable growth and long-term gains.
  • CrowdStrike is phenomenal, but sky-high expectations at near 100x FCF require perfect execution. I prefer Sea Limited at the current levels.
A few days ago, I bought Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) ‘Sea’ at $73.50/share and trimmed CrowdStrike (CRWD) at $381.64. I am adding a resilient business with durable growth that can help the Sleep Well Portfolio thrive from unpredictability while reducing

I run Sleep Well Investments to find time-tested and anti-fragile businesses to avoid permanent capital losses.All businesses go through a comprehensive ‘sleep well investment’ checklist to evaluate their (i) business quality, (ii) competitive position and risks, and (iii) valuation. They are given a score and a buy price to ensure a high margin of safety.I also monitor their moats and market share movements to track investment thesis. Check my website for 10K+ word deep dives and 3-5K+ thesis tracking reports.The first few write-ups are: The VAT Group - The Vaccum Valve Monopoly Shimano - The Bike Component Monopoly Floor and Decor - Future Home Improvement Monopoly Subscribe for more sleep-well investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE, CRWD, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

