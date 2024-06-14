brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is rated as a Hold.

My prior January 7, 2024, update touched on ICICI Bank's business outlook and the most recent statistics for India's banking sector. The spotlight is on IBN's latest investor event disclosures and the impact of India's recent general election.

IBN's most recent comments at an investment conference indicate that the bank's key financial metrics for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year could be better than what was expected. On the other hand, the results of the latest Indian election were a negative surprise and that might translate into weaker-than-expected credit demand for India's banking industry and ICICI Bank. In other words, there are mixed signals emerging from recent developments that justify a Hold rating for IBN.

Takeaways From Investor Conference

ICICI Bank participated in Indian broker B&K Securities' 2024 Trinity India investment conference between May 29 and May 31 this year. B&K Securities subsequently issued a report (not publicly available) titled "Trinity India 2024 Post Conference Notes" on June 4, 2024, which outlined the key comments provided by selected Indian listed companies at the recent investor conference.

There are a number of positive takeaways pertaining to IBN's commentary at the end-May Trinity India conference, as per the "Trinity India 2024 Post Conference Notes" research report.

Firstly, ICICI Bank shared at the Trinity India conference that its "credit volume has been good" for the "first two months" of FY 2025 (YE March 31), or April-May 2024.

The sell-side analysts are currently forecasting that IBN's top-line growth in local currency or INR terms will moderate slightly from +8.7% YoY for Q4 FY 2024 to +8.4% YoY in Q1 FY 2025. As such, ICICI Bank's latest comment on "credit volume" does suggest that there is a decent chance of a top-line beat for the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

Secondly, IBN noted at B&K Securities' latest investor event that its FY 2025 CASA (Current Account And Savings Account) ratio "could do better than the last year" or FY 2024.

At the company's earlier Q4 FY 2024 earnings call (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) in late April this year, ICICI Bank shared that "the flows that we saw, particularly on the CASA side" were "stronger in Q4 relative to the previous couple of quarters." The positive CASA growth momentum for the final quarter of the prior fiscal year provides further support for IBN's expectations of an improvement in its CASA ratio for the current fiscal year.

Therefore, the bank's actual Net Interest Margin (or NIM) might surprise on the upside thanks to a more favorable CASA ratio. As it stands now, ICICI Bank's NIM is projected to decrease significantly from 4.53% (source: investor presentation slides) in FY 2024 to 4.10% in FY 2025 as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Thirdly, the company mentioned at the recent end-May investment conference that "the pace of growth (in technology expenses) would come down" in the current fiscal year vis-à-vis the previous year because some of the technology-related initiatives will be concluded in the near future.

As indicated in its investor presentation, IBN's cost-to-income ratio rose slightly from 40.1% in the prior fiscal year to 40.2% for this fiscal year. A lower-than-expected increase in technology-related costs could allow ICICI Bank to report a better cost-to-income ratio and superior profitability in FY 2025.

To sum things up, the read-throughs from the bank's disclosures at this recent investment conference are pretty favorable.

The Potential Impact Of India's General Election

The results of the recent general election in India are expected to have a negative impact on Indian equities in general and the country's banking sector as well.

Seeking Alpha News published an article on June 5, 2024, indicating that "an unexpectedly tight general election that resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party (Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP) losing its majority" led to significant "foreign outflows from India stocks." It is noteworthy that ICICI Bank's share price fell by a significant -9% on June 4, 2024, when the initial vote counting suggested that a negative surprise relating to the election's result was on the cards.

There are concerns that the Modi government might find it tougher to push for new projects and investments with a narrower election win for the BJP. This might in turn lead to lower-than-expected capital investments and weaker-than-expected loan demand (to fund capital investments) for India. A June 4, 2024, report (not publicly available) issued by Citigroup (C) titled "Implications of a Narrower BJP Victory Margin" highlighted that a "positive surprise in capex is unlikely" which supports the economists' prediction of a "moderation in credit growth" in India.

In other words, IBN's stock might continue to underperform if overall loan growth for the Indian banking industry turns out to be slower-than-expected due to unfavorable policy implications associated with the recent election results.

Final Thoughts

I have made the choice to leave my Hold rating for ICICI Bank unchanged, following an analysis of the effects of the recent Indian election results and the company's commentary at the latest investor event.

Moreover, IBN stock is fairly valued as its trailing P/B ratio of 3.06 times is close to my target P/B multiple of 3.14 times. As per the Gordon Growth Model formula, a fair P/B metric is equal to [Return on Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] divided by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]. My Return on Equity, Perpetuity Growth Rate, and Cost of Equity assumptions are 18.7% (actual FY 2024 cost of equity as per investor presentation), +3%, and 8%.