Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) recently publicized that the FDA gave NVL-655 their Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for locally advanced or metastatic ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The BTD press release encouraged me to do some preliminary research on Nuvalent and NVL-655. It didn't take me long to determine that NVL-655 has the potential to be a vital therapy for ALK+ NSCLC patients who often have to deal with multiple lines of therapy after their cancer develops resistance to targeted therapy after secondary mutations in the ALK gene along with the possibility of developing brain metastases. NVL-655 could be a promising agent due to it being a brain-penetrant ALK selective TKI that could avert treatment of some of these resistance mechanisms, as well as avoid CNS adverse events and the development of ALK mutations that are often seen with ALK inhibitors. If successful, NVL-655 could change the treatment paradigm in locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC and provide Nuvalent with a potentially blockbuster product. As a result, NUVL is high on my watchlist for a potential entry in the coming weeks or months.

I intend to provide a brief background on Nuvalent and its pipeline programs. Then, I will discuss NVL-655’s potential to become a blockbuster therapy, and how that could impact NUVL’s share price. In addition, I will point out some of the downside risks that NUVL investors should consider when managing their position. Finally, I reveal my strategy for finding an entry point in NUVL.

Background Nuvalent

Nuvalent is currently a clinical-stage biopharma developing targeted kinase therapies for oncology patients, with a strong focus on NSCLC indications. Nuvalent has created some impressive innovative small molecules that are engineered to conquer a tumor’s resistance mechanisms, reduce adverse events, tame brain metastases, and deliver superior durable responses to contemporary therapies. The key to Nuvalent’s therapies is their innovative dual-targeting molecular structures that allow their therapies to effectively engage both the original target kinase in cancer cells and its mutated forms that arise due to drug resistance. As a result, Nuvalent’s therapies should be able to treat both initial tumors but also tumors that develop resistance mutations, which is arguably the biggest obstacle to address in a patient’s treatment plan.

Nuvalent Platform Technology Overview (Nuvalent)

Nuvalent’s pipeline contains kinase agents for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered NSCLC. In addition, the company has some undisclosed discovery-stage candidates.

Nuvalent Pipeline (Nuvalent)

Zidesamtinib (NVL-520) is a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor for ROS1 fusions in NSCLC. Zidesamtinib’s ability to target ROS1 minimizes off-target impacts associated with TRKs, potentially generating durable responses while decreasing CNS-related adverse events. Zidesamtinib's brain penetrance aspect holds promise to help with the prevalence of the notorious brain metastases associated with NSCLC.

NVL-655 is another promising brain penetrant as an ALK-selective inhibitor after ALK-driven NSCLC. Similar to Zidesamtinib, NLV-655 attempts to minimize CNS adverse events while potentially overcoming the tumor’s resistance mechanisms and producing durable responses. Furthermore, NVL-655’s brain penetrance ability helps safeguard the CNS and limit brain metastases. NVL-655 is currently in its Phase II ALKOVE-1 trial, which should provide vital safety and efficacy data.

Nuvalent’s NVL-330 is going after HER2 metastatic NSCLC with the prospect of limiting off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR. Similar to the company’s other pipeline assets, NVL-330 utilizes brain penetrance to improve efficacy and thwart brain metastases, which are very HER2 NSCLC. NVL-330’s preclinical data has encouraged the company to start a Phase I trial at some point this year.

In terms of cash, Nuvalent had about $691.8M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of Q1, which the company expects to survive into 2027.

Background on NVL-655

NVL-655 is designed as a brain-penetrant ALK selective TKI that has the potential to overcome tumor resistance to ALK inhibitor therapy and reduce CNS adverse events. Perhaps the most important aspect is its potential to thwart brain metastases, which affects up to 40% of patients, while approximately half of patients develop resistance to contemporary ALK TKIs. Accordingly, there is a huge opportunity for therapies that can work for people who have failed two or more ALK TKIs.

Nuvalent NVL-655 ALKOVE-1 Phase I Tumor Response (Nuvalent) Nuvalent NVL-655 ALKOVE-1 Phase I Safety Profile (Nuvalent)

At the moment, there is no clear standard of care the 3rd and beyond for ALK+ NSCLC, where 25-50% of patients have compound mutations with more than 60% experiencing CNS disease. NVL-655 has already showcased its clinical impact in heavily pretreated subjects, who have probably exhausted all their available treatment options.

As I mentioned in the introduction, NVL-655 received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treating locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC for previously treated patients with two or more ALK TKIs, which would encompass these 3rd-line+ ALK+ NSCLC patients.

Nuvalent Best-In-Class Potential (Nuvalent)

Nuvalent believes that NVL-655 has potential in the second-line setting, where it could challenge the current standard of care, lorlatinib. NVL-655 has produced impressive data thus far with an objective response rate (ORR) of 71% in the lorlatinib-naïve population, durable responses, and a favorable TRK-sparing safety profile in single and compound resistance mutations, as well as in lorlatinib-naïve patients.

What is more, Nuvalent highlights NVL-655’s potential in the first-line setting to dethrone alectinib as the current standard of care. Results from lorlatinib and alectinib suggest that progression-free survival (PFS) extension is possible in the first-line setting. However, lorlatinib has a history of TRK-related adverse events, which may limit its implementation in the first line. Meanwhile, NVL-655’s safety profile might make it through the FDA due to its potentially superior safety profile but is still able to produce durable responses.

So, Nuvalent's NVL-655 looks to have the potential to change the treatment paradigm as a best-in-class therapy for ALK+ NSCLC across different lines of therapy.

Looking ahead, NVL-655’s Phase II portion of the ALKOVE-1 trial is still enrolling and they expect to present updated trial data at a medical conference later this year. In addition, they have plans to outline NVL-655’s broader front-line development strategy.

A Potential Blockbuster

In order to figure out if NVL-655 has the potential to be a blockbuster drug, we first have to determine if its market can support $1B in annual sales. Keep in mind, that NVL-655 is going after patients with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive NSCLC who have been previously treated with two or more ALK TKIs. I could not locate data on the specific market opportunity, so I had to perform some elementary calculations to get a general idea of the market.

The U.S. NSCLC market was estimated to be roughly $11.4B in 2023, with the potential to grow to $76.3B by 2030. The ALK+ NSCLC patient population is projected to make up about 2%-7% of all NSCLC patients. So, 2% of that 2030 estimate would be over $1.5B in revenue, and 7% would be over $5.3B. Indeed, these are just estimates of the ALK+ market and it is not specific to TKIs… however, it does help illustrate the market that NVL-655 could be going into and its capacity to hit blockbuster status in the United States. Now, the global ALK market is expected to hit $30.1B by 2030, so it is not obscene to believe that NVL-655 has the raw potential to hit blockbuster status at some point in its lifetime, especially if the company goes ex-U.S at some point.

When?

The company has publicized that they could have pivotal data in 2025 and potential approval in 2026, which would most likely be from Zidesamtinib in ROS-1 NSCLC. However, the FDA’s Breakthrough Designation for NVL-655 expedites the regulatory review process and helps accelerate the availability of drugs that can revolutionize the treatment paradigm for hard-to-treat patient populations. If the company can initiate their potentially registrational ALKOVE-1 Phase II trial, they could be on track for later line therapy approval in 2026 with the breakthrough therapy designation to help expedite the process.

Nuvalent Timeline and Milestones (Nuvalent)

If NVL-655 is approved, a launch could potentially happen as early as 2026, though 2027 would be a more conservative approximation. Looking at the Street’s estimates, we can see some analysts expect Nuvalent to get off to a slow start in 2027, while others are anticipating gangbusters with revenue clearing $300M. I would have to assume the higher estimates are likely factoring both NVL-655 and Zidesamtinib being on the market, while the lower estimates are expecting one to hit the market with a slower adoption.

Nuvalent Annual Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

It looks as if the Street doesn’t expect Nuvalent to clear $1B in revenue until the next decade, which doesn’t support my stance that NVL-655 could achieve blockbuster status. Indeed, blockbuster drugs typically take 5-10 years to reach peak sales, so maybe NVL-655 is closer to the 10-year mark before clearing $1B in sales. Still, I am perplexed that some analysts are setting the bar that low considering NVL-655 has the prospects to be a front-line treatment in TKI-Naïve ALK+ NSCLC before the end of this decade. Although ALK+ NSCLC is a small percentage of the overall NSCLC patient population, we are still looking at a multi-billion dollar market for NVL-655 to claim. Considering NVL-655 has the prospects to be used in multiple lines of therapy, one can argue that its maxed-out label could allow it to be a treatment option for most of the ALK+ NSCLC population. No, I am not implying NVL-655 will claim the lion’s share of that market, but 30%-40% is not unreasonable considering that is what Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Tagrisso did in the PD-L1 expression and EGFR mutation NSCLC populations, respectively. A rudimentary calculation of 30%-40% of the projected $5.3B ALK+ NSCLC U.S. market in 2030 would be roughly $1.6B to $2.12B. So, I think the Street’s estimates are a bit low, especially if they are anticipating the company getting more than one product on the market.

A Jefferies analyst believes NVL-655 could generate adjusted peak sales of approximately $2.6B, while Zidesamtinib could hit about $1.7B in peak sales. Again, blockbuster drugs take years and sometimes over a decade to obtain peak sales, so Jefferies might be looking towards the end of the next decade before we could see $2B+ in sales from NVL-655. For example, Keytruda was approved back in 2014 for melanoma and still hasn’t hit its estimated peak sales yet with some projections having it clear $30B in 2028. Indeed, comparing NVL-655 to Keytruda is not apples-to-apples, however, it does support my point that NVL-655’s peak form could be a decade away as the company fights to maximize the label and its commercial potential.

Ultimately, we don’t know if or when NVL-655 will have blockbuster status, however, I believe there is no doubt that there is a market out there to support it… and that market is in dire need of a therapeutics with NVL-655’s clinical profile.

Bullish Impact

Undoubtedly, FDA approval of NVL-655 and/or Zidesamtinib would have a positive impact on Nuvalent’s long-term outlook. Using the industry’s average price-to-sales of 4x-5x and the Jefferies analyst’s peak sales estimate of ~$2.6B for NVL-655, we would get a valuation of about $10.4B-$13B or $161-$201 per share. If you add in Zidesamtinib’s $1.7B in peak sales, you get about $17.2B-$21.5, or ~$266-$333 per share. Considering NUVL is trading around $80 per share at the moment, I think it is appropriate to say the approval of these candidates should eventually justify a higher share price.

Downside Risks

Despite my bullish outlook, I have to concede that there are several downside risks that I need to consider with NUVL. The leading risk is a failure in a clinical trial in any one of the company’s current or future pipeline assets. Nuvalent is a pre-commercial company, so its valuation is going to be heavily dependent on the results of clinical trials that could determine if their programs will make it through the FDA. If the trials fail to post strong clinical marks, the pipeline program could be delayed, halted, or even terminated, which would damage Nuvalent's market potential and long-term outlook. Considering NUVL is currently trading at a premium valuation, we would have to expect the ticker to take a big hit as investors cast doubt over the company’s technology, and ability to afford any setback.

Commercialization can also bring its own set of challenges that could hinder the company’s outlook. Getting their pipeline programs through the FDA is already a challenge, but successfully bringing products to market involves establishing a commercial organization to handle their manufacturing, distribution, and marketing organizations. It is possible that Nuvalent can post impressive clinical grades, but will struggle to establish their own commercial abilities or find a good partner, which would impact market penetration and profitability.

Another risk to consider is strong competition in the oncology market, particularly for NSCLC. Not only does Nuvalent have to battle approved TKIs, but there could be numerous oncology agents in development that could outperform their candidates in the clinic or on the market.

Intellectual property is another major concern for Nuvalent. Safeguarding patent protection for their platform technology and their pipeline assets are critical. If Nuvalent is able to get NVL-655 and/or other candidates on the market, we have to expect competitors and generics to start challenging to Nuvalent's intellectual property rights and patent expirations. Failure to defend their IP would damage those peak sales estimates and quickly damage the ticker’s performance.

Last but not least… finances. Nuvalent’s quarterly cash burn from Q3 2021 has averaged about $20.5M, so that $691.8M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities the company had at the end of Q1, should easily last into 2027. Admittedly, we don’t know how much cash the company is going to chew through as they move their pipeline into larger trials and prepare for a possible approval, so we don’t if the company’s runway forecast is accounting for the funds needed for a commercial launch. Therefore, investors need to accept that there is a strong likelihood that Nuvalent will have to fundraise at some point in the next couple of years, and it could result in shareholder dilution.

Considering these risks, I am assigning a conviction level of 2 out of 5 and NUVL will be considered a speculative ticker for my “Bio Boom” portfolio.

My Plan

I am looking to establish a NUVL position in the near term in anticipation that Nuvalent will get at least one of their pipeline programs across the FDA finish line in 2026. Typically, I don’t like establishing a position in a ticker that is trading at a premium, but Nuvalent's strong financial position that is expected to sustain operations through 2027 has softened my apprehension.

Looking at the Daily Chart, we can see NUVL is showing a nice setup after pulling back from its $90 per share high in February.

NUVL Daily Chart (Trendspider)

The ticker is trading above the anchored VWAPs from the all-time high and the formation’s high, indicating some bullish momentum. In addition, we can see the Go-No-Go indicator is bullish. As a result, my game plan is to wait for a potential retest of the $75 level before clicking the buy button. If the share price continues higher, I will wait for the ticker to establish a new trading range and will reassess my game plan.

Once I have established a position, I will look to add the position over the remainder of 2024 as we wait for updates on Zidesamtinib and NVL-655.