Nuvalent: NVL-655 Could Bring Blockbuster Potential

Jun. 14, 2024 7:15 AM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) Stock
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nuvalent's NVL-655 received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ALK+ NSCLC, showing potential as a vital therapy.
  • Nuvalent's pipeline includes innovative kinase therapies for NSCLC, with NVL-655 and Zidesamtinib showing promise in clinical trials.
  • NVL-655 has the potential to become a blockbuster drug, with peak sales estimates supporting a higher share price for Nuvalent in the future.
KRAS G12C mutation in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) - closeup view 3d illustration

Nemes Laszlo

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) recently publicized that the FDA gave NVL-655 their Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for locally advanced or metastatic ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The BTD press release encouraged me to do some preliminary research on Nuvalent and NVL-655. It

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.73K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NRK, AZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

