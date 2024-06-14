JHVEPhoto

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported Q2 earnings today, which were met with euphoria after hours by the market. The enterprise software sector has broadly taken a beating in recent weeks with popular names like Salesforce (CRM) and UiPath (PATH) getting hammered after weak earnings. This dragged Adobe down while the company was navigating a recent controversy over its terms and conditions, a pending FTC investigation into cancellation policies, and general fear about the extent of AI's impact on its business. Accordingly, it's been a difficult first half of 2024 for Adobe investors.

The swirling fear and doubt did not stop the company from posting another double beat and raise. I have maintained the belief that AI will not hurt Adobe, and said as much in a recent article titled Adobe Stock: Ignore The Sora FUD. My Hold rating on that article proved to be prescient. In that article, I offered a valuation model which suggested a fair value range of $510-$530. Today I'll be upgrading Adobe to a Buy as the company delivered excellent results in the face of uncertainty. The company's effective AI monetization makes it very worthwhile to buy while it trades near my fair value estimate.

Q2 Earnings Review: Financials

Adobe grew total sales 10% YoY to reach $5.31b revenue in Q2 of this year. This beat estimates by $20m. Meanwhile, EPS grew 24% to $3.49 on a GAAP basis and 15% to $4.48 on a non-GAAP basis, which beat by $0.09.

The nice GAAP EPS growth was caused by the one-time impact of the $1b Figma acquisition termination fee that dampened GAAP results last quarter. The company generated $1.94b cash from operations (-9% YoY) while reaching GAAP operating income of $1.89b and GAAP net income of $1.57b. The company repurchased roughly 4.6m shares during the quarter for $2.5b, meaning the average cost was approximately $543.47 per share. This suggests the company was heavily repurchasing shares in March.

Digital media, which includes Firefly, Creative Cloud, and Document Cloud, continues to dominate revenue mix with 74% of revenue, or $3.91b. Creative cloud generates the bulk of that at $3.13b, but Document cloud's 19% YoY growth outpaced Creatives 10% growth. Strong performance in document cloud was driven by an acceleration in user growth and the introduction of an AI assistant. Meanwhile, total segment ARR (annual recurring revenue) reached $16.25b, which was up 13% YoY.

On the Digital Experience side, the company generated 9% YoY growth to reach $1.33b in revenue, $1.2b of which is subscription-based. The digital experience business is dominated by Adobe Experience Cloud, which is a marketing tech software stack. It allows enterprises to build customer populations, design content, deploy marketing strategies, and gather data on results.

Meanwhile, the company also provided promising guidance for the next quarter and full year:

The company expects modest sales growth QoQ between 0.37% and 1.32% and about 10% YoY growth. Adobe continues executing and compounding revenues at a low double-digit pace annually and is proving to investors that AI will help, not hurt, the core business.

This steady compounding is made more attractive by the extremely compelling margin profile that Adobe offers. In the quarter, Adobe reached a gross margin of 88.74% which grew 62 bps from 88.12% last year. Meanwhile, Adobe demonstrated measurable operating leverage, with operating margin expanding to 35.51% from the 33.72% mark reported last year. Net margin reached 29.63% for the quarter, up from 26.89% this time last year. While other SaaS companies grapple with longer sales cycles and flailing investor sentiment, Adobe posted a double beat, guidance raise, and expanded margins across the board.

The balance sheet showed similarly promising trends, with the company accumulating $500m in cash over the first half of the year, while receivables declined by $600m. Adobe took on nearly $2b in additional debt in the quarter.

Q2 Earnings Review: Earnings Call

The earnings call was heavily focused on AI and Adobe's approach therein. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe CEO, said (emphasis added):

Adobe's highly differentiated approach to AI is rooted in the belief that creativity is a uniquely human trait - and that AI has the power to assist and amplify human ingenuity and enhance productivity. We're innovating across data, models and interfaces and natively integrating AI across all our offerings. In Creative Cloud, we have invested in training our Firefly family of creative generative AI models with a proprietary data set and delivering AI functionality within our flagship products including Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere. We're reimagining creativity for a broader set of customers by delivering Adobe Express as an AI-first application across the web and mobile surfaces. Since its debut in March 2023, Firefly has been used to generate over 9 billion images across Adobe creative tools.

The 9 billion Firefly token count is up 38% from the 6.5 billion reported last quarter. This growth demonstrates the engagement of Adobe's customers with the Firefly product and the value it provides. Adobe's AI strategy flies in the face of the prevailing narrative from bearish pundits. While some believe that AI will render Adobe software obsolete, the company is integrating the technology throughout its entire stack to deliver more value for users. I maintain the belief that AI will not have a severe impact on Adobe's core business. In the current state, AI image generators can only reach a "good enough" quality. For people like me, that's sufficient (my Seeking Alpha profile picture is AI generated!). This is not the case for creative professionals. Good enough doesn't cut it for them. They will still need to roll up their sleeves and reach a higher quality of work than AI is currently capable of producing.

Meanwhile, the company integrated Document Cloud with an AI assistant. This was made generally available in English in April of this year. It will allow users to shift from reading documents to having conversations with them and is available as an add-on subscription. Shantanu commented that the guidance raise was driven by "early success" in monetizing AI technologies. This will be particularly apparent in creative cloud, which CFO Dan Durn commented is seeing "strong renewals as customers migrate to higher-value, higher ARPU (average revenue per user) Creative Cloud plans that include Firefly entitlements".

On the digital experience side, AI presents a seamless cross-sell opportunity for Adobe, which will continue to drive steady double-digit compounding and operating leverage like we saw this quarter. As previously stated, the Digital Experience segment is marketing software. Within the Adobe Experience Cloud platform, Firefly sells itself. Experience cloud offers native Firefly integration to help marketers create digital content, but the use cases for AI don't stop there. AI can be integrated throughout the stack to create more personalized marketing campaigns, run campaign optimization tests, perform real-time delivery channel decisioning, and obviously greatly enhances the copy creation and approval process for enterprises. Adobe's software stack across both business segments is a gold mine for cross-selling and relationship deepening with AI integrations.

Further, during the Q&A management noted that they saw particular strength in the SMB, small-to-medium business, segment. These are businesses that have neither the expertise nor resources to deliver highly differentiated marketing experiences. AI is driving demand from SMB's who now have an avenue to create higher quality marketing experiences without paying to outsource the work.

Finally, the company faced the exact question which has been on every investor's mind: will generative AI become so good that Adobe products become obsolete?

Predictably, Shantanu believes this isn't the case. For one, the value of AI will be driven broadly by accelerating adoption and usage by consumers. Without broad adoption, the CapEx spend to build the required infrastructure will slow from its current pace and AI software will be hamstrung by lack of compute. As customers use AI more in Adobe products, it becomes more deeply embedded in workflows and actually makes Adobe software stickier. The second part of the answer was in reference to the flywheel I touched on above with the digital experience segment. Marketing software is prime real estate for AI enhancements, and I agree with management that AI will greatly accelerate growth in the digital experience business.

Investor Takeaway

This report quelled doubts that began creeping into many investors' heads about Adobe. Despite the SaaS industry experiencing swirling fear and pessimism, Adobe delivered a double beat and raise, double digital growth, margin expansion, and demonstrable monetization of AI throughout its stack. Adobe was agile in the face of a breakthrough new technology, and the results will continue to speak for themselves. I reiterate my Buy rating on Adobe because of these strong results and the very compelling progress on AI monetization.