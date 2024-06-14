brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

Performance Since Author's Last Update on BABA (Author's Last Article on Alibaba, Seeking Alpha)

In my last coverage of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF), I had issued a 'Neutral/Hold' rating. Since then, Alibaba has generated a total shareholder return of +2.17% vs the S&P 500's (SPY) (SPX) +14.30%, leading to underperformance of 12.13%. So my assessment was probably a little off; it would have been more correct had I adopted a 'Sell' view. However I think that's a riskier view to take on as I doubt the extent of underperformance can go on for much longer.

Thesis

My stance on Alibaba remains a 'Neutral/Hold' after weighing these factors:

China Online Retail Commerce is the key driver of operations Revenue growth is still lackluster The overall margin expansion thesis is not playing out Valuations are low, but that is insufficient It is risky to fight a bearish technical trend

China Online Retail Commerce is the key driver of operations

Revenue Split (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Looking at Alibaba's revenue breakup, it is clear that the biggest piece is the domestic online retail business, which includes online shopping platform Taobao and the supermarket Tmall Group. This is labelled 'China Commerce' and makes up 46.2% of overall revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA Split (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

From an Adjusted EBITDA perspective too, the China Commerce segment is the key driver of profitability with a 118% share, offsetting the losses from other segments.

Hence, the key insight here is that China Commerce segment is the largest driver of operational performance for Alibaba.

Revenue growth is still lackluster.

In my last note on Alibaba, I noted that sales growth has been slow. The data over the last 2 quarters shows no signs of improvement. Rather, it has worsened:

TTM Total Revenue (CNY bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Overall revenue growth is still weak at 1.4-1.5% QoQ for the TTM numbers. This is mostly due to almost stagnant performance in the China Commerce segment over recent quarters:

TTM China Commerce Revenue (CNY bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Management attributed the weaker performance to a reduction in take rates and customers' preferences for price-competitive products. Looking at the tepid growth in China Retail Sales data provides us another clue for the weaker performance in this segment:

China Retail Sales YoY % (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

I suspect a meaningful rebound won't be seen until the macros here start to pick up as well.

On the positive side, Alibaba's Cloud segment is having a nice growth acceleration as it posts high single digit QoQ growth on a TTM basis:

TTM Cloud Intelligence Group Revenue (CNY bn) (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Customers for Alibaba Cloud and the DingTalk enterprise productivity software are Chinese businesses. The macros here as measured by the China Composite Leading Indicator point towards a steady improvement in the growth environment:

China Composite Leading Indicator (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

I believe this bodes well for continued spending on Alibaba cloud ahead by Chinese companies.

The overall margin expansion thesis is not playing out

I had identified margin expansion as a key upside risk. However, this part of the thesis is not playing out so far as total adjusted EBITDA margins on a TTM basis have started to decline over the last 2 quarters by 600bps in total:

Total Adjusted EBITDA TTM Margin (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

I suspect the combination of domestic customers' preferences for price-competitive products and the lower take rates will continue to weigh down on the margins performance. One silver lining, however, is that the Cloud business is seeing a steady margin improvement from 1.9% in Q2 FY24 to 3.7% in Q4 FY24 (the March 2024 quarter).

Valuations are low, but that is insufficient

BABA 1-yr fwd PE (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

On a 1-yr fwd PE basis, Alibaba now trades at 9.5x; far below the longer-term median PEs. But I strongly believe this is an insufficient reason to turn bullish. Unlike Michael Burry, I do not subscribe to the school of thought that sheer value trumps the need for specific catalysts:

Specific, known catalysts are not necessary. Sheer, outrageous value is enough - Michael Burry on his investment philosophy

In terms of specific catalysts, I think the first and most important requirement is a genuine rebound in the sales growth of the company. This is also the key monitorable for my thesis.

It is risky to fight a bearish technical trend

If this is your first time reading a Hunting Alpha article using Technical Analysis, you may want to read this post, which explains how and why I read the charts the way I do. All my charts reflect total shareholder return as they are adjusted for dividends/distributions.

Relative Read of BABA vs SPX500

Many investors, even legendary names such as the late Charlie Munger and David Tepper from Appaloosa Management, have been bullish on Alibaba over the last years, enticed by the apparent valuation discounts. Yet, those investments have been caught in a value trap as the stock has gradually continued eroding vs the S&P 500. Still, many investors are doubling down and adding to their positions in the stock. For example, David Tepper's fund now has Alibaba as its largest holding.

However, for investors not managing billions of dollars and hence not prone to liquidity constraints, I believe it is wise to simply not fight the very apparent bearish trend in the stock:

BABA vs SPX500 Technical Analysis (TradingView, Author's Analysis)

Instead, I prefer to wait for the 'right side of the V', marking a strong likelihood of a genuine reversal in the stock.

Takeaway & Positioning

I believe Alibaba continues to be a value trap without a good catalyst to mark a turnaround in the gradual underperformance of its stock. The key catalyst I have been waiting for is a growth rebound in revenues. However, the latest data shows no improvement in this regard. China's Retail Sales data reinforces the view that the performance in the largest and most relevant segment for Alibaba; China Commerce, representing domestic e-commerce operations, continues to have unimpressive activity.

Moreover, the margins upside scenario I had in mind in my last update on the stock is not materializing into reality. Rather, overall margin performance has been eroding.

Given these operational challenges, despite the cheap valuations, I believe it is best to not fight the bearish trend of underperformance in the stock. Hence, I retain my 'Neutral/Hold' stance.

