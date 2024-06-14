Alibaba: Nothing Has Changed To Make Buys Compelling

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • I have been skeptical of buys on Alibaba. It looks like this view has been accurate so far; since my last update, BABA has lagged the SPY by 12.13%.
  • Revenue growth is still lackluster, particularly in the most relevant segment of China Commerce, due to a reduction in take rates and customers' preferences for lower-priced items.
  • I had mentioned margin expansion upside as a key upside risk in my last update. But this is not playing out so far, except in the Cloud Business.
  • Valuations, of course, continue to be low, but I believe this is insufficient as I require a strong sales rebound catalyst to justify fresh buys.
  • Major investors continue to be bullish on Alibaba, including David Tepper's fund, which now has the stock as its largest holding. But I prefer to not fight the bearish trend until it starts to turn.

Taobao.com web page on the browser

brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

In my last coverage of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF), I had issued a 'Neutral/Hold' rating. Since then, Alibaba has generated a

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.47K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a year+. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News