Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF), (OTCPK:MONRY) is one of my favorite stocks in my portfolio and the reason is simple: it can grow its bottom line at a faster pace than its revenues, its performance outpaces its competitors, and it has a strong balance sheet and good prospects. After a 10%-ish drop from its recent peak at $75.71 per share, the valuation is again compelling, and I upgraded the stock from hold to buy. The current stock price represents a good opportunity to begin accumulating in this fantastic Italian company.

I will begin with a quick recap of my previous article on Moncler, I will then discuss Q1 2024 data, the recent dividend distribution, and the company's main growth catalysts and risks. I will finally conclude with a valuation.

Recap of the previous article

My last article on Moncler was published at the beginning of March, I considered the company's good prospects as not enough valuable to justify the stock price and I assigned a "hold" rating. Since the release of the article, the stock fell more than 10% while the S&P500 index surged around 5%.

Today, the company still presents solid future chances and opportunities, moreover, Q1 2024 data, as I will show in the next paragraph, has erased uncertainty around possible difficulties in Asia and its valuation is more compelling, which is why I upgraded it to a "buy".

Q1 2024 Earnings

Before delving into the company's earnings, I remind you that companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange have different disclosure rules compared to those listed on U.S. exchanges. In Italy, firms must report their complete financial statements only for the half-year and full-year periods. For the interim three and nine months, they are only required to provide a summary of their sales.

Group Revenues were 818 million euros, a 16% increase from the previous year's first quarter.

Moncler's brand revenues were 705 million euros, a spike of 20%.

Stone Island's brand revenues were 113 million euros, a decrease of 5%.

Group Revenues breakdown (Author's Excel sheet)

It is important to notice that these incredible results arrive at a moment of high uncertainty, mainly driven by a tough macroeconomic environment and strong geopolitical tensions around the world. McKinsey previewed a very bad year for the global fashion industry, expecting a 2-4% top-line increase this year. These results represent the high brand force and the ability of the managers to execute efficiently.

The main concern was given by the company's results in Asia, which represents the largest source of revenue for the Moncler brand. After prosperous years in the Asia region for luxury brands, driven by the sheer economic potential of these areas, we are witnessing a shift with a general drop in luxury spending among Chinese consumers.

Moncler brand revenue breakdown per geographical area (Company's Q1 2024 press release)

Once again, the company proved its force by reporting an outstanding 26% revenue increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

On the other hand, Stone Island's results can seem to be worrying, since we are witnessing a slight decrease in sales, but we should not forget the bigger picture. As explained also in the previous article, the managers are laying down the wholesale business and are trying to replace it with direct-to-consumer sales, to increase the brand's profitability. This is evident from the picture below, in which we notice a spike of 26% in DTC sales and a decrease of 23% in wholesale.

Stone Island revenue breakdown (Company's Q1 2024 press release)

For this reason, I expect the company to report a solid increase in net profit in mid and full-year statements. Moreover, considering these top-line results and possible faster growth in the bottom line, as it usually happens when analyzing Moncler, I expect the company to be able to increase its free cash flow by around 10% for the next couple of years.

Dividend Increase

Those who follow me on this journey on Seeking Alpha know that I am a dividend player, and I prefer investing my money in dividend-paying companies rather than in small or very fast-growing companies that do not distribute anything.

Like most Italian companies, also Moncler has a dividend distribution set every year, and for 2024 the company paid €1.15, representing a 2.6% increase from the previous year. However, if we consider the last 10 years, the dividends increased at an astonishing 25.4% CAGR. Despite the decision to a smaller dividend increase for 2024, mainly driven by the difficult environment the company is navigating, I anticipate the company turning back to previous growth already starting from 2025 distribution, considering the good results the company reported in the first quarter.

Dividend history of Moncler (Author's Excel sheet)

Considering that the company is growing at a very fast pace, with outstanding profitability and a strong balance sheet, I view the 1.7% yield as sufficient for the moment.

Margins history (Author's Excel sheet)

As the company starts to slow down its expansion, I expect Moncler to become a powerful cash cow in the future, able to pay large and safe dividends.

Growth Catalysts

Given the company's strong focus on the Asian market in the last few years, I see a promising opportunity for a shift toward the European market, and here is why. The fashion industry is expected to grow at a solid 8.94% CAGR worldwide until 2029. Asia is expected to down-perform with an 8.55% CAGR, as well as the United States with an 8.62%, while the European market should report a sound 9.49% growth ahead.

Having already established an excellent presence in China, I firmly believe that focusing on the European market is the strategic decision for Moncler to capitalize on the higher expected future growth. Moreover, considering that it still has not established a physical presence in some major countries in Europe, such as Croatia, Greece, and Portugal, I anticipate that filling this gap will enable Moncler to outperform its reference market in the coming years.

Moncler presence (Company's website)

As Stone Island is passing from a wholesale to a direct-to-consumer business model, I anticipate a huge increase in the company's overall profitability. This shift mirrors the one previously developed by the company for the Moncler brand. Managers have already acquired the knowledge, skills, and contacts to execute this transition with Stone Island more efficiently and swiftly. I expect Stone Island to reach the same profitability level as Moncler, resulting in an overall enhancement of the corporation's profitability and its valuation.

Moreover, the company will benefit in the coming years from the global trend toward online sales. Worldwide e-commerce sales are expected to grow by around 8.8% in 2024 and should continue at these levels until 2030. The company is working very well on that side too, in fact, by August 2024 they plan to internalize the website, which is currently operated by YNAP. This will result in a brand-new website, an improved customer experience, and finally the realization of an omnichannel company and mindset.

Risks

A complete list of risks can be found in the company's financial statements. In this section, I will only discuss the main risks of Moncler for a shareholder.

The most worrying one is the company's over-exposure to the Asiatic market. Considering that around half the revenue of the corporation comes from that area, Moncler may suffer from sudden shifts in population tastes or changes in macroeconomic conditions that may affect the company's overall financial performance.

Moreover, the luxury fashion market is highly competitive, with numerous big brands already established and possible new entrants that can enter the market at any moment. The company has to innovate and invest in marketing to maintain its competitive advantage.

Valuation

(all numbers should be considered in euros).

Once having understood the full potential of the company and its outstanding profitability, it is time for the valuation. This is probably one of the most difficult parts when it comes to Moncler because the multiple method is not that significant, considering that, as seen in my previous article, the company surpasses most of its competitors both in terms of growth and profitability. Moreover, the dividend discount model is not that useful considering the high growth of dividends seen during the last ten years. Finally, I decided to adopt a discounted cash-flow model.

On the right-hand side of the sheet I computed the weighted average cost of capital and I obtained a total of 6.58% I used as a discount rate. On the left side, I projected the future expected free cash flow, taking as a base the 2023 data. I expect the company to report a solid 12% free-cash-flow increase for the next couple of years and then start to slow down a little bit. I finally projected a 2% perpetual growth rate, and I obtained a fair value per share of €61.99.

Considering that the company is trading on the Italian Stock Exchange at €61.05, I consider it a good opportunity to begin accumulating some shares. I have a €50.68 average entry price on the stock and I will accumulate more whenever the stock price falls below the threshold of €60 which is working very well as support.

Moncler valuation (Author's Excel sheet)

Conclusions

It is more than a year that I have followed Moncler closely and every time I look at its statements I remain astonished by the ability of the company to perform well, even in a difficult environment. As a consequence, the stocks usually trade at a premium to the company's intrinsic value. Considering the positive prospects, the outstanding profitability of the corporation, and the brand's force, I see today's prices as a valuable opportunity to load the truck on this amazing Italian company.

