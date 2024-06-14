Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - May 2024

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 47.4 billion in May.
  • In May, trading activity in equity-based ETFs registered at 65% of the overall platform flow, while fixed income and commodities were at 27% and 8%, respectively.
  • Fixed income products dominated May's top ten ETF list, with the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF ranking first.

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 47.4 billion in May. The percentage

