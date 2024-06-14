Royal Caribbean Cruises: Estimated Earnings Already Priced In

Thomas Shields profile picture
Thomas Shields
47 Followers

Summary

  • RCL is a leading cruise line company poised for long-term growth with strong revenue growth and positive earnings results.
  • The cruise line industry, including RCL, has rebounded post-pandemic and is expected to continue growing in the $1.9 trillion vacation sector.
  • Based on fundamental analysis and valuation, estimated earnings per share are already priced in and concerns exist regarding ROIC and lower ROA compared to 2019.

Royal Caribbean cruise ship Oasis of the Seas docked at the private port of Labadee in the Caribbean Island of Haiti

Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

My investment goal is to identify great companies that are trading within a margin of safety allowing for a long-term compounding investment. With summer just around the corner and corporate America gearing up for

This article was written by

Thomas Shields profile picture
Thomas Shields
47 Followers
I've been investing for over 7 years with a focus on long term wealth creation through value growth investing, value investing, and dividend investing. I'm not a financial advisor or financial planner. I do not have a formal background in finance, I have a B.S. in Biology with a concentration in molecular cell biology. However, I am an avid reader, studier, and learner and have applied my rigorous undergraduate studies and research to investing. I plan to write article on companies through the lens of fundamental value investing and attempt to find great companies at fair prices. All articles or comments are based on my personal experience, my own research, books/articles I've read, or general ideas about building long term wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News