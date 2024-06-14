Producer Prices Say Disinflation Is In The Pipeline

Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

Producer prices fell in May by the most in seven months, affirming that the decline in the Consumer Price Index for the same month was not a one-off. Producer prices lead consumer prices, so there is more good news to come on the disinflationary front. The Producer Price Index (PPI) for May was down 0.2% versus expectations for a 0.1% increase. The core rate was unchanged, also better than the expectation for a 0.3% increase. That helped to offset growth concerns, as weekly unemployment claims rose by 13,000 to 242,000, which was a nine-month-high. Yet, the increase was likely due to the end of the school year and seasonality. The economy continues to successfully balance strength and weakness into a soft landing.

The most important aspect of yesterday's PPI report is that several of the categories that are used to compute it are also included in the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. Those categories declined from the previous month. This means that we are likely to see the very next PCE report show a downside surprise, which could drive the annualized rate below the Fed's year-end target, proving that it was nonsensical to raise it from 2.6% to 2.8% in the Summary of Economic Projections. As I noted yesterday, the core PCE is already at a 2.8% annual run rate.

This is the reason the market pushed back on the Fed's updated projection for just one rate cut by year-end, which is down from the three they anticipated as recently as March. In fact, the futures market increased the probability we see the first rate cut in September to better than 60%. As a result, bond yields fell, with the 2-year Treasury yield touching 4.70%. I have been advising investors for months to listen to the market rather than Fed officials for clues about the direction of monetary policy.

Regardless, pundits who are more pessimistic than me have continued to source hawkish Fed official commentary throughout the year to reason why we will see "higher for longer" interest-rate policy. This is rhetoric designed to contain inflation expectations and investor enthusiasm for risk assets, which can have an inflationary impact through the wealth effect.

This week's CPI and PPI reports tell me we will see a rate cut at each of the last three meetings, if not as soon as July, to move to a more neutral policy rate. Assuming the rate of economic growth stays within the long-term trend of 1.5-2.0%, as I expect, the timing should be right and supportive of risk asset prices.