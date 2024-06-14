Ardenvis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My initial bullish thesis about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) aged well as the stock returned 36% to investors since late October 2023. This is notably better than the broader market did over the same period. The company continues demonstrating rock-solid fundamentals and outlook for the near future is quite optimistic as well. MSI demonstrates strong operating leverage, which underscores efficient growth management and robust pricing power. The company's robust financial position together with a record backlog is a massive foundation to build sustainable value for shareholders. On the other hand, the stock became notably overvalued after the robust rally of recent months. All in all, I downgrade MSI to "Hold".

MSI released its latest quarterly earnings on May 2, beating consensus estimates. Revenue grew by solid 10% YoY, the adjusted EPS expanded from $2.22 to $2.81.

I always pay close attention to profitability metrics and free cash flow [FCF] dynamics because at the end of the day, the company's cash surplus is the source of value for shareholders. The real value is unlocked through distributions to shareholders or the potential to drive more share price appreciation by financing growth projects.

Therefore, it is crucial to acknowledge that MSI's operating margin expanded by a solid 3.6 percentage points YoY. Strong operating leverage helped to generate $318 million of levered FCF during the quarter, adding strength to the company's financial position. The balance sheet is sound and positions MSI well to finance future business expansion, either through acquisitions or new internal ventures.

Robust revenue growth momentum is expected to persist as consensus estimates forecast Q2 revenue to be $2.59 billion, around 8% higher YoY. MSI is expected to exercise more operating leverage with continued revenue growth, as the adjusted EPS is forecasted to show YoY expansion from $2.65 to $3.01. Seven upward EPS revisions from Wall Street over the last 90 days suggest that the sentiment about the upcoming earnings release is solid.

There is a big fundamental reason to agree with this optimism. According to the latest earnings call, MSI ended Q1 with a record $14.4 billion backlog, which grew by $331 million versus last year. The backlog is huge, 40% higher than MSI's $10 billion TTM revenue. This not only highlights strong demand for Motorola's offerings but also sets the stage for continued growth momentum and more value for shareholders.

The company's strong operating leverage and record backlog were likely the reasons for the management to notably upgrade the full fiscal year guidance and now they expect a 7% revenue growth instead of 6% forecasted previously with the adjusted EPS forecast spanning around $13.

From the longer-term perspective, Motorola's future also looks bright. It is one of the dominating players in the land mobile radio [LMR] system market, which is expected to demonstrate a robust 10.4% CAGR over the next decade. The LMR market was worth $33 billion in 2023. Motorola generated $7.5 billion from LMR communications solutions in 2023, meaning that the company commands a robust 23% global market share.

Motorola also continues demonstrating solid business mix diversification. The concentration of LMR revenue is still large, but the trend shown above is impressive. The company bets big on building an ecosystem of hardware and software, including a promising video security and access control business line. According to Verified Market Research, the global video surveillance market is expected to grow with a 12.5% CAGR by 2030, which is another solid tailwind behind Motorola's back.

The stock rallied by 35% over the last twelve months, which is ten percentage points ahead of the broader U.S. market. YTD performance is strong as well with a 21% share price increase. Most of the valuation ratios became high after the rally, substantially higher than historical averages. As a result, Seeking Alpha Quant gives MSI an "F" valuation grade.

To figure out fair value, I must simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I use a 7.5% WACC recommended by finbox.com. Consensus revenue estimates are available up to FY 2028 and I consider them sound as they project mid-single digit CAGR. For the years beyond FY 2028, I use a rule of thumb 5% CAGR, which aligns with consensus for prior years. MSI's TTM FCF ex-SBC margin is 16.6%. Due to MSI's historically stellar profitability expansion, I expect the company to improve its FCF margin by 25 basis points yearly.

The stock became overvalued after the robust rally of recent months. The business's fair value is 14% lower than the current market capitalization.

Overvaluation is the major reason why I downgraded my rating for MSI. As we saw in "Recent developments", from the business perspective the company is strong. Downgrading or being cautious about fundamentally strong companies is inherently risky because such companies consistently deliver positive surprises for investors, which might add more fuel to the rally.

Moreover, the stock market is a voting machine over the short-term, as Warren Buffett once said. Therefore, the FOMO effect might also be a solid catalyst for the stock price over the short term. My opinion is based on fundamental factors including valuation and does not take into account the psychological aspect of the stock market.

To conclude, MSI is a "Hold" now. The company's fundamentals are solid, but the company does not demonstrate such a growth to pay 14% premium to the stock price, in my opinion.