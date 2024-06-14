Escape Velocity: Japan's Drift Toward Sustained Inflation

Jun. 14, 2024 8:40 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
604 Followers

Summary

  • Japan has been struggling for some time to generate enough velocity in inflation to escape the gravitational pull of deflation.
  • The story for the rest of 2024 and into 2025 is now centered on whether inflation will be sustained at the BOJ’s 2% target.
  • Given that we have yet to see a rebound in real consumption, the BOJ is still likely to move gradually, which the market currently is predicting.

Japan flag with stock market finance, economy trend graph digital technology.

manassanant pamai

By Carol Lye

Japan has been struggling for some time to generate enough velocity in inflation to escape the gravitational pull of deflation. We had written last year that a liftoff from Japan’s negative interest rate policy

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
604 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News