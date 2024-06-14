matdesign24

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) has performed well since we initiated our bullish view with a "Strong Buy" rating on December 28, 2022. Since then, SPHY has delivered a total return of 17.3%, a decent return over an 18-month holding period.

However, we are downgrading our rating on SPHY from "Strong Buy" to "Hold". In this article, we review the recent performance of SPHY and discuss why we are downgrading this ETF.

SPHY's performance is also generally in line with our optimistic view on the U.S. economy then, where we argued that corporate default rates would remain subdued and the Federal Reserve (Fed) would be successful at taming inflation.

As the accompanying chart shows, although corporate default rates have climbed over the past 18 months, they remain below the historical average due to resilient corporate balance sheets and strengthened regulatory oversight on lending standards. Meanwhile, the spread between yields on the J.P. Morgan Domestic High Yield Index and comparable maturity Treasury bonds (grey line) have fallen to near historic lows.

J.P.Morgan - Guide to the Markets

Option-adjusted spreads on the ICE BofA US High Yield Index show a similar trend, with spreads near historic lows at around 3.09%, indicating that sentiment towards the economy has turned significantly more optimistic in recent months.

fred.stlouisfed.org

Narrow Spreads Limit Room For Alpha

Although these indicators may seem to paint a healthy landscape for high-yield bonds today, there is also less room for alpha. With yield spreads this low, high-yield bond investors are no longer being adequately compensated for taking on additional risk.

As the accompanying chart shows, U.S. high yields have historically offered a spread of around 3% over corporate investment grade and 4.4% over Treasuries in the last decade. But investors are now only getting a spread of 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

J.P.Morgan - Guide to the Markets

To be clear, our outlook for high-yield bonds remains constructive for the next few years, given that the U.S. is only beginning to enter a period of monetary normalisation, which we think will see the Fed fund rates move back toward the natural rate of interest of around 3.5% to 4.0%. However, high-yield bonds are no longer as deeply discounted and attractive enough to generate meaningful alpha in our view.

According to fund information provided by State Street Global Advisors, SPHY's portfolio currently provides an SEC yield of 7.91% with an option-adjusted duration of 3.1 years and an average yield to maturity of 8.05%. (This compares to the SEC yield of 8.58%, option-adjusted duration of 3.87 years and average yield to maturity of 8.78% when we first initiated our bullish view on SPHY in December 2022)

State Street Global Advisors

Wait, Why Give Up On 8% Yields?

Some readers must be wondering at this point why we would give up this 8% yielding ETF despite our constructive outlook on high-yield bonds. There are two main reasons for this.

First and foremost, we like to compare and evaluate investments in terms of risk-adjusted returns. Given how high-yield spreads have continued to narrow over the past 18 months, the risk of a sharp sell-off on any negative news no longer justifies the 8% yield. Thus, in some situations, we think it is worthwhile to trade away some returns in exchange for lower volatility. There is also an added benefit in doing so, especially when market pricing is at or near extremes (spreads at historic lows). That is, occasionally, we end up re-entering a trade at a much more favourable price and generating more alpha.

The other reason for downgrading SPHY is to reduce exposure to ideas that we believe may be more vulnerable to a negative scenario as we continuously reassess and readjust our view of the economy.

Last week, we downgraded our rating on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to "Hold" due to increasing risks of Fed policy error. Recent communication by the Fed has been worrying, and we are not alone in warning of a recession should the Fed delay rate cuts. Paul Krugman, who has been mostly right about the U.S. economy's resilience and the ultimately transitory nature of inflation, has also begun to warn of the risk of a recession.

Although it may be too early to judge if the Fed will ultimately commit to a rate cut in September, we think it might be prudent to rotate our fixed-income exposure away from high-yield bonds and into investment-grade bonds. By rotating into investment-grade bonds, we remain well-positioned to benefit from eventual rate cuts by the Fed while avoiding the potential downside risk of high-yield spreads widening. We maintain a "Strong Buy" rating on the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT).

Accordingly, we downgrade our "Strong Buy" rating on SPHY to a "Hold".