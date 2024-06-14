Edwin Tan

NIP Group Is Growing Revenue And Operating Losses

NIP Group, Inc. (NIPG) has filed to raise $5 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common shares, per an SEC F-1 registration statement, although the final amount may be as high as $50 million.

The company develops and operates online Esports digital content and activities worldwide.

NIP Group's revenue growth is strong, but operating losses are worsening.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO information.

What Does NIP Group Do?

Stockholm, Sweden-based NIP Group Inc. was founded to develop PC- and mobile-based Esports products and competition teams across various video game titles.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and Co-CEO Mario Yau Kwan Ho, who has been with the firm since its inception and has served as Chairman of the Macau Esports Federation and Chief Marketing Officer of iDreamSky Technology, a digital entertainment company in China.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Ninjas in Pyjamas PC-based team

eStar Gaming mobile esports brand

Various content, educational and event activities.

NIPG's teams compete in well-known video game titles including CS: GO, Rocket League, Fortnite, League of Legends, Honor of Kings, Rainbow Six and Call of Duty Mobile.

As of December 31, 2023, NIP Group has booked fair market value investment of $322.6 million from investors, including Nyx Ventures AS, Tolson Ltd., xiaOt Sun Holdings, Shanghai Yuyun Management and others.

The company aims to build championship-level Esports teams, operate events, create digital products and advertising opportunities, education and training and related services to educational institutions in cities in China.

NIPG has sold its services to 12 educational institutions in China and has plans to expand to 50 by the end of 2025.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 7.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 8.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, was 2.7x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is NIP Group’s Market?

According to a 2023 market research report by Niko Partners, the Chinese Esports market was an estimated $445 million market in 2022 and represents the largest Esports market worldwide with more than 400 million fans.

I'm not sure if I believe the 400 million number, as it would represent approximately one in three persons within China being classified as a "fan."

The in-person industry is rebounding in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, along with increasing game launches over time.

Also, the graphic below shows a breakdown of the Chinese Esports market by revenue source in 2022, with Games representing 83.3% of total revenue:

Niko Partners

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following types of competitors:

Esports teams

Event producers

Service providers

Content producers.

NIP Group Inc. Recent Financial Results

NIPG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating losses

Reduced cash used in operations.

Below are various financial results from the firm’s current registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $83,668,441 27.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $65,835,111 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $7,198,686 92.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $3,742,429 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 8.60% 51.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 5.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $(14,651,941) -17.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(8,080,514) -12.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $(57,172,736) -68.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(31,512,555) -47.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $(5,153,989) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(9,625,508) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, NIP Group had $7.6 million in cash and $61.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($5.3 million).

NIP Group’s IPO Information

NIP Group intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final amount may be more like $50 million.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated any desire to purchase shares in the IPO.

The company will be an "emerging growth company" and a "foreign private issuer," which means management will be able to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Many of these types of company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO recently.

I estimate that the company's market capitalization at IPO could be around $200 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for expanding the presence of our esports teams and our talent management and event production capabilities; for the marketing and growth of our fan base, potential strategic acquisition and investment opportunities, including marketing and promotional campaigns and events to enhance our brand gravity, grow our fan base and enhance fan engagement; for potential strategic acquisition and investment opportunities to supplement our organic growth; and the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available at this time.

As to outstanding legal proceedings, leadership says the company is a party to any legal or administrative claims that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operation.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Deutsche Bank, CICC, US Tiger Securities, GF Securities (Hong Kong), Sahm Capital and Kingswood.

Commentary On NIP Group’s IPO

NIPG is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in its working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have shown increasing top-line revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, but greater operating losses and lower cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was negative ($5.3 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen a bit as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple was 2.7x in the most recent calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to keep future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the company's working capital and expansion requirements.

NIPG is also subject to dividend restrictions in the Cayman Islands and through its subsidiaries in China.

The firm’s recent capital spending results indicate it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for Esports within China is large, but is substantially fragmented.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its substantial operations within China and its WFOE status there, which means investors won’t have direct interests in the subsidiaries.

Also, Chinese markets have recently been subject to unpredictable regulatory actions by authorities, leading to a higher risk profile for companies with significant exposure to that market.

When we learn more details about the NIP Group, Inc. IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.