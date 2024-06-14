Luis Alvarez

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) when I wrote about it on 22 March this year, as I wanted to have more clarity on the Fed’s position on cutting rates in 2024. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I continue to recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that I no longer believe KFY is going to see growth recovery in FY25 as rates are likely to stay higher for longer, and this will continue to put pressure on hiring. Large companies continue to cut jobs, which, I believe, is a clear sign that demand for hiring remains poor. Management 1Q25 guidance also supports my view that demand has not recovered. The reason for not recommending a sell rating is because there is a possibility that the Feds cut rates despite whatever I have noted, and that could ignite a strong recovery in hiring as businesses gain confidence in the economic outlook.

Review

KFY reported 4Q24 earnings yesterday, with FY24 total revenue coming in at $2.79 billion (pretty much in line with my FY24 estimates) and net income of $224 million (beat my estimate by $7 million). Although I welcome this beat, I have become less confident in the growth outlook for KFY as the macro conditions are not showing the signs of recovery that I was expecting.

The bullish investors are probably celebrating the fact that KFY is seeing stabilizing labor market trends (as per management comments) in the cyclically sensitive businesses, including executive search, professional search, and RPO. However, the reality is that 4Q24 results showed that demand remains poor. Despite signs of sequential stabilization, these cyclically sensitive businesses declined y/y in 4Q24, with revenue down 6% y/y in executive search, down 10% in RPO, and 15% in professional search & interim [PSI] on an organic basis. In fact, if we dig deeper into the results, there are signs that underlying demand has worsened compared to 3Q24. Within the PSI segment (32% of total revenue), interim search y/y revenue turned from 48.8% growth in 3Q24 to 18% decline in 4Q24. From a new business trend perspective, PSI was down 12%, and I believe most of it is from interim search.

In my previous post, I cited some micro-level data points to support my view that the hiring environment is not going to get dramatically worse (since businesses should have gotten used to the high rates environment) than before, even if the Feds don’t cut rates. It appears that I am wrong about that. Major companies in the US continue to cut jobs, and just two days ago, FedEx announced their plan to cut as many as 2,000 roles in Europe.

I think they're about the same. I mean, what we talked about last quarter was that we would expect to see some uptick in Professional Search. And we said we would see an improvement in RPO, and that's absolutely happened. You step back from all of this, and we're clearly in the middle of a multi-quarter reset, and companies are adapting to a rate environment that is 2.5 times what it was, and people haven't seen this for 25 years. And I don't see in the near term, in the next few months, I don't really see much changing. 4Q24 call

I was also positive about the Feds constant messaging for rates to be cut in 2024, but that seems to be increasingly unlikely as well. When I wrote about KFY previously, the expectation was for ~3 cuts in 2024, but the latest messaging was for just one rate cut in 2024. Looking at the rate at which inflation is progressing, I believe rates might not be cut at all this year (or even in the near term). My opinion is that various macro factors continue to suggest little reason for the Fed to cut. Firstly, inflation has remained sticky. Although the latest data showed a little deceleration month-on-month, the 3-month average remained the same as it was in April; hence, I don’t think there was any positive progress. Secondly, housing, which represents a large chunk of the CPI composite, remains a big problem given the housing undersupply situation. According to Forbes, the situation remains bleak. My thoughts are that if the Feds were to cut rates, which will lower mortgage rates, it is very likely going to drive up demand for homes, and I believe that will drive up inflation again given the housing undersupply situation. The Feds will be back to square one again, needing to raise rates to combat inflation.

Overall, because of these dynamics, I don’t see a recovery in hiring in the foreseeable future. Businesses are likely to take on a more conservative approach to hiring, as the high cost of operations is likely to persist for longer than expected.

Author's work

Lastly, the fact that management guided for 1Q25 revenue of $655 to $675 million, which implies a 5% y/y decline at the midpoint, clearly reflects uncertainty in the labor markets. For reference, this 5% growth is pretty much in line with the decline seen in 4Q24, which suggests that management has not seen any positive signs of recovery as the guidance was provided with 6 weeks of 1Q25 data (this is half of the entire quarter).

Valuation

Author's work

Previously, I have written about the upside case when KFY goes into a growth cycle, using historical major cycles as a basis for my assumptions. However, as I talked about above, I believe it is increasingly unlikely that KFY will see a growth cycle materialize in FY25. Management 1Q25 guidance has also given a sense of the potential revenue decline we can expect for FY25. Suppose the macroclimate continues to stay in this “rates remain higher for longer” environment. FY25 is likely going to be another down year. Management is guiding for a 5% decline in 1Q25 given the macro conditions, and with my view that the macroenvironment is going to stay the same for the foreseeable future, I am using the 5% decline as a base rate for FY25 revenue performance. Management has a good track record of meeting guidance, so I think the 5% is a good starting point to model FY25 performance.

That said, I have revised my margin estimates upwards as KFY really executed well on this front. EBITDA margins expanded 290 bps y/y in 4Q24, and I believe these gains are structurally as they were due to cost reduction actions taken earlier in the year and some benefits from efficiencies around technology and go-to-market in consulting and digital. From a net margin perspective, KFY exited FY24 with a 9.4% net margin despite the weak demand environment. Assuming this margin performance lasts through FY25, KFY should generate earnings of around $250 million in FY25.

Regarding valuation multiples, I have decided to tone down my expectations as the growth outlook is not as positive as I thought previously. In my current model, I believe KFY could trade back down to where it traded in FY24, at ~12x forward PE when organic adjusted fee revenue was down by a mid-single-digit percentage (similar to my FY25 expectation for a mid-single-digit decline).

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold rating for KFY. While some stabilization in hiring trends is evident, the overall demand remains weak, and large companies continue to cut jobs. The increasingly unlikely scenario of Fed rate cuts in 2024 further dampens the growth outlook for FY25. Management's guidance for a 5% decline in 1Q25 revenue reflects this uncertainty. While I've revised margins upwards due to strong execution, I've also toned down valuation expectations due to the revised growth outlook.