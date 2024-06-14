dt03mbb

One of my favorite companies to write about, historically speaking, has been the little-known accommodations business by the name of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO). The company operates by building accommodation facilities in remote parts of the world where natural resource extraction is popular. It then rents these properties out, sometimes on a room-by-room basis and other times on a lodge-by-lodge basis, to companies that engage in the natural resource extraction industry. Leasing out these spaces is cheaper than building facilities of your own. In addition to this, because of how remote some of these places are, travel time to and from more suitable accommodations can be time-consuming and costly.

As far as I know, Civeo Corp is the only firm of its kind that is publicly traded. Operationally speaking, the business is rather interesting because most of its revenue comes from two different countries. These would be Canada and Australia. In Canada, the company has 15 lodges that are comprised of roughly 17,000 rooms. And in Australia, it has eight different villages that have roughly 9,000 rooms. From a fundamental perspective, shares have seen some weakness on the top line as of late. Cash flows have also taken a bit of a hit. But this doesn't change the fact that the stock is incredibly cheap. Add on top of this continued net debt reduction and industry conditions that should push demand for its services higher, and I have to imagine that the company still deserves the ‘strong buy’ writing I assigned it three months ago.

Shares deserve meaningful upside

Back when I last wrote about Civeo Corp in an article published on March 11, 2024, I made the claim that shares are not even close to being fairly valued. This was in spite of the fact that management made very clear that the 2024 fiscal year would not be a great time for the business. Revenue and EBITDA looked set to decline on a year-over-year basis. But because shares were trading at multiples that placed the company in the low to mid-single digit range, I could not help but to be optimistic. Since then, the stock has pulled back by roughly 0.9%. That's not horrible, but it does fall short of the 3.1% increase seen by the broader market over the same window of time.

In the short term, some of this share price disparity is probably warranted. Consider financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year compared to the same time of 2023. Revenue of $166.1 million came in marginally lower than the $167.6 million reported one year earlier. This was in spite of the fact that revenue associated with its operations in Australia skyrocketed by 19.2% from about $77 million to $91.7 million. Accommodation revenue for that segment grew by 16% from $40.6 million to $47.1 million. This was in spite of the fact that the average daily rate for villages on a per room basis declined from $78 to $77. However, the company benefited from a 17.5% increase in the number of billed rooms at said villages. With an increase in occupancy also came growth in food service and other services revenue. This actually managed to grow by 22.6% year over year, climbing from $36.4 million to $44.6 million.

The weakness, then, came entirely from the company's operations in Canada. Revenue declined by 24.9% year over year, plummeting from $89.5 million to $67.2 million. This was in spite of the fact that the average daily rate for lodges, on a per room basis, grew from $96 to $98. However, total billed rooms fell by 5.1%. If you're paying close attention, you might immediately think that this doesn't make sense. With the average daily rate increasing and only a 5.1% drop in the number of rooms filled, we can't get to a decline of 24.9%. That disparity is actually attributable to the mobile facility rental revenue that the company has. In the first quarter of 2023, management reported revenue associated with these activities of $20 million. In the first quarter of this year, that figure dropped to just a hair under $1 million. Management claimed that this was the result of lower mobile asset activity as pipeline projects got completed last year and the assets that would be useful, fell into disuse.

Even though revenue for the company declined, the bottom line was not exactly horrible. There were some bright spots. The company's net loss of $5.1 million was better than the $6.4 million loss reported one year earlier. Meanwhile, operating cash flow grew from $0.4 million to $6 million. On the other hand, once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $15.9 million to $12.3 million. Over the same window of time, EBITDA for the business declined from $20.2 million to $17.3 million.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management anticipates revenue of between $625 million and $700 million. To put this in perspective, in 2023, Civeo Corp generated revenue of $700.8 million. So even in the best-case scenario, absent an upward revision and expectations, revenue will decline on a year-over-year basis. Management expects EBITDA, meanwhile, to come in at between $80 million and $90 million. This is a pretty decent step down from the $102 million generated in 2023. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will fall at the same rate that EBITDA will, then we should expect a reading of approximately $81.8 million for the year.

Despite these disappointing expectations, shares of the business still look dirt cheap. In the chart above, you can see how the stock is valued using two different approaches. You can see this using estimates for 2024, as well as historical results for 2023. However, I would also argue that we need to be paying attention to some other factors as well. First and foremost is the fact that management continues to reduce debt even during difficult times. Net debt as of the end of the most recent quarter was $61.8 million. This was down from the $62.2 million reported at the end of the 2023 fiscal year. And it is down considerably from the $169.5 million that net debt peaked at in the first quarter of 2022. This means that the company is becoming progressively less risky. That is definitely worth something.

There's also the issue of the operations that the company provides services for. As you can see in the image below, about 47% of the firm's revenue comes from steel related activities. This largely consists of its operations in Australia, where iron ore and metallurgical coal is extracted. The other big revenue driver is oil. This largely comes from the Canadian oil sands projects. About 38% of revenue is attributable to those types of activities. LNG, which also involves operators in Canada, accounts for another 10% of revenue.

In the long run, demand for all of these things is likely to continue growing. According to one source, for instance, global steel demand is expected to come in at about 1.79 billion tons this year. That would be up from the 1.76 billion tons reported for 2023. In 2025, it's expected that global demand will hit nearly 1.82 billion tons. While that’s an increase of only 1.2%, if we exclude China from the equation, growth should be about 3.5%, taking us from 897.4 million tons to 928.4 million tons.

According to the data available, Australia is currently the third-largest country in the world when it comes to metallurgical coal reserves, with a share of roughly 14%. However, it is currently responsible for over half of all global seaborne shipments of the product. In fact, it's roughly three times larger than the United States when it comes to exporting metallurgical coal. For context, the United States is the second-largest exporter of the commodity. And when it comes to iron ore reserves, Australia is currently the big player, with 51 billion tons of reserves, or approximately 28.3% of the global market share. In fact, it's responsible for about 37.6% of all global iron ore production and for 56.4% of the global export market share. Even Brazil, at 22%, pales in comparison.

When it comes to oil in Canada, the expectation is that growth will continue as well. In 2023, the country was responsible for 5.78 million barrels of oil per day. This year, that number is expected to grow to 6.04 million barrels per day. That's an increase of 4.5%. And in 2025, it is expected to grow another 3.6% to 6.26 million barrels per day. At some point, probably by around the year 2030, global oil demand will start to decline. But between now and then, we can expect growth to continue.

Takeaway

The way I see it, Civeo Corp is a stellar opportunity even though recent financial results have been somewhat disappointing. Having said that, the company looks dirt cheap and net debt continues to decline. The countries that it has exposure to should see growth continue for the next few years at least. That should definitely bode well for shareholders. When you add all of this together, it's difficult for me to rate the company anything other than a ‘strong buy’.