Adobe Q2: Strong AI Positions In Firefly

Jun. 14, 2024 10:36 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock, ADBE:CA Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Upgraded Adobe Inc. to "Strong Buy" in March 2024, highlighting AI as an ally, not an enemy.
  • Adobe's Q2 FY24 results showed 11% revenue growth, strong AI capabilities in Firefly, and robust capital allocation.
  • Forecasting 11% revenue growth for FY24 and 12% growth beyond FY25, reiterating a 'Strong Buy' rating with the fair value of $620 per share.
  • Adobe is working on some new AI features for its Premiere Pro, including integration with third-party services like OpenAI’s Sora.

Entrance to Adobe San Francisco office location in historic Baker and Hamilton warehouse

David Tran

I upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to "Strong Buy" in my previous article published in March 2024. I argued that AI is not an enemy, but an ally. The company released its Q2 result

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.13K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADBE
--
ADBE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News