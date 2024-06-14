jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

ArcBest Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARCB) revenue growth should continue to face headwinds from a softer freight environment and, with comparisons getting meaningfully tougher in the second half of 2024, I am expecting Y/Y revenue decline to worsen. In the Asset-Light business, the company should continue to see demand normalization after the strong growth witnessed during the COVID period, which should adversely impact near-term revenue growth in this business. While the company is investing in growing capacity and is focused on improving customer service, I don't expect them to offset the near-term headwinds from lower demand and tough comparisons.

The margin outlook is mixed. While the margins should benefit from cost-saving and productivity initiatives and lapping of significant wage increases implemented last year, I expect these benefits to be offset by operating deleverage on revenue decline, especially in 2H 2024. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading slightly higher than its historical averages but lower than its peers in the LTL and third-party logistics space. However, considering the near-term headwinds, especially in 2H 2024, I would prefer to be on the sidelines and wait for the revenues and earnings to show signs of recovery before becoming more positive on the stock. For now, I have a neutral rating on the ARCB stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I last covered ArcBest in July 2022 when the company was benefiting from strong demand due to a boom in e-commerce and supply chain constraints during the Covid period. The stock has given ~25% returns since then. The stock was doing even better but the tough macros have started catching up with the company impacting its results. In recent quarters, the company’s revenue growth faced headwinds due to a softer freight environment. The revenue growth was also impacted by the shift of larger LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments to full truckload space due to excess capacity and lower pricing.

In the first quarter of 2024, revenue growth continued to face headwinds from the lower freight demand. As a result, the company’s revenue from continuing operations declined by 6.3% Y/Y to $1.036 billion.

Segment-wise, in the asset-based segment, revenues decreased by 3.6% Y/Y due to a 16.8% Y/Y decrease in tonnage per day, partially offset by a 15.6% increase in billed revenue per hundredweight (CWT), including fuel surcharges. The decrease in tonnage was due to lower dynamically priced, transactional LTL shipments as the company shifted its focus on improving the mix of core business with published LTL-rated shipments. The core business has higher pricing, and pricing on contract renewals and deferred agreements was up 5.3% Y/Y in the quarter. So, improved demand for core LTL shipments as well as favorable pricing in the market resulted in the Y/Y increase in revenue/CWT.

In the asset-light segment, revenues declined by 9.5% Y/Y caused by a 19.7% Y/Y decline in revenue per shipment which more than offset a 13.6% Y/Y increase in shipments per day. The decrease in revenue per shipment was due to lower market rates for the Asset-Light shipping and logistics services in a softer market environment and an unfavorable mix due to growth in the managed business, which has a lower revenue per shipment.

ARCB’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, ArcBest’s revenue outlook remains challenging. While the company’s Billed Revenue/Day for Asset-Based LTL business in April was revised upward to -2.2% Y/Y versus -4% Y/Y preliminary number reported at the time of earning and Billed Revenue/Day (Asset-Based) for May came marginally better at -2% Y/Y, I don't believe we are close to stabilization or bottoming in terms of Y/Y decline.

ARCB Asset Based business operating trends including preliminary April trends filed at the time of Q1 24 earnings (Company Filings)

ARCB Asset Based business operating trends as per latest 8-K filed on June 7 (Company Filings)

Last year, ArcBest’s revenue benefitted from Yellow Corporation’s (OTC:YELLQ) bankruptcy. Yellow ceased operations at the end of July 2023 and ARCB’s revenue/day went from down 11.3% Y/Y in July 2023 to -2.3% Y/Y in August 2023 with further improvement in subsequent months.

ARCB Asset Based business operating trends from last year showing improvement in revenues starting August 2023 (Company Filings)

So, comparisons are getting meaningfully tough from August this year. This should result in a sharper Y/Y revenue decline in the back half of this year.

In the Asset-Light business, the company continues to see demand normalization since last year after very strong performance during the COVID period. The supply chain disruption during COVID-19 as well as increased e-commerce demand helped the company’s revenues but the situation has now reversed and we are seeing a freight recession since last year due to the tough macroeconomic environment. So, I expect the segment to continue witnessing subdued demand in the near term.

While the company continues to work on growing capacity (including a planned 336-door addition in Asset-Based business this year) and improving customer services, I don't think these can offset near-term headwinds. So, I am not optimistic about the company’s near-term revenue growth outlook.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the asset-based segment’s adjusted operating margin increased by 30 bps Y/Y but declined by 430 bps compared to Q4 2023. The company saw a 330 bps Y/Y increase in Salaries, wages, and benefits as a percentage of revenues due to an increase in union wages related to the wage and mileage rate increases effective July 1, 2023, under the 2023 ABF National Master Freight Agreement.

The asset-light segment’s adjusted operating margin was -1.2% compared to 0.9% in Q1 2023. The Y/Y contraction in the segment’s adjusted operating margin was due to poor weather in January, which increased purchase transportation costs in the truckload market.

On a consolidated basis, the adjusted operating margin (from continuing operations) contracted by 60 bps Y/Y to 4.1% in the quarter.

ARCB’s Segment-Wise Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margin outlook is mixed. While the company should lap the significant increase in hourly wages implemented according to its collective bargaining agreement with unionized employees last year in the back half of 2024, it should also start seeing a sharper Y/Y revenue decline in the back half of this year. The company is also seeing positive pricing and implementing cost-saving and productivity initiatives. However, operating deleverage from lower revenues should offset these positives, especially in the back half of this year. So, I am not optimistic about margin prospects either.

Valuation and Conclusion

ARCB is currently trading at a P/E of 12.87x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $8.42 which is a slight premium versus its 5-year average forward P/E of 12.09x. However, compared with other peers in the LTL and third-party logistics space, the stock is available at a significant discount. For example, based on FY24 consensus EPS estimates, Saia (SAIA) is trading at 29.23x P/E, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is trading at 23.59x P/E, and XPO (XPO) is trading at 28.18x P/E.

There is a good reason why the stock trades at a discount. The unionized workforce in ARCB’s asset-based business results in a higher fixed cost structure compared to non-unionized LTL companies like SAIA. In fact, if we look at Yellow Corporation’s bankruptcy last year, its unionized labor force and high-cost structure were among the key reasons that eventually led to it going out of business. Now, ARCB has executed much better than Yellow, and the performance of its Chairman and CEO Judy McReynolds has been impressive. However, the fact remains that ARCB is faring poorly compared to its non-unionized LTL peers. For example, SAIA grew its revenue by 14.3% Y/Y in Q1 24 while ARCB’s asset-based revenues declined 3.8% Y/Y in Q1 24.

With high-quality companies like SAIA which have a consistent track record of gaining share, it usually makes sense to go long if the valuation is reasonable. I wrote a bullish article on SAIA after it corrected post Q1 earnings and the stock is up ~10% since then.

However, with companies like ArcBest which are not performing as well, valuation is not the only criterion for me. I prefer to see revenue and earnings momentum heading in the right direction before becoming more optimistic about the stock. So, while I am not concerned about the valuation here, the likelihood of revenue decline worsening in the back half of this year keeps me on the sidelines and I have a neutral rating on the stock.