Stock Market Volatility May Be Due For A Significant Move Higher

Market volatility is picking up, and credit spreads are widening across Europe due to the unexpected snap elections in France. The uncertainty around the outcomes of right-wing and left-wing leaning parties is resulting in the spread of French and German bonds to widen dramatically. This is having a ripple effect across markets.

Spreads

The spread between French and German 10-year bonds has widened to 74 bps, its highest point since 2017. The only points that were higher were during the European debt crisis in 2011 and 2012.

We have also seen spreads between Italian and German 10-year bonds widen to 1.57 bps, which is not a worrying amount. But when spreads start to rise globally, they tend to lead to U.S. credit spreads widening, too, and right now, the CDX high-yield credit spread index is starting to show signs of life.

FX

This has also resulted in the euro weakening versus the dollar and, more importantly, is sending a risk-off signal around the globe, which could lead to greater market volatility here in the U.S., especially given how low implied volatility and high yield credit spreads in the U.S. are. Additionally, over the last few weeks, we saw elections in Mexico swing unexpectedly, resulting in the U.S. Dollar and Mexican Peso currency pair ripping higher as well.

Risking Taking

While these are different measures, they all tell us something about risk, and right now, there are clear signs that risk has gone from "on" to "off." We also know that U.S. markets are highly correlated to all of these different risk measures because U.S. markets are interconnected to the rest of the world.

Risk is the foundation of the recent equity market rally, whether from the low of October 2023 or even the collapse of SVB. One thing is clear: the U.S. equity markets have risen because risk-taking increased, supported by a rising P/E ratio. If the equity markets had been rising due to an improving fundamental picture, we would be seeing the P/E ratio stay relatively flat or fall. But in this case, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500, based on 2024 earnings, has risen consistently.

The 2024 P/E Multiple for the S&P 500 has risen from around 14 in October 2022 to around 22.2 today. That is because earnings estimates for 2024 have remained mostly unchanged since December 2022.

The problem with a market rising on a P/E is that this is nothing more than sentiment. Investors aren't investing because they perceive a better fundamental outlook, but simply because they are willing to take on more risk. But the problem is that sentiment can change, and it can change quickly.

What makes the S&P 500 worth 22 times its earnings today? Why couldn't it just as easily be worth 18 times earnings or 16 times earnings? If that were the case, we would be talking about an index at much lower levels.

What is driving this risk-taking goes back to the fact that credit spreads have contracted, a signal that everything is good. This is basically because the Fed bailed out SVB and is going to cut rates if anything bad should happen. But now credit spreads are rising, and they are telling us that not all is perfect in the world, and so far, U.S. equities have been slow to catch on.

The earnings yield for 2024, which is the inverse of the P/E ratio for 2024, is now diverging from the CDX High yield spread index. So, while the bond world and even currency are telling us that now is the time to start lightening up on risky assets, U.S. stocks at least are not paying attention. If the earnings yields should turn higher along with credit spreads, P/E multiples will contract as sentiment shifts; how far they contract will depend on how much credit spreads widen.

European equities have already responded, with their earnings yield turning higher and trading with the widening credit spreads and risk-off tone across Europe. The French CAC40 and the German DAX Indexes earnings yields have already seen moves higher, and that is because their equity markets are declining.

Currently, everything has to do with what is happening with risk and risk sentiment. If risk sentiment is changing, credit spreads will tell us a lot about where that sentiment is heading, for now, the signals are telling us that sentiment has shifted to risk-off.