Introduction

If there's one thing I have mentioned in a lot of consumer-focused articles, it's my goal to stay far away from stocks that depend on specific brand/consumer trends.

As I have a multi-decade investment horizon for every investment I make, I do not want to be put in a position where I have to guess if the products a company sells are still "hot" a few years from now.

That's why I mainly buy companies higher up the supply chain, including real estate, transportation companies, and distributors.

While I am writing this, I own two consumer stocks:

The Home Depot (HD): this company is essentially a store filled with well-selling brands, equipment, and supplies that do well when consumer/housing sentiment is rising.

PepsiCo (PEP): this is an anti-cyclical company selling drinks and snacks with fantastic brand recognition.

I also own companies like Norfolk Southern (NSC), which has a major footprint in consumer-dependent intermodal transportation.

With that said, in this article, I will start coverage of one of the most powerful and large consumer companies in the world: LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY).

A company that has truly figured out how to build an empire, which made Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the third-richest man in the world with an estimated net worth close to $200 billion.

He was briefly the world's richest man before shares of LVMH took a dip this year. Nonetheless, over the past ten years, ADRs of the company have returned 381%, beating the S&P 500's 235% return by a wide margin.

Bear in mind that LVMH does not trade in the U.S. directly. It trades on the Euronext Paris exchange under the MC ticker.

ADRs are American Depository Receipts, which represent shares of a foreign company. This makes it easier for foreign investors to get access to a certain company.

With that said, the company's stock price dip is what got me interested in the company, which is why I'm writing this article.

As we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Wide Moat Luxury

Building a wide-moat business is tricky. Doing it in the consumer space is even tougher, but LVMH has accomplished it.

The company, which currently has a market cap of roughly $390 billion, has built a portfolio of 75 luxury brands that generated roughly $90 billion in revenue last year.

It also fully controls its own distribution, which means it can limit supply to always make sure its products are scarce enough to warrant a juicy price tag.

In fashion and leather goods (over half of the company’s profits), LVMH’s brand intangible assets are backed by the 100-plus-year-old globally recognized Louis Vuitton brand, with long product cycles and fully controlled distribution, [...] LVMH’s brands are entrenched in distributors’ supply chains and enjoy bargaining power with suppliers thanks to their size. - Morningstar

Even better, the company isn't just selling products with a high price tag but brands that have histories going back more than 100 years in some cases.

This includes brands like Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Dom Pérignon, Hennessy, Krug, and countless others.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Its fashion brands account for roughly half of its revenues, with 38% of its sales coming from Asia (including Japan). The U.S. accounts for roughly a quarter of its sales. Its home market, France, accounts for 8% of its sales.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Especially China is a key market for LVMH, as Chinese consumers love luxury, especially from brands with a long history and tradition.

Louis Vuitton, one of the oldest fashion houses under LVMH, continues to captivate Chinese consumers with its blend of tradition and modernity. "Chinese consumers value brands with a strong tradition and history, preferring luxury items that are durable and timeless," explained Ashley Dudarenok, founder of China-focused digital marketing agency Alarice. [...] "LVMH has invested heavily in the China market and has shown its commitment to the Chinese consumer over time. It has integrated with the local cultural ecosystem and localized," she said. - China Daily

When it comes to reaching its target audience, it's hard to beat LVMH.

Not only did it do a good job growing its footprint in China, but it is also using real estate to expand its wide-moat footprint.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal on April 26, the company has spent billions in recent years to acquire real estate in attractive locations. The company then turns these areas into luxury shopping environments that benefit its brands.

LVMH’s massive scale and deep pockets offer it a degree of control that is unmatched in the global luxury market. It’s a case of an industry leader pressing its advantage with potentially long-term consequences for rivals, customers and other real-estate developers. It’s also a massive bet that in-person retail will persist in the face of online shopping’s inexorable rise. [...] “It does make sense to create the center of gravity,” said Luca Solca, a luxury-goods analyst at brokerage Bernstein. “You create even more critical mass to attract these consumers.” - The Wall Street Journal

For example, it spent many years rebuilding Miami's Design District, which is now one of the hottest regional destinations for people looking to spend a lot of money on luxury.

The screenshot below shows a part of this district, including some of its many luxury stores (including competitor brands like Hermès).

Google Maps (Miami Design District)

On top of that, the company is innovating.

While it is hard to judge "innovation" in luxury retailing, as success is mainly based on brand perception, the company used its 1Q24 sales call to explain that key brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton benefit from new store opens and better visibility that creates improved consumer engagement. This includes fashion shows.

In the watch segment, the company owns Tiffany and Bulgari, which are expanding their product lines. This includes the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra, the thinnest luxury watch ever produced. Its thickness is just 1.7 millimeters and will have a price tag of roughly $530 thousand.

In general, I believe LVMH is a fantastic proxy for "luxury," as weird as that may sound.

Investors wanting to capitalize from the ever-increasing wealth of the 1% benefit from LVMH as it has a massive footprint and a wide-moat business model.

We also see that Paris-listed LVMH shares (black line) are highly correlated to the S&P 500 (red line).

TradingView (MC.PA, S&P 500)

This correlation makes total sense, as ultra-rich people have a majority of their wealth in business equity, real estate, and stocks/bonds.

Even upper-income people are mainly dependent on business equity, real estate, and stocks, with the major difference being that pension accounts have a bigger weight.

While the numbers below are from 2017, we can assume that the core message is still valid - maybe even more than it was back then.

Visual Capitalist

When stock prices and real estate values go up, we can assume LVMH's target customers have more distributable cash and better sentiment to actually spend it.

In other words, I believe LVMH is a great proxy for the stock market and real estate wealth, backed by a fantastic wide-moat business model.

So, why is LVMH's stock price diverging from the S&P 500? And what does this mean for shareholders?

Shareholder Value

As we can see below, the company's sales have become somewhat of a mixed picture. In 1Q24, total organic sales grew by 3%, boosted by Japan. However, Asia (excluding Japan) was down 6%. Given the size of that market, it had a major impact on total sales.

That said, the massive divergence between "Asia" and Japan was increasing Chinese long-haul travel, which caused more Chinese to spend money in Japan.

While the market is increasingly worried that Chinese demand is negatively impacted by weakness in its housing market, LVMH ended its 1Q24 call on a positive note, noting consistent market share gains and a better regional balance.

I added emphasis to the quote below.

Firstly, to put some context on the revenue growth, the organic increase achieved in Q1 puts the average growth rate of the past five years at 10% for the group, and 16% for Fashion & Leather goods, implying significant market share gains. Secondly, LVMH continues to benefit from the diversity of its brands and its carefully crafted regional balance. They've served us well in recent years and still do in the complex and economic geopolitical environment, which continues to prevail. - LVMH 1Q24 Sales Call

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

LVMH does not pay a quarterly dividend. In Europe, that's common, with most companies paying a dividend 1-2x per year.

As we can see below, the company maintains a 40%-range payout ratio and pays a dividend twice per year - an interim and a final dividend.

Since 2021, the dividend has risen by 30%, with its 2023 total dividend being EUR 13.00 per share. This implies a current yield of 1.8%.

Data by YCharts

The company also has a Shareholders' Club for people with a "special interest" in the company.

Investors who own at least one Paris-listed share can apply and get access to the latest news, visits to special sites (like some of its cellars), and exclusive offers for products.

While this is nothing groundbreaking, I think it's a nice touch, as it creates a loyal investor base that - ideally - is also a strong customer base.

Having said all of that, and with all due respect to people owning LVMH stock, I am enjoying the current stock price decline, as I believe this provides us with a fantastic buying opportunity.

Using FactSet data from the chart below, LVMH currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 23.6x, which is slightly above its long-term normalized multiple of 23.1x.

It also has a healthy balance sheet with a sub-1x 2024E leverage ratio and an AA- credit rating, one of the best ratings in the world.

FAST Graphs

Despite regional economic headwinds, analysts expect 4% EPS growth this year, potentially followed by 10% and 11% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

This gives LVMUY ADRs a fair price target of $191, 22% above the current price, which warrants a Buy rating - especially considering the company's attractive business model.

However, I am not buying at this point. That is not only based on the fact that I do not have enough cash to start a new position right now after aggressive investments this year but also because I expect we could see 5-10% more downside if the market corrects.

Given how dependent LVMH is on high-end consumer spending, I'm not very willing to buy LVMH when the S&P 500 is trading at an all-time high with elevated euphoria. That's a personal decision - not advice.

That said, the risk/reward is far from horrible. Investors with a long-term horizon are in a good spot to gain good long-term returns by adding some shares at current prices.

Takeaway

While I typically avoid consumer-dependent stocks, LVMH caught my attention due to its wide moat and impressive portfolio of luxury brands.

Despite a recent dip in the stock price, LVMH remains a powerhouse in the luxury market, operating a significant market share and an impressive business model.

Although I'm not buying at this moment, LVMH's current valuation presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors to capitalize on its strong growth potential.

However, please bear in mind that a potential market correction could cause the stock to see more downside in the short term.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Wide-Moat Business Model : LVMH has a portfolio of 75 luxury brands with strong brand recognition and controlled distribution. It's hard to compete with that for outsiders.

: LVMH has a portfolio of 75 luxury brands with strong brand recognition and controlled distribution. It's hard to compete with that for outsiders. Global Footprint : Significant presence in key markets like China and the U.S., with ongoing expansion plans in high-end retail locations, paves the road for future growth.

: Significant presence in key markets like China and the U.S., with ongoing expansion plans in high-end retail locations, paves the road for future growth. Consistent Performance : Despite economic volatility, LVMH has shown consistent revenue growth and market share gains.

: Despite economic volatility, LVMH has shown consistent revenue growth and market share gains. Dividend: The company maintains a consistent dividend policy, returning roughly 40-50% of its earnings through a bi-annual dividend.

Cons:

Economic Sensitivity : LVMH's performance is closely tied to high-end consumer spending, which can be volatile during economic downturns.

: LVMH's performance is closely tied to high-end consumer spending, which can be volatile during economic downturns. Geopolitical Risks : Heavy reliance on Chinese consumers makes it vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and regional economic issues.

: Heavy reliance on Chinese consumers makes it vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and regional economic issues. Short-Term Volatility/Real Estate Risks: Stock market volatility and potential housing headwinds could hurt high-net-worth consumer wealth.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.