The 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs have diverged recently. This article focuses on the Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) and why it has diverged from the leading sector, technology (XLK).

A Striking Divergence

A lot has been written about how a handful of stocks are responsible for a large part of the broader market gains. The strong performance of the "Mag 7" combined with the market capitalization weighting in indices such as the S&P 500 (SPY) has led to an oversized contribution. However, this has recently grown larger still. At least in Q4 '23 and Q1 '24, most sectors were performing well. In the last month, the picture has really soured.

Sector Performance (SPDR Sectors)

Out of the 11 Select SPDR Sectors, 6 are lower in the last month. XLK has again been the leader, but this time by a long, long way.

In the most part, this is due to the strong performance of Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA), which is nothing particularly new. However, the other sectors are now moving lower and this is causing some unusual divergences. For example, after a year of close correlation, SPY and XLI have parted ways.

SPY v XLI (TradingView)

This striking divergence may well be temporary and should XLI catch up with SPY, a good trade may well be setting up.

Introducing XLI

XLI is one of the 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs. These all share the same features, such as large AUMs, low expense ratios of 0.09% and excellent liquidity. All SPDR ETFs are passively managed and have a portfolio composed using a modified "market capitalization" methodology. This leads to a rather concentrated top 10 in many cases (XLK, XLC), but XLI is refreshingly diversified with no stock weighted over 5% and the top 10 making up only 35.5% of the fund. XLI also holds more stocks than the average Select Sector SPDR ETF, with a total of 82 holdings.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

This is one of the most diversified and equally weighted Select Sector SPDR ETFs, and it tends to perform in line with the broader indices.

The 1.5% dividend yield (TTM) is worth noting, but hardly a reason to buy this fund.

Driving the Divergence

XLI's 3-year total return is comparable to SPY, although this is due to the much better return in 2022, and it has lagged in years when SPY has rallied.

XLI v SPY Performance (Portfolio Visualizer)

The outperformance in 2022 may offer up some clues as to why it has recently diverged again. It was an unusual period, as XLI typically has larger drawdowns during market corrections.

Drawdowns (Portfolio Visualizer)

2022's drawdown was the only time in the last 10 years its drawdown has been less than SPY's. I think this is simply due to it being less interest rate sensitive than SPY, as SPY is heavily weighted with long duration growth stocks.

If we look again at when XLI and SPY diverged recently, we can pinpoint it happened in the second half of May. This is when inflation cooled and so did the economy.

SPY v XLI Close Up (TradingView)

The slowing economic data weighed on XLI somewhat, but as it pushed long-term yields lower, XLK and SPY took off higher. It's worth looking at what is currently happening in high duration bonds like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

TLT Breakout (TradingView)

This is a significant break-out and signals a change in direction for yields.

Will They Converge?

There is every chance XLI and SPY converge again in the coming weeks and months. XLK and SPY should slow as valuation concerns stunt further progress and XLI has the chance to catch up. Its PE ratio of 22.48 is hardly attractive, but there is some room for multiple expansion. Furthermore, XLI does have a bullish chart as it has formed a bull flag.

XLI Chart (TradingView)

Next week could be important for XLI as there is a lot of economic data due. Strong data will likely give XLI a boost and could cause a rotation out of XLK, as the data could also lift yields again.

Risks

The risk to the bullish view is that XLI is signalling economic weakness, and this could worsen. After all, XLI and SPY could also converge as they both head lower. The chart above has a potential head and shoulders pattern, which would trigger with a break below $120.

Conclusions

XLI has made a striking divergence from SPY, and this provides some insight to the underlying dynamics of the stock market. Cooling in the economy is pushing yields lower, and this is a much better environment for XLK than it is for XLI.

XLI does have a chance to catch up with SPY, and it has formed a bullish chart pattern. However, this hinges on better data and next week's releases could be key.