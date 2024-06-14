XLI: A Striking Divergence

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
414 Followers

Summary

  • XLI has tracked the S&P500 closely over the last year, but has recently diverged.
  • The divergence provides insight into some of the dynamics in the broader market.
  • XLI could catch up with SPY in the coming weeks, depending on economic data.

Arial image of a forking road within a forest of horse chestnut trees - concept for "taking a decision" / choice / options. 3d render

aprott/iStock via Getty Images

The 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs have diverged recently. This article focuses on the Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) and why it has diverged from the leading sector, technology (XLK).

A Striking Divergence

A

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
414 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News