5 Things Dividend Investors Need To Know About The Fed, Jobs And Inflation

Summary

  • It's been an exciting few weeks for economic news, with jobs, inflation, and the Fed all making headlines.
  • There was a strong job market in May 2024, with a blowout of 272,000 net jobs added, a 4% unemployment rate, and 4.1% wage growth, which the Atlanta Fed thinks is actually 4.7%.
  • Inflation is showing signs of cooling, with core PCE rate potentially on track to hit 1.8% within a few months.
  • The Fed projects one rate cut this year and four next year, and the bond market expects a 78% chance of five rate cuts next year.
  • GDP growth of 2% to 3% is expected to continue for the next six months, and it appears the "no landing" Goldilocks scenario might be playing out. With the market not significantly overvalued, the risks of a severe bear market appear very low right now.
100 new US dollar bills on black background

alfexe

It's been an interesting few weeks of economic news. So, to help you make sense of the wild swings in stocks and bonds, let's take a look at the five things investors need to know about jobs, inflation, and the Fed's plans for interest rates.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

