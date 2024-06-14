The Costco Economy

Jun. 14, 2024 11:00 AM ETXLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, IYC, GBUY, COST, COST:CA, ROST, STZ, STZ:CA1 Comment
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.44K Followers

Summary

  • Both Costco and Ross Stores are experiencing increased foot traffic and higher sales of previously less popular products, indicating a strong and resilient U.S. consumer.
  • The shift in consumer behavior toward buying more discretionary items is attributed to the deceleration of inflation, according to Costco management.
  • Constellation Brands, including its Modelo beer brand, is also not seeing any issues with the U.S. consumer and is investing in capacity to meet the demand.

Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

By Samuel Rines

Earnings season never really ends. It is a slow, steady drip of useful - sometimes conflicting - data. But listening closely can be powerful for uncovering both positive and negative trends. For example, American Airlines signaling a weaker-than-expected summer should be taken with a

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.44K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLY--
The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VCR--
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares
RXI--
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF
RSPD--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
PEZ--
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News