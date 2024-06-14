Patamaporn Umnahanant/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past decade, Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) delivered double-digit growth in a low-growth sector via acquisitions. This was more of a volume-led growth based on securing a large number of small projects annually with an average value of USD 1.1 million.

FIX will have to continue with this acquisition strategy to continue with the double-digit growth. However, I am concerned about its ability to continue growing at this pace. A valuation assuming that it could double its 2023 revenue in 5 years does not provide any margin of safety.

Business background

FIX provides mechanical and electrical engineering services in the US. Its mechanical engineering services are focused on HVAC (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning), plumbing, piping and controls. In 2023, mechanical engineering services accounted for about 76% of the total revenue with the balance from electrical engineering services.

The electrical engineering services were relatively new in that before 2019, FIX did not report any revenue under the electrical engineering services.

I suspect that FIX ventured into the electrical engineering services because it was a bigger market. In its 2018 Form 10k, FIX reported:

“…commercial, industrial, and institutional mechanical contracting generates annual revenue in the United States of approximately $100 billion.”

In its 2023 Form 10k, the market size was reported as USD 300 billion because it included “electrical contracting” in its description.

Of course, part of the increase in the market size could be due to the organic growth of the mechanical contracting sector. But I suspect that this contribution was small as the engineering services sector is a mature one with single-digit growth as exemplified by the following:

“The market size of the Engineering Services industry in the US has grown 2.4% per year on average between 2018 and 2023.” IBIS World

Operating trends

From 2014 to 2023, revenue grew at 15.6 % CAGR. However, PAT growth was almost double at 30.9 % CAGR. Refer to the left part of Chart 1.

There were 2 main reasons for the higher PAT growth rate:

Lower effective tax rate. The average tax rate was 33% for 2014 to 2016. This was reduced to an average of 12% for 2021 to 2023. The 12% rate is not sustainable as there was a tax credit in 2022. The 2023 tax rate was also low due to tax credits.

An improvement in the SGA margin. This averaged 14.2 % for 2014 to 2016 but was reduced to 12.2 % average for 2021 to 2023.

Chart 1: Performance Index and Returns (Author)

The profit improvements led to improving returns, as shown in the right part of Chart 1. However, ROIC and ROE had better improvements compared to ROA. This was because, over the past 10 years, there was a significant improvement in leverage. This can be seen in the DuPont Analysis as shown in the left part of Chart 2.

The more important point is that over the past 10 years, the ROIC averaged 16% while the ROE averaged 19%. These were higher than the current WACC and cost of equity of 10% each. In other words, FIX created shareholders' value.

Chart 2: DuPont Analysis and Operating Profit (Author)

Note to Op Profit. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales – Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue – Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

To get a better understanding of the operating profits, I broke it down into various components, as shown in the right part of Chart 2. In this chart, the gap between revenue and total cost (fixed + variable) represented the operating profit.

You can see the impact of improving the SGA margin on the fixed cost. Fixed cost averaged 17% of the total cost from 2014 to 2016 but averaged 14 % from 2021 to 2023.

The disappointing performance was the contribution margin. While it improved in the early part of the decade, it seemed to be trending down from 2017. This is in line with the reducing gross profitability (gross profit/total assets) as shown in the left part of Chart 1.

I interpret these as FIX not being able to improve its operating efficiencies. This is despite having “…achieve operating efficiency…” as one of its strategic elements. Of course, it is not all bad as there were improving SGA margins and leverage.

These suggest that being bigger enabled FIX to be more effective in selling its services. But there was no improvement when it came to delivering the services.

Growth

Over the past decade, revenue grew at 15.6 % CAGR. This double-digit growth was due to acquisitions. There were acquisitions every year. Over the past decade, FIX spent about USD 1 billion on acquisitions. This is sizeable given that the average annual total assets over the past decade was USD 1.5 billion.

The company did not break down its growth into that due to organic growth and acquisitions.

But you can get a sense of this by comparing the amount spent on CAPEX vs acquisitions. Over the past decade, FIX spent about USD 0.3 billion on CAPEX compared to USD 1.0 billion on acquisitions.

The bulk of the growth can be attributed to acquisition. Without acquisitions, organic growth would probably be about 4% growth rate. You should not be surprised as I had earlier quoted a market research report with a 2.4 % annual growth rate for the engineering services sector.

As will be shown later, growth plays a key role in the valuation of FIX. How you view FIX growth will impact your investment decision.

Financial position

I would rate FIX as financially sound considering the following.

As of the end of Mar 2024, it had a debt-capital ratio of 19 % compared to its 2019 high of 35 %. It is comparable to the engineering/construction sector ratio of 21% as per the Damodaran Jan 2024 data set.

It was able to generate positive cash flow from operations every year over the past decade. I estimate that it generated USD 2.0 billion in cash flow from operations over the past decade. Compared to its USD 1.3 billion net income, this is a good cash conversion ratio.

It had a good capital allocation plan. It was able to cover the CAPEX and acquisitions with the cash flow from operation. Refer to Table 1. Excess was returned to shareholders as dividends and share buybacks. The Reinvestments (including CAPEX and acquisitions) generated returns that were greater than the cost of funds.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023. (Author)

The main negative point was its cash position. As of the end of Mar 2024, it had USD 101 million in cash. This is only about 3 % of its total assets.

Reinvestments

Growth needs to be funded and one metric for this is the Reinvestment. This is defined as CAPEX & Acquisitions – Depreciation & Amortization + Increase in Net Working Capital

From 2014 to 2023, FIX's Reinvestment amounted to USD 822 million. I compared it with the NOPAT using the Reinvestment rate defined as Reinvestment/NOPAT.

For FIX, the Reinvestment rate averaged 65% for the past decade. When I excluded acquisitions, I obtained a negative Reinvestment rate. The negative arose because, in certain years, the Depreciation & Amortization was bigger than the CAPEX.

Without the acquisitions, the company has lots of cash that can be returned to shareholders. This can be seen in Table 1. However, the company has chosen to use the funds to grow via acquisitions.

Looking at the current share price, I would consider this a good capital allocation plan.

Summary of fundamentals

What are the key takeaways from the above analyses?

The engineering services sector is not a high-growth sector. But FIX delivered double-digit growth in this low-growth sector over the past decade via annual acquisitions.

These acquisitions delivered topline and bottom-line growth. But I would consider its fundamentals as mixed.

Being bigger enabled it to be more cost-effective in selling its services.

But there have not been improvements in delivering the engineering services for the projects secure.

It is financially sound and is a cash cow.

The company has chosen to use most of the cash to acquire businesses rather than return it directly to shareholders.

Valuation

FIX business model is one with continuous acquisitions. In theory, there is a limit to such a growth path as eventually its revenue would be larger than the GDP.

I thus looked at 2 Scenarios when valuing FIX:

Scenario 1. This assumes it has already reached a reasonable size and will now focus on organic growth. I assume a perpetual growth of 4%.

Scenario 2. I assumed that it would continue with acquisitions to double its 2023 revenue in Year 5. Thereafter it would grow at a 4% perpetual rate.

Under Scenario 1, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 107 per share.

Under Scenario 2, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 309 per share.

The market price of PPG as of 13 June 2024 was USD 325 per share.

There is no margin of safety under both Scenarios. By reverse engineering, the market is suggesting that FIX revenue will grow by 2.1 times in five years.

Valuation model – Scenario 1

The valuation is based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model where:

Value to the Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC – g).

FCFF = EBIT(1- t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate).

EBIT(1-t) was estimated based on the operating profit model, as shown in the right part of Chart 2.

The Reinvestment rate was based on the fundamental growth equation.

In this valuation model, I assumed the base revenue to be the 2023 revenue with a 4 % perpetual growth rate.

There are 2 key parameters – contribution margin and capital turnover (revenue/total capital employed). For these 2 parameters, I used the average 2021 to 2023 values.

Details are shown in Table 2.

The WACC was based on the first page results of the Google search for “FIX WACC” as shown in Table 3.

Table 2: Valuation model – Scenario 1 (Author) Table 3: Cost of funds (Various)

Valuation model – Scenario 2

The valuation model is illustrated in Table 4. It is a multi-stage growth model.

The growth rate was assumed to be reduced proportionately, such as to double the 2023 revenue by Year 5.

Table 4: Valuation model – Scenario 2 (Author)

Notes

a) Straight-line reduction.

b) Starting revenue based on 2023. Pegged to the growth rate.

c) Assumed Scenario 1 rate and there is no improvement.

d) Assumed Scenario 1 as a start. Assumed growth at a terminal rate.

e) Revenue X Net Margin and after accounting for Fixed costs.

f) Assumed Scenario 1 rate and there is no improvement.

g) Revenue X (Revenue/TCE) ratio. TCE = total capital employed.

h) Based on the growth equation.

i) FCFF for each year = e X (1-h).

j) Assumed constant D/E ratio. Refer to the WACC table.

k) NPV for each year = (i X j).

n) Terminal for the year discounted at 3% growth rate.

m) 5 years NPV + terminal value.

Risks and limitations

FIX is a project-based company. In its 2023 Form 10k, the company stated that about 89 % of its revenue was from projects. Each project took about 6 to 9 months to complete. The average size of each project was about USD 1.1 million.

This meant that to maintain its revenue, FIX had to continuously win project tenders every year. In my valuation, I have assumed that the company was able to do so even if it doubled its size. This meant doubling the number of small projects secured rather than doubling the value of each project.

I think that growth may be more challenging going forward as:

FIX will probably focus on the electrical engineering services sector. This is a comparatively small base for FIX as well as being relatively new.

Growth in the mechanical engineering sector may be harder. I suspect this is why it ventured into the electrical engineering sector in 2019.

Next, based on the TCE in Table 4, FIX will have to spend about another USD 1.3 billion to double its size. Is this reasonable?

Over the past decade, its TCE increased by about USD 1 billion to grow its 2014 revenue of USD 1.4 billion to USD 5.2 billion in 2023. This is about USD 3.8 billion revenue growth. So, my assumption of spending USD 1.3 billion to increase its revenue by about USD 5.2 is not unrealistic.

Conclusion

I would not consider FIX a wonderful company in the Buffett sense. It achieved double-digit growth via acquisitions. I have shown that while this had led to revenue and profit growth, it was more volume-led than improvement in operating efficiencies. On the positive side, it is financially sound and can improve its SGA margin.

The main challenge in determining whether it is an investment opportunity depends on your view of how it will continue to grow via acquisitions.

I have taken the conservative view that even if it can double its revenue in 5 years, there is no margin of safety at the current price.

However, if you believe that it could grow its current revenue by 2.5 times in 5 years, there will be a 30% margin of safety.

The value of FIX will depend on your view of its growth prospects. I think that doubling its revenue is going to be challenging given the project-based profile. We are talking about doubling the number of USD 1.1 million size projects.