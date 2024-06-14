Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Business Development Companies have increasingly become my favorite place to get a predictable and easy to understand high dividend yield. As a dividend investor, I am always looking for a way to increase my passive income, and BDCs are naturally set up to benefit from this higher interest rate environment. I've covered plenty of BDCs here in the past, but today I wanted to take a look at OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) to assess its strategy, portfolio, distribution history, and performance.

OFS Capital operates as a business development company that has a focus on lending to US-based middle market companies. OFS has the primary objective of providing investors with current income, followed by capital appreciation if possible. They achieve this mostly through their strategy of making debt investments to portfolio companies. Since they are a middle market focused BDC, most of the companies that they invest in have an EBITDA within the range of $5M to $50M. OFS is also externally managed by OFS Capital Management.

OFS has an inception dating back to 2012, and we can see that the price is down nearly 32% since then. However, when we include the distributions, the total return is over 157% over the same period. The current dividend yield sits at 13.7% and makes this BDC highly appealing for investors that may be looking for high yielding income. Additionally, OFS's price currently trades at a discount to its net asset value, which may indicate that it's a good time for entry. However, let's first review the portfolio and strategy that OFS follows to for its debt investments.

Portfolio

What first stands out to me is that OFS is very diverse in nature and spreads its exposure across many different industries. The manufacturing sector makes up the largest allocation of their portfolio, making up 28%. This is closely followed by health care and social assistance, making up 20.1% of the portfolio. The portfolio is spread across 14 different sectors and has 43 different obligors. Their strategy is to avoid exposure to any sectors that have cyclical vulnerability. Additionally, this level of diversity helps mitigate any concentration risk to any one specific or industry.

Alongside this diversity, OFS's loan portfolio focuses exclusively on senior secured loans. This prioritization on senior secured loans adds an additional layer of security. This is because senior secured loans sit at the top of the capital structure, which means that these forms of debt have the highest priority of repayment. This protects OFS in scenarios where a portfolio company may be going through a default or bankruptcy and is forced to liquidate their assets. In this instance, OFS's loans have the highest priority to get paid back, and this ensures that all invested capital isn't lost.

Additionally, about 91% of their debt investments are on a floating rate basis. The remaining 9% is through fixed rate investments. This majority focus on floating rate debt investments means that OFS should have been able to capitalize from this higher interest rate environment that we are currently in. This is because higher interest rates should directly translate into higher interest income that OFS can collect from the borrowers within their portfolio. Higher interest payments means that OFS can grow their net assets as a faster rate by enabling them to use the extra income to reinvest back into the business.

While debt investments make up the largest percentage of their portfolio, amounting to $245.4M or 84%, OFS also has other areas of their portfolio.

Equity Investments: $77.1M

Structured Finance Securities: $77.9M

A combination of these other areas brings the total portfolio value up to $400.4M, with a weighted average yield of 13%. OFS has also made small investments totaling $7.3M over the quarter into new debt and equity investments. These new investments can drive additional growth going forward.

Financials

OFS reported their Q1 earnings at the beginning of May and the results showed continued growth. Total investment income grew to $14.23M for the quarter, marking an improvement over the prior year's total of $13.48M. Net investment income per share landed at $0.42. As previously stated, OFS should have been able to capitalize on these higher interest rates since most of their debt investments are on a floating rate basis.

Thankfully, this is exactly how the story plays out when looking at OFS's earnings history. We can see that when interest rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020, OFS pulled in NII of only $0.30 per share. This means that OFS was able to grow its NII per share by approximately 40% as interest rates rose. While I believe that we will see higher rates for a longer period of time, this should translate to continued strong performance from OFS.

The Fed has left rates unchanged and now estimate there to only be one rate cut happening at some point in 2024. However, the labor market remains strong and inflation is still coming in higher than anticipated as perhaps this will push rate cuts out until 2025.

However, liquidity can definitely be improved as cash and cash equivalents only sit at $6.1M at the moment. For reference, OFS had cash and equivalents of $45.3M by the end of 2023. Cash on hand is currently lower than previously due to the cash being allocated towards new debt investments as well as debt pay down. Long-term debt currently sits at $256.1M, but this is still an improvement over the $300M debt total at the end of 2023.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 13.7%. Despite the yield being so high, the dividend is actually well-covered as of the last earnings report. As mentioned, net investment income per share landed at $0.42 for Q1. This means that NII per share covered the dividend for the quarter at a comfortable rate of 123.5%. Therefore, I do not see any threat to the current dividend rate, especially in this higher interest rate environment.

However, OFS did have to cut the distribution rate back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. In an effort to preserve capital in combination with lower NII per share amounts, this caused OFS to reduce payouts. Since OFS has a portfolio that primarily consists of floating rate debt investments, the higher level of income received means that they were able to get the distributions back to the pre-pandemic levels. However, I don't think this deserves any praise when compared against other peer BDCs that were able to maintain and even raise their dividend distribution during that same time period. For example, the following peers were able to maintain distribution:

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

We can also see how each one of these BDCs outperform OFS in total return during the last five-year time frame.

The underperformance can likely be attributed to the fact that OFS has not rewarded shareholders with any form of supplemental distributions whatsoever. In comparison, other BDCs have been able to dish out consistent supplemental distributions because of the higher income as a result of elevated interest rates. For example, MAIN has rewarded shareholders with four separate special dividend payments alongside the base distribution throughout 2023.

The lack of any meaningful growth means that OFS's portfolio may be more vulnerable to economic shifts and not as resilient as peers. Additionally, it means that the dividend income growth experienced from OFS would be weaker than peers. While you can still experience income growth from OFS, it would require more investor involvement by investing additional funds on a consistent basis.

Valuation & Risk Profile

OFS has still not recovered back to its pre-pandemic level of about $12 per share, and this can likely be attributed to the loss in NAV (net asset value). Taking a look at the chart below, we can see that the NAV per share has failed to show any meaningful growth over the last decade. In fact, the NAV has consistently trended downward since Q2 of 2022. A lack of growth in the NAV could mean that the distribution rate is too high, or it could mean that the investments that OFS makes are not high quality

Taking a look at the price and NAV history over the last decade, we can see that it's actually quite normal for this BDC to trade within the discount territory. The price currently trades at a discount to NAV of about 10%. Despite the discount, this is actually a less attractive time to initiate a position when you consider that the price traded at an average discount of about 22% over the last three years. Additionally, the average Wall St. price target for OFS sits at $9 per share, which would indicate that shares trade over value. This price target indicates that there is a potential downside of about 8%.

Non-accruals are also an important factor when it comes to BDCs because they represent the amount of investments within that are materially underperforming. Non-accrual companies are typically not making payments on their loans anymore, which means that they are not contributing to OFS's total investment income during the quarter. While higher interest rates can translate to higher income, it can equally translate to an increase in portfolio company investments that are struggling to main their debt amounts because of underperformance or the higher interest payments.

As of the last earnings call, we received confirmation that about 4.8% of their investments at fair value were on non-accrual status. This includes one additional portfolio company that was put into non-accrual status during the quarter.

We placed one borrower on non-accrual status during the quarter. SSJA Bariatric, a provider of bariatric surgery and weight management solutions. The sponsor as well as the Founder and CEO have recently contributed meaningful additional capital into the company, which in our view demonstrates their commitment to the business. This loan had a fair value of approximately $8.8 million as of March 31st, representing approximately 2% of the portfolio. - Jeff Cerny, Chief Financial Officer

With a non-accrual rate so high, I believe that OFS may not have the strongest underwriting systems in place to accurate assess their investments. For reference, here are the non-accrual rates for peer BDCs:

Fidus Investment (FDUS): 3.1% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 0.5% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.3% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Takeaway

In conclusion, OFS provides a wide range of exposure across sectors that are less vulnerable to cyclical shifts, while also providing a high yield of 13.7%. However, there are some weaknesses here that have contributed to the total return underperformance against peers, as well as the lack of dividend growth. Additionally, non-accruals sits a bit higher than a level that I am comfortable with. There are just so many other BDCs out there that get the job done more effectively. Therefore, I plan to remain on the sidelines here. If you are already an investor, however, the dividend remains well covered. The only thing I would caution towards is the consistently dropping NAV.