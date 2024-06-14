hapabapa

Investment Thesis

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) appeals to customers by offering solutions for managing software development and deployment, with a focus on customer-centric flexibility.

It's a small-cap software company. And you'd expect it to be rapidly growing while addressing a huge total addressable market, or TAM.

Instead, what we have here is a business whose growth rates are moderating too quickly to be compelling. And then, moreover, its valuation is already stretched.

In sum, I estimate that FROG is priced at 41x next year's free cash flows. Even if it were a well-positioned business, starting with this valuation would be punchy. Add to that some questionable "sustainable" revenue growth rates, and suddenly, the risk-reward becomes less enticing.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, I stated,

I see a path for JFrog, a debt-free company with approximately 10% of its market cap made of cash, making $100 million in free cash flow as a forward run-rate by the time it exits Q4 2024.

Author's work on FROG

As you can see above, I made a terrible call. A complete blunder. Today, rather than doubling down on my conviction, I'm stepping to the sidelines. Here's why.

JFrog's Near-Term Prospects

JFrog offers a platform called Artifactory, which helps software development teams manage the entire process of creating and using software.

JFrog's platform, known as "Liquid Software," manages the entire software supply chain through a DevOps approach. Their main product, Artifactory, serves as a universal repository for all software packages.

The business is customer-focused, providing freemium options and open-source versions of its products.

On the surface, it appears that JFrog is very well positioned, right? Now consider its customer adoption curve for customers spending more than $100K of ARR, below.

Q4 2022: 37% y/y.

Q1 2023: 31% y/y.

Q2 2023: 26% y/y.

Q3 2023: 22% y/y.

Q4 2023: 20% y/y.

Q1 2024: 16% y/y.

Do you see a pattern here? I do. And it's unimpressive. Given this context, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize at Under 25% CAGR

JFROG revenue growth rates

Back in February, I said,

According to JFrog's guidance right now, the business is expected to grow by approximately 23% CAGR at the high end of its range in 2024. Given that we are still very early in 2024, there's no need for management to be overly enthusiastic and provide very strong revenue guidance.

Allow me to give you further context. Back then, I believed that JFrog was going to grow its revenues by at least 25% y/y in 2024. In fact, I hoped that management was being ultra-conservative to allow for easy beats with each passing quarter.

After all, we are looking at a business that's annualizing at less than half a billion in revenues. This is a business in its prime. Young, nimble, and well-positioned. Its growth rates are supposed to be strong and fast.

Furthermore, I believe that since its comparables with the prior year were relatively easy, that JFrog's growth rates would be clocking back up to around 30% CAGR. But sadly, this isn't the case.

Consequently, if we can now surmise that JFrog's revenue growth rates are petering out. Therefore, its stock should not be valued at a premium valuation, which is what we discuss next.

FROG Stock Valuation -- 41x Forward Free Cash Flow

In my previous analysis, I said,

I believe that by the time JFrog exits 2024, it could be on a forward run-rate of about $100 million in free cash flow. This would put the stock priced at 50x forward free cash flow.

I'm not entirely convinced that JFrog can reach $100 million of free cash flow at some point in the next twelve months. Perhaps around $90 million could make more sense.

JFrog Q1 2024

Allow me to shed some more light on this aspect. JFrog's Q1 2024 delivered $17 million of free cash flow. However, its non-GAAP operating profits are guided at around $60 million. Even if we "assume" that this is a lowball estimate, and we get to around $70 million or even $80 million in the next twelve months, I struggle to see $100 million of free cash flow showing up here.

With that in mind, is it reasonable to pay 41x next year's free cash flow? For a business whose growth rates are already fizzling away? That's a hefty premium.

The Bottom Line

I've decided to move to the sidelines on JFrog Ltd. because paying 41x forward free cash flow is simply too high a premium. Despite their innovative platform and customer-centric approach, their growth rates are moderating too quickly to justify such a valuation. Even if JFrog were well-positioned, starting from this stretched valuation adds significant risk, especially given the questionable sustainability of their revenue growth. While I once believed in their potential, the current numbers and future projections no longer support a compelling risk-reward scenario for me.