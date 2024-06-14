Dragon Claws

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is a leading skilled nursing REIT in the United States and managed to cover its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in the first quarter and the margin of safety improved QoQ. With that said, however, a pay-out ratio of 97% overall implies a narrow margin of safety.

Since the trust’s adjusted funds from operations performance improved in 1Q24, I think that the real estate investment trust will continue to pay the $0.67 per share per quarter dividend.

In 1Q24, Omega Healthcare Investors completed $75 million in new investments and sells underperforming assets. The stock is still cheap, based on AFFO, and has a moderate risk/reward relationship.

My Rating History

I re-added Omega Healthcare Investors to my passive income portfolio in the last quarter, primarily because the healthcare real estate investment trust gave guidance for its 2024 adjusted funds from operations which was the first time in three years that management was comfortable enough to provide an AFFO outlook. My stock classification was Buy. The trust abstained from issuing guidance for AFFO in the previous years due to the Covid pandemic and associated cash flow uncertainty.

I think that the trust remains compelling as a passive income investment as its AFFO is growing, and the company is divesting of unwanted assets.

Portfolio Review, Asset Performance And AFFO Recovery

Omega Healthcare Investors is a senior-focused healthcare real estate investment trust with considerable investments in the skilled nursing and senior housing segments.

Skilled nursing and transitional care facilities accounted for 71% of the trust’s investments in 1Q24 while only about 29% of real estate assets related to Omega Healthcare Investors’ senior housing segment. All assets considered, Omega Healthcare Investors had real estate assets worth $9.9 billion, which makes the trust one of the largest REITs in the country.

Investment Data (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Omega Healthcare Investors had payment issues with some operators, a trickle-down effect from the Covid pandemic, which I discussed here. The trust is transitioning some of the properties lease to Lavie to other operators (two in the first quarter) while also selling two facilities leased to Lavie for $7.7 million. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors transitioned the last six properties that were leased to Guardian Healthcare, another struggling operator.

While OHI resolves such property transitions, the healthcare real estate investment trust is also acquiring new real estate in order to grow its adjusted funds from operations. In 1Q24, Omega Healthcare Investors invested $75 million into the expansion of its asset base, including $13.3 million in new properties.

New Investments (Omega Healthcare Investors)

OHI’s adjusted funds from operations amounted to $176.1 million in the first quarter, up 10% YoY. Growth in adjusted funds from operations was catalyzed primarily by lower impairments related to real estate transactions.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (Omega Healthcare Investors)

Dividend Support Improved In 1Q24

Investors following this healthcare real estate investment trust were probably relieved to see that Omega Healthcare Investors had a dividend pay-out ratio that moved further away from the dreaded 100% mark.

Omega Healthcare Investors produced $0.68 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 1Q24, which translates into a dividend pay-out ratio of 98% compared to 99.1% in the prior quarter. The AFFO pay-out ratio in the last twelve months was 95%, so while there was an improvement in terms of the trust’s margin of safety in 1Q24, this margin overall remained quite small.

With that being said, if Omega Healthcare Investors continues to restructure its portfolio, focus on solvent operators with durable cash flows and avoids impairments, I think that the healthcare trust could be a lucrative investment for investors, not least because OHI is still selling below what I consider to be its fair price.

Dividend (Author Creation Using Company Supplements)

AFFO Guidance And Multiple

Omega Healthcare Investors anticipates to earn $2.70 - $2.80 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 2024 which means the forecast compared to the prior quarter has not changed. With a present price of $31.83, the trust’s stock is selling for a 11.6x AFFO multiple.

In the last twelve months, Omega Healthcare Investors’ stock sold between 10.0x and 12.6x FFO, so presently OHI is situated slightly above the midpoint of this valuation range.

I think that Omega Healthcare Investors could be selling for a 12.0-13.0x AFFO multiple (implied intrinsic value of $34-36) when taking into account the trust’s fundamental recovery after Covid (and growing AFFO) as well as the fact that OHI has so far avoided a dividend cut. The upside in the AFFO multiple could come from OHI avoiding additional payment issues with operators and actually growing its adjusted funds from operations next year.

Why The Investment Might Disappoint

Operators that are dealing with financial issues, which could lead to delayed rent payments, have the potential to mess up Omega Healthcare Investors’ pay-out metrics.

The healthcare real estate investment trust still earns its $0.67 per share per quarter dividend, but the overall margin of safety is not that big, so investors, particularly those that rely on OHI’s dividend income, must at least consider the possibility that the trust could under-earn and slash its dividend.

This scenario is probable if another operator reports payment issues and creates a rent short-fall for Omega Healthcare Investors. Thus, OHI is not a high-margin investment, but the fundamentals, I think, point in the right direction.

My Conclusion

Omega Healthcare Investors is a promising healthcare real estate investment trust in the skilled nursing niche. The upsurge in adjusted funds from operations in 1Q24 and the fact that the trust still covers its dividend with AFFO are two considerations underpinning my consistent ‘Buy’ stock classification.

The stock is selling for a moderate AFFO multiple and though the dividend has a narrow margin of safety, OHI did not change its guidance for 2024 AFFO ($2.70-2.80) and made progress transitioning facilities.

Since the trust also keeps investing in new real estate in an attempt to grow its adjusted funds from operations, I think that the risk/reward relationship is still quite good here. Buy.