These are challenging times to be in the resins business, as weaker demand from construction, industrial, and consumer end-markets has combined with a significant increase in domestic Chinese production and some challenges on the cost side. For Braskem (NYSE:BAK), a large Brazilian chemical company, those challenges have been even more severe given the company’s reliance on higher-cost naphtha as an input in its Brazilian operations has exposed it to even greater spread pressure.

Down about half since my last update, the contraction in spreads and the margin consequences of Braskem have been even worse than I expected (and I wasn’t positive on the shares then). Investors have also had to deal with noise and uncertainty around the possible sale of Novonor’s controlling stake, and right now, there are rumors bubbling of another possible bid for the company.

I believe Braskem will see improving demand from here, but I’m concerned about the long-term impact of China’s greater independence in resin production and Braskem’s comparative lack of leverage to lower-cost feedstock. I can argue for a fair value of $8 to $10 for the ADRs, a considerable opportunity relative to today’s price, but investors should appreciate the elevated risk with this name.

Sluggish Spreads Remain A Challenge

An almost perfect storm of drivers has hit the basic profitability of polyethylene (or PE), polypropylene (or PP), and polyvinyl chloride (or PVC), sending spreads (the difference between the price of the product and the cost to produce) lower for higher-cost producers like Braskem.

On the demand side, higher rates have hit construction activity, with weaker residential recently being joined by weaker non-residential activity, and there have likewise been hits to demand from important industrial and consumer end-markets (packaging is a significant market). China has also been a less reliable buyer (a considerable amount of Braskem’s production and U.S.-based production goes into the export market), as the country has not only dealt with demand issues (a weaker construction market, et al), but has also added considerable domestic production capacity so as to be less reliant on imports.

On the supply side, Braskem is disadvantaged by the fact that much of its Brazilian production is based on naphtha as a feedstock, as opposed to the cheaper ethane-based production of most U.S. producers.

Looking at spreads, the U.S. PE/Naphtha spread is around $380 now, up 10% year over year but still well below the trailing five-year average of $545. The PE/Ethane spread, though, is at $930 (up 6% year over year) and only modestly under its five-year average. Polypropylene spreads are even more pressured, with a recent reading of $441 versus a five-year average of just over $800/ton.

For Braskem these narrower spreads have hit profitability hard. The company was generating mid-teens EBITDA margins in the Brazilian operations and 20%-plus margins in the U.S./EU operations a couple of years ago, but those margins have fallen into the single-digits (7% to 8%) recently and plant utilization rates have fallen into the mid-70%’s. With that, operating profits have gone negative, and the company has seen free cash flow go negative, while leverage (net debt to EBITDA) has jumped to over 8x.

A Recovery, But Maybe Not A Return To The Old Levels

Weak margins, operating losses, and negative free cash flow is not exactly unusual for a commodity chemical company during cyclical lows, and particularly, when the company in question doesn’t sit at a particularly attractive point along the cost curve. It’s tempting then to regard this as just another cyclical correction that will resolve as demand recovers.

I’m cautious about taking that viewpoint. I do think fundamental demand drivers are improving, and will continue to improve in 2025, but I do think there are some important changes to the market that could have longer-term repercussions for Braskem.

A considerable amount of new resin capacity has come online in the U.S.; assuming that projects scheduled to complete in 2024 stay on plan, the U.S. will have increased its PE capacity by about 17% since 2020 and its PP capacity by 22%, with much of that earmarked for exports, as these producers can leverage cheap U.S. ethane that places them on the most favorable part of the global cost curve.

At the same time, China’s government has made self-sufficiency in PE one of its priorities and the country has added around 13.3Mtpa capacity since 2020 and is looking to add another 16.8Mtpa capacity over the next four years. To frame this, global PE capacity in 2022 was estimated at around 134Mtpa, and while China once imported about 75% of PE needs (and represented around a third of global demand), it may only need to import around 30% of its needs when these capacity expansions are complete.

That’s a tough setup for Braskem – the global market for export PE will be smaller and there will be even sharper competition with producers that have a cost advantage measured in hundreds of dollars per ton. The company does have ethane-fueled capacity in the U.S. and Mexico (and is close to completion of an ethane terminal in Mexico), but it’s definitely going to put a strain on the company’s naphtha-based assets in Brazil and even in this depressed environment the company exports about 20% of its Brazilian resin production.

Those are the negatives, but there are also positives in play that can make a difference for the company. Brazil’s economy grew in the first quarter (an annualized rate of 2.5%), and the domestic construction and consumer markets are looking better. Mexico still looks like a good market to be in for the longer term, as increased near-shoring to Mexico should drive healthy industrial demand for resins, not to mention growth in the Mexican consumer and construction markets.

Last and not least, I expect the U.S. market to recover from here. I do have some worries that the U.S. economy could be weaker than expected in the second half, but inventories are low, and I do believe construction and industrial activity will pick up in 2025, giving some support to resin prices.

The Outlook

I expect below-average EBITDA margin from Braskem for the next three years, though 2026 could see a return to the long-term average in the second half of the year. I do also expect a recovery in revenue next year and a return to positive free cash flow. Over the long term, though, I’m only expecting normalized annual revenue growth in the area of 3%, with long-term free cash flow margins in the 3% to 5% range (though cyclical peaks and troughs will be above/below that level).

Between discounted free cash flow and a blended EV/EBITDA approach that uses a weighted average of next-year EBITDA and my full-cycle annual EBITDA estimate, I believe Braskem ADRs can trade somewhere around $8.50 to $10 and that assumes an above-average discount rate and a below-peer EBITDA multiple that reflects the company’s less desirable business mix and corporate structure.

While not really part of its outlook per se, it’s worth mentioning that there have been ongoing rumors since my last update regarding the possible acquisition of Novonor’s controlling stake in the company and/or the company as a whole. The most recent iteration saw the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announce in early May that it was abandoning its possible bid for Novonor’s stake, with some rumors stating that ADNOC was concerned about ongoing potential liabilities tied to the company’s Alagoas mining disaster and others pointing to possible litigation if ADNOC didn’t give all investors tag-along rights in the deal.

As ADNOC exited, rumors began that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s Petrochemical Industries Corporation subsidiary may be preparing a bid. I’d advise taking any rumor of M&A interest with a grain of salt, though I do think Novonor remains interested in selling – particularly given a recent ruling in Brazil finding that the company guilty of “abuse of power of control” and ordering that Novonor pay minority shareholders damages around R$ 1.5B. Whether investors will ever collect is very much an open question, as is the real value of any potential M&A bid for the company.

The Bottom Line

I’ve said many times that when commodity markets turn up, it’s actually often better to own the inferior operators, as they have more to gain from the improvements in pricing and margins than better-run competitors. That could certainly prove true for Braskem, but I’d caution investors that this has long been a challenging company to own and investors looking to play a recovery in commodity resins and basic chemicals should do so with the mindset that this is a stock meant to be bought and sold and not held as a long-term core holding.