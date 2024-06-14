The Fed Isn't Cutting - What Are Some Options?

Jun. 14, 2024 12:47 PM ETBGT, FLOT, QQQ, VOO, VUG, TDIV, SDY, NOBL, SPHQ
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This review includes a discussion on recent Federal Reserve messaging and its implications for the broader market.
  • I see three potential investment options in light of current economic conditions combined with the Fed's decision to keep rates at current levels.
  • In particular, I see more gains for large-cap US Tech, companies with strong balance sheets, and variable-rate loan instruments.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Cutting the budget - Scissors and dollar

PM Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader market backdrop, with a specific focus on recent messaging out of the Federal Reserve. With an understanding of what was said, what wasn't, and what it all means, I

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.79K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor with 15 years experience in financial services. I enjoy sharing my knowledge and research - but I don't pump tickers for clicks or discuss ideas that I don't actually follow or invest in. I believe my followers appreciate this approach.

I began my career in New York, before relocating to North Carolina for graduate school and later employment - where I remain today. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance and I am a competitive tennis player (former Division I athlete).

I am a also contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIA, VOO, QQQ, SDY, BGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGT--
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Fund
FLOT--
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VUG--
Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News