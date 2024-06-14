The Fed Isn't Cutting - What Are Some Options?

PM Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader market backdrop, with a specific focus on recent messaging out of the Federal Reserve. With an understanding of what was said, what wasn't, and what it all means, I will dive into some areas that may be reasonable investment options given the current state of things.

Specifically, the Fed once again cooled interest rate cut expectations going forward. For the past few years, investors have been hoping (almost begging) for the Fed to begin a rate cutting cycle and have continuously been disappointed. Yet, expectations for cuts continue to creep into the investor mindset, despite the Fed saying quite pointedly that it is taking a not-so-dovish path. A few days ago, Fed Chairman Powell confirmed this stance, reportedly stating:

We've got a good strong labor market. We think we've been making progress toward the price stability goal. We're asking ... is our policy stance about right? And we think yes, it's about right"

What I take away from this is the Fed seems content with the way things are. Are rate cuts coming in the future? Probably - but we still don't know exactly when, and an aggressive rate cutting cycle is likely a long ways off. The point of this review then is to determine where some good places are to deploy cash given this reality.

Bank Loans/Floating Rate Debt

One of the first places I would start in this environment is in the high-yield debt market. This is because finding a "real" yield is difficult in this environment, with inflation elevated and dividend-paying equities being bid up to the point where their yield is less than inflation. Further, T-bills and quality bonds are not offering much in the way of total return. So looking further down the credit spectrum, I find the bank loan/floating rate debt corner enticing. The current income streams are higher than junk-rated corporate bonds and the headwind of lower rates from the Fed has been removed in the short term in my opinion. To see how bank loans/floaters compare in today's environment, refer to the graphic below:

Current & Past Yields (By Sector) (Lord Abbett)

Of course, just having a higher yield doesn't always mean an investment is superior. Often, high yields represent serious challenges going forward or inherent risks - to the point where investors demand adequate protection (in the form of above-average distributions) to take on those risks.

But I don't see that even in the more challenging spaces like bank loans right now. The reason being the macroeconomy is in fairly good shape. Unemployment is at a manageable level, inflation is well off its highs, and GDP growth has been steady:

High Level Stats (US) (Federal Reserve)

This is important to understand because bank loans are typically utilized by smaller companies and/or those with lower credit ratings. Hence, the yield is higher because it reflects the risks inherent in lending to those institutions. But with an economy growing and showing some signs of stabilization on the inflation front, I am okay with taking on some risk here. Given the income offered by the sector is well above what one can find elsewhere, I think the reward is worth the gamble - it certainly has been over the past few years.

**I prefer floating rate CEFs to play in this space. One I have recommended many times is the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Fund (BGT), but there are a plethora of ways to play this space. For those who don't want leverage or lower credit quality, the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) offers the same principle of resetting at higher (prevailing) interest rates without the same level of credit risk some of the other funds manage.

Tech, Always A Winner?

The second place I would look at continues to be large-cap Tech in the US. At the risk of beating a dead horse, this sector has been a winner for almost two straight years now, and I don't see a compelling argument for that to change at the moment.

This may seem "obvious" but I would be remiss if I didn't highlight that I continue to believe investors both here and abroad will be drawn to the Tech sector - or perhaps just the Mag 7 more tactically. Whichever way one wants to play this, we should recognize that US Tech has been a dominant force in the market, and this has been true regardless of what the Fed or treasury yields are doing at any given time:

Tech Sector Performance vs. Treasury Yields (BlackRock)

To be fair, the past is the past, but this still should give readers some confidence that Tech somewhat marches to its own drum. It isn't as correlated to yield curve moves as other areas, so while the Fed is maintaining the status quo, this is not an investment theme where I need to see a lower rate environment to want to buy it. The largest US Tech companies have been doing just fine in today's world, so a continuation of the current climate is not a headwind in my view.

And it isn't just past performance or momentum investing. Sure, that is part of it - nobody wants to "miss out" if Tech continues to deliver alpha. But fear of missing out isn't what drives stocks to higher highs on a consistent basis. Rather, fundamental shifts in market sentiment and investor attitudes can send stocks to new highs and create new market leaders on a sustained basis. Tech has enjoyed this success in the long term, and the Artificial Intelligence, or "AI" catalyst is simply the newest catalyst that I see supporting higher equity levels.

The reason being, investors and companies are all scrambling to incorporate AI into their portfolios or businesses. Nobody wants to be left out of this trend, and the net result is accelerated interest in the large-cap Tech space that has helped sustain a rally with fuel that I see driving further gains in the second half of 2024. One reason is that corporate leaders seem content to drive this AI message home, and investors are eagerly scooping up this message. If we look back to Q1 earnings calls, we see that over 90% of firms in the Tech sector had mentions of AI on those calls - and numbers were fairly robust for other sectors as well, as illustrated in the graphic below:

AI Mentions on Earnings Calls (S&P 500) (FactSet)

The conclusion I draw from all of this is that Tech is still driving the market for legitimate reasons, and that is a story that has at least another chapter left in my book. The market is thrilled with the prospect of AI, and US Tech is the primary way to get exposure to this generational theme.

**I own the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - which has US Tech as its largest individual sector weighting. For those who want different exposure than these two popular funds, I would recommend the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG) and the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ETF (TDIV) for Tech sector exposure.

Quality Never Hurts

So far, I have discussed two ideas that are a bit on the risk-on side. Bank loans and floating rate debt are on the lower rungs of the credit ladder - so readers need to evaluate if that is truly the right idea for them. Further, large-cap Tech, while not traditionally thought of as "risky", is trading at elevated multiples. So while I believe in the underlying story of that sector, I must balance my bullish thesis with the reality that this is not a cheap or "value" corner of the market. In fact, it looks quite expensive in relative terms against the rest of the S&P 500:

Tech vs. S&P 500 (Forward P/E) (Merrill)

This can mean some investors - even if they believe in the backdrop for US Tech - may not be inclined to pay such a premium for it. To be fair, I empathize with that view and I certainly would advocate being properly diversified given the run-up in share prices we have seen in 2024.

This leads to the question - when looking for quality, where can one find it? To answer it, I will explain what I mean by "quality". To me, that means a company that has a strong cash (or cash equivalent) position and a balance sheet that supports it. This could mean from growing revenues and profits, but also one that shows no signs of liquidity stress because assets are higher than liabilities. For many US companies, this is a no-brainer. They don't become a Fortune 500 company by being poorly run, but other indices outside the US or outside the large-cap space do not enjoy this same backdrop.

And this isn't a unique or novel idea by any means. When markets start to get volatile or investors become concerned with stretched valuations, they tend to favor such companies that theoretically should be able to weather any upcoming storm. A stronger balance sheet/cash position means one can ride out a recession easier than their peers, all other things being equal.

But don't just take my word for it. Notice how the index (created by Goldman Sachs) of "strong" balance sheet companies has dramatically out-performed "weak" balance sheet companies as the calendar year has progressed:

The Strong Out-Performing The Weak (Goldman Sachs)

I think this play has merit going forward despite the run-up it has already seen. When times get tough or investors get nervous, quality often wins out. I would make a conservative wager that this thematic idea, which is time-tested, will win out again going forward.

**For this idea, I like dividend aristocrats because they have a track record of paying - and increasing - their dividends. This tends to occur when companies manage cash prudently and have strong balance sheets. Two options for this dynamic are the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). Another way to own "quality" would be quality-focused ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ).

Bottom Line

The market has been hoping for Fed cuts for a long time and has been generally disappointed. Yet, I question if we really even need them. Stock prices have been soaring of late, and economic growth and corporate earnings are strong despite elevated rate levels. This is because inflation - while still too high for the Fed - has come down to a more manageable level and US large-caps are in a position to manage this given their large cash positions and ability to pass on costs to end consumers.

Looking ahead, I see potential for gains in a few key areas even though the Fed kept rates on hold. I think large-cap Tech in the US will continue to dominate, and I see merit in rounding out portfolios with other quality-focused funds. Further, while bank loans and other floating rate instruments saw moderate gains in the short term because of rate cut expectations, it turns out those expectations were premature and higher rates are here to stay. This is a tailwind for variable rate debt, and the current income streams from this sector are hard to ignore.

Therefore, while the Fed is par for the course, I don't believe portfolios need to be resigned to inactivity. I see potential for profit in those three areas, and I hope my followers give the ideas some thought at this time.