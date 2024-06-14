sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) was in a Seeking Alpha article known as "Disc Medicine: Rare Disease Biotech With Enormous Potential." In the article, I laid out that IRON had already reported positive results from its phase 2 BEACON study using its drug bitopertin for the treatment of patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria [EPP] and X-linked protoporphyria [XLP]. However, it had not yet released results from its phase 2 AURORA trial, which is also used this drug to treat both of these patient populations. I'm pleased to report that this company was able to release positive results from this randomized, placebo-controlled study.

It was shown that there were significant reductions of protoporphyrin IX [PPIX] for the patients treated with 60 mg of bitopertin compared to the placebo group. This very same 60 mg dose also achieved other significant improvements in disease as well, which I will note below. Findings of the phase 2 AURORA study were fairly consistent with that was revealed in prior findings from the phase 2 BEACON study. In essence, this program is ready to move into pivotal stage clinical testing and this is expected to happen in the 2nd half of 2024. Thus, initiation of such a late-stage study would be one catalyst for investors to focus on.

One other candidate that, I believe, is important to talk about being advanced for its pipeline would be the use of DISC-0974 for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis [MF] and anemia. It is expected that updated data from the ongoing phase 1b/2 study using this drug to treat anemia in non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease [NDD-CKD] is expected in the 2nd half of 2024. Lastly, with all this positive data on hand, it has been able to raise a significant amount of cash. Matter of fact, even though it was well capitalized with plenty of cash into 2026, management still chose to raise funds. It was able to raise a total of $178 million through an underwritten public offering of common stock.

Bitopertin Success Continues With The Targeting Of EPP And XLP

As I stated the last time in the other article, Disc Medicine was already ahead of the game in being able to treat patients with both erythropoietic protoporphyria [EPP] and X-Linked Protoporphyria [XLP]. That's because of the positive results it shared from the phase 2 open-label BEACON study, which used bitopertin to treat both of these patient populations. As a refresher, Erythropoietic Protoporphyria [EPP] is an inherited disorder, which results in the accumulation of protoporphyrins in a patient's red blood cells that cause acute/painful photosensitivity. Along with the possibility of being able to cause liver disease later down the line as well. In terms of the other disorder, known as X-Linked Protoporphyria [XLP], this is also associated with an accumulation of protoporphyrins in red blood cells.

However, with this disease, it is caused by a mutation of the ALAS2 gene. Thus, a treatment that would really help for these patients would be a drug like bitopertin, which is capable of reducing the number of protoporphyrins in the RBCs. This is what has been shown in the open-label BEACON study and what has also been shown in the ongoing phase 2 randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled AURORA study. This particular mid-stage study recruited a total of 75 patients who were randomized to receive one of three doses of bitopertin or placebo over a 120-day period [17-weeks]. The randomization that occurred was as follows:

20 mg of bitopertin

60 mg of bitopertin

Placebo.

As I noted above in the beginning, there were significant reductions in protoporphyrin IX [PPIX] in the 60 mg bitopertin dose group of 40%. Other statistically significant findings were the rate of phototoxic reactions compared to placebo [stat sig with p-value of p=0.011] and improvement of Patient Global Impression of Change [PGIC] with a p-value of p=0.022. With data already released from both of these studies, then what catalyst opportunity and/or opportunities could be left for this program using bitopertin to target EPP and XLP.

Well, it is expected that regulatory interactions with the FDA to define specific endpoints for the eventual initiation of a pivotal study are expected in the 2nd half of 2024. Thus, an announcement of a positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA and possible initiation of a pivotal study using bitopertin for the treatment of both of these patient populations would be two major catalysts to keep an eye on.

One critical item to mention is that this company obtained an exclusive global license from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) back in 2021 to acquire bitopertin. Bitopertin is also being explored in a phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored study for the treatment of patients with Diamond Blackfan anemia. Data from this study is expected in the 2nd half of 2024. If results from this study are positive, then this would be another expansion opportunity with this clinical candidate.

DISC-0974 For The Treatment Of Patients With Myelofibrosis And Other Anemia Disorders

The other program that I wanted to highlight that Disc Medicine is developing is a clinical drug candidate in its pipeline known as DISC-0974, targeting patients with myelofibrosis [MF] and other anemia disorders. Specifically, the other anemia patient population being targeted are those with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease [NDD-CKD]. Both of these anemia indication types are being explored in the ongoing phase 1/2 study, which is using this drug to treat these patients with anemia. Before going over this specific early-stage trial, plus any catalysts to come out of this program, I believe that it is first important to go over what MF and NDD-CKD are.

Specifically, the anemia that is associated with both of them. Anemia is a type of disorder where a patient doesn't have enough red blood cells [RBCs] in their body. Why is this bad? That's because they are needed to supply oxygen to various tissues in the body. Without that happening, these patients experience numerous problems. Especially, feeling tired and weak all the time.

One thing to note is that myelofibrosis [MF] is a rare type of blood cancer. It is a problem because is causes scarring of the bone marrow, which leads to severe fibrosis over time. Another problem with this disorder is that it affects the body's ability to produce red blood cells. Thus, why anemia is found in patients with MF. The global myelofibrosis treatment market is projected to reach $1.16 billion by 2031. If only focusing on the MF patients with Anemia, this would still be a significant market opportunity for it to go after. Why is that? Well, that's because the cutoff line of having anemia in terms of hemoglobin levels would be Hb <10 g/dL at diagnosis. It is said that about 40% of MF patients have this Hb classification.

From there, the projection of being able to target all the patients gets better. That's because, eventually, just about all patients with MF will develop anemia. Chronic kidney disease [CKD] is a disorder characterized by damaged state of the kidneys, in which they cannot filter blood properly. This is a highly prevalent disorder because it is caused by a variety of several other factors, such as the following: High blood pressure, diabetes, family history of kidney failure and heart disorder.

The global chronic kidney disease market is expected to reach $12.12 million by 2030. How is anemia associated with CKD? It is because in CKD, the kidneys can't filter out blood properly, leading to wastes building up in the body. Thus, not enough red blood cells that need to carry oxygen from the lungs throughout the rest of the body. This is another expansion opportunity to consider for the advancement of DISC-0974 as a hepcidin suppressor [Decrease hepcidin to improve iron intake, thus leading to improved hemoglobin and RBCs to roam the body freely].

Currently, I want to quickly note that DISC-0974 was obtained through a license agreement from AbbVie (ABBV) back in 2019. This particular phase 1/2 study is expected to recruit up to 56 patients who are to be treated with subcutaneous DISC-0974 every 4 weeks for a total of 6 treatments. This program is coming along well, because there was positive data released in targeting anemia in MF patients who were both transfusion dependent [TD] and non-transfusion dependent [NTD]. With a cut-off date of April 29, 2024, patients given DISC-0974 achieved the following. A huge majority of NTD MF patients had a huge hemoglobin response of ≥1.5 g/dL [n=29 patients].

Matter of fact, about 68.9% achieved this over the treatment period. Out of the 1 out of 2 TD MF patients, one become transfusion independent by the end of the study. Another interesting finding from this trial was that a hemoglobin response of ≥1.5 g/dL above baseline was observed in 6 of the 10 patients who took concomitant JAK inhibitor [JAKi] therapy with DISC-0974. In terms of a catalyst opportunity for this program, it is expected that final phase 1b data from the use of DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients will be released in the 2nd half of 2024.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Disc Medicine had cash and cash equivalents of $342.6 million as of March 31, 2024. It believed that it would have enough cash to fund its operations into 2026. Despite this being a huge cash runway, management felt it would be best to raise cash anyway. Thus, that's why they enacted a public offering. This was regarding an underwritten public offering of 4,944,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $36 per share. The total gross proceeds raised from the offering were $178 million before deducting expenses. This offering is expected to close on or about June 17th of 2024. The cash burn is about $35.8 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Disc Medicine. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of bitopertin for the treatment of patients with EPP and XLP. The goal is to have a positive meeting with the FDA to advance the use of this drug for the treatment of these indications into a pivotal study. There is no assurance that the FDA will allow a pivotal study to be initiated for this program. Even if the company gets the go ahead to initiate such a late-stage study for potential regulatory approval of bitopertin, there is no assurance that the primary endpoint of this study will be met with statistical significance.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the phase 1/2 study using DISC-0974 for the treatment of patients with anemia due to MF and NDD-CKD. Data from the portion of the NDD-CKD patients will be released at some point in the 2nd half of 2024. Even though previous MF data released from this program was very positive, there is no assurance that a similar or superior outcome will be observed in this next portion of this trial targeting these specific patients.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding the development of another clinical candidate in its pipeline, known as DISC-3405, for the treatment of patients with polycythemia and other iron overload disorders. The expectation is that initial pharmacokinetic [PK] and pharmacodynamic [PD] data from the single-ascending dose [SAD] cohorts are to be presented at some point in Q2 of 2024. Thus, data from this trial in healthy volunteers using DISC-3405 could be released any day now. There is no guarantee that initial PK and PD data to be released from this trial will be positive. Nor, that it will warrant further investigation of this clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera or any other iron overload disorders.

Conclusion

Disc Medicine, Inc. has done well to advance a few of its clinical candidates in its pipeline. The future looks very bright for bitopertin for the treatment of patients with EPP and XLP. Especially, since this program is already on track to be initiated in a pivotal study.

Of course, this will only be possible if the FDA gives Disc Medicine the green light to do so in the 2nd half of 2024 after a successful meeting. This drug is also being explored in a phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored study targeting patients with Diamond-Blackfan anemia.

In terms of DISC-0974, additional data is expected in the second part of this year and if positive, it would already reinforce the prior positive data that had been released in targeting MF and NDD-CKD patients. Lastly, there might be a way to target patients with iron overload diseases like polycythemia vera.

That is the plan, but first it will be important to see data from the phase 1/2 healthy volunteer study first, before it is possible to move on towards this specific indication. With positive data already released using bitopertin to treat patients with EPP and XLP, plus a few catalysts to look forward to in 2024, I believe that Disc Medicine, Inc. investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

