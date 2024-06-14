Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Why AI Companies Are Pivoting Towards Building Their Own Pipelines

I last covered Salt Lake City-based Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) for Seeking Alpha back in January this year, giving the stock a "hold" rating. My conclusion at the time was that the AI-driven drug discovery field in which the company operates was a little over-hyped, but that companies, including Recursion, should be given time to find their feet. nearly 6 months on, There have been some notable developments at the company, which I will cover in this post.

As a reminder, Recursion's 2021 Initial Public Offering raised >$500m at $18 per share, making it one of the top ten largest biotech IPO's this decade. Recursion refers to itself as a "TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery", leveraging its:

Recursion Operating System (OS), a platform built across diverse technologies that enables us to map and navigate trillions of biological, chemical and patient-centric relationships across over 50 petabytes of proprietary data. (source: 2024 Q1 10Q submission).

In summary, Recursion is one member of the AI-driven drug discovery class of companies, a sector that has been able to attract multi-billions of venture capital and hedge fund capital, based on the belief that it can speed up, streamline, and reduce the costs of drug discovery - a process which typically takes ~10 years, and ~$2bn of investment from discovery to commercialization, with only a ~10% chance of ultimate success.

To date, however, success has proven elusive and the share prices of most AI drug discovery companies have suffered, including Recursions, which is down >50% since IPO, and four rivals listed in its 2023 annual report / 10K submission - Exscientia (EXAI), Relay Therapeutics (RLAY), AbCellera (ABCL), and Schrodinger (SDGR), whose share prices are all down >70% since IPO.

Part of the problem is a business model based on partnering with pharmaceutical companies, who outsource their drug discovery to e.g. Recursion and its combination of supercomputers and sophisticated wet lab equipment, pledging payment when specific milestones are met, i.e. a drug enters in-human studies for the first time, completes a Phase 1 study, or, much further down the line, is approved for commercial use.

The issue is that milestones are heavily weighted toward more advanced milestones, meaning the drug discoverers earn next to nothing unless they find a genuinely compelling drug candidate that can be advanced into late stage studies. So far, unleashing the power of AI has not resulted in many such candidates being found.

Many AI-driven drug discovery companies have therefore pivoted into developing their own pipelines - partly to try and demonstrate that their approach can work, and attract more Pharma customers, but also because, if you do discover a drug with a strong enough profile to secure an approval, why not develop it yourself, and reap the full commercial benefit, instead of a few hundred million worth of milestone payments?

Recursion's Pipeline Gathers Momentum - Overview

Recursion earned $10m of revenues in 2021, $40m in 2022, and $45m last year, recording a net loss in each year of $(187m), $(240)m, and $(328m), so it seems clear that the two elements of its business focused on outsourcing its tools and services - its Partnership and Data strategies - are not bearing fruit at this stage.

Meanwhile, Recursion has entered the clinic with five candidates of its own, its candidates having different targets and disease indications, as shown below (slide from a recent investor presentation).

Recursion pipeline (presentation)

What's exciting is, as we can see above, we have multiple intriguing data catalysts upcoming, including three Phase 2 stage rare disease readouts, plus a Phase 2 study initiation, and a Phase 2 oncology readout, all occurring within the next year.

REC-994 - Targeting The Untapped CCM Market

The nearest term update will come from candidate REC-994, which is indicated to treat cerebral cavernous malformation ("CCM"), a patient population estimated by Recursion to be 360k patients in size, with no approved therapies at present. According to the Mayo Clinic:

A CCM is one of several types of brain vascular malformations that contain irregular blood vessels. CCMs may leak blood and lead to bleeding in the brain or spinal cord, known as a hemorrhage. Brain hemorrhages can cause many symptoms, such as seizures. Depending on the location, CCMs also can cause stroke-like symptoms, such as trouble with movement or feeling in the legs and sometimes the arms. CCMs also may cause bowel and bladder symptoms.

Recursion says that most patients with CCM receive no medical treatment. REC-994 is an "orally bioavailable, superoxide scavenger small molecule". The candidate was discovered using the company's drug development software - Recursion says (in its 2023 10K):

The putative mechanism of action of REC-994 is through reduction of reactive oxygen species and decreased oxidative stress that leads to stabilization of endothelial barrier function. In addition, REC-994 exhibits anti-inflammatory properties which could be beneficial in reducing disease-associated pathology.

The drugs also have the ability to target "the two most prevalent genetic causes (of CCM), CCM1 and CCM2", and have demonstrated lesion reduction in mouse models. The Phase 2 study has enrolled 60 patients who will be divided into 3 cohorts, with 20 receiving a 400mg dose, 20 a 200mg dose, and 20 a placebo drug. The patients are evaluated for an initial 12 months, before being entered into a long-term extension study.

Recursion says enrollment in the initial part of the study is complete, and data will be shared in Q3. It's difficult to assess what kind of impact a positive update may have on the company's share price - for example, if this were a potentially lucrative market, or an area of high unmet need, why are no other pharma companies developing drugs to treat the condition?

A research report online shared by the American Heart Association (AHA") reveals that Vitamin D3 may be an effective treatment for CCM, and that multiple drugs seem to be prescribed off-label to treat the condition, therefore REC-994 will presumably need to demonstrate that it is substantially more effective than these options, as well as surgery, in order to win FDA consent to proceed into a pivotal / registrational study.

On a more positive note, when SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) secured approval for its desmoid tumor therapy Ogsiveo - the first candidate to win approval in this indication, its share price quickly rose from ~$18, to ~$45, with analysts setting a peak revenue targets of >$500m.

Desmoid tumors and CCMs are of course very different diseases, but SpringWork's success in a previously untreated field adds some support to the thesis that a positive data readout for Recursion and REC-944 could be a catalyst for an uptick in the valuation, and, within a couple of years, potentially, a first commercial approval within a large market.

REC-2282 / REC-4881 - Two More Untapped Markets

Like CCM, there are no currently approved therapies to treat Neurofibromatosis Type 2, or Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, the target indications for candidates REC-2282 and REC-4481 respectively. It may be that Recursion is deliberately pursuing a strategy of targeting indications for which there are no approved drugs, to demonstrates how effective its discovery technology can be.

According to John Hopkins Medicine:

Neurofibromatosis type 2, or NF2, is a condition that causes tumors to arise on nerves, particularly those in the skull and spine, though other nerves can be affected. Vestibular schwannomas (also called acoustic neuromas) are tumors that occur in most people with NF2; they affect the nerves that help with balance and hearing. About 50% to 75% of people with NF2 will also develop benign meningiomas in the brain or along the spine. Ependymomas, which tend to develop inside the spine in about 20% of people with NF2, can sometimes be cancerous.

Recursion believes there are ~33k treatable patients in the US and EU with NF2. REC-2282 is a small molecule HDAC inhibitor that is CNS-penetrant and orally bioavailable, and was selected from "thousands of compounds" after showing it "restored the structural defects associated with loss of NF2."

The Phase 2 study has enrolled only 23 adults, with two dose arms (40mg and 60mg), but no placebo arm, and a 6-month trial period, followed by an extension study. Safety and preliminary efficacy data is expected to be shared before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, candidate REC-4881 addresses Familial Adenomatous Polyposis ("FAP"), defined by Medline Plus as follows:

an inherited disorder characterised by cancer of the large intestine (colon) and rectum. People with the classic type of familial adenomatous polyposis may begin to develop multiple noncancerous (benign) growths ("polyps") in the colon as early as their teenage years. Unless the colon is removed, these polyps will become malignant (cancerous).

REC-4481 is " an orally bioavailable, non-ATP-competitive, allosteric small molecule inhibitor of MEK1 and MEK2", designed to reduce the polyp burden and prevent progression to adenocarcinoma. Recursion's screening of thousands of candidates revealed the candidate reversed the structural defects associated with loss of the FAP disease gene APC.

Only 5 patients are being treated in the Phase 1b/2 study, which is focused on dose escalation, safety and tolerability, with, presumably, some efficacy data also being recorded. Data will be available in 1H25, management says.

Oncology and clostridioides difficile Infection - Large Markets, Steady Progress

REC4481 is also being evaluated as a potential therapy for patients with AXIN1 or APC mutated cancers, with preclinical models apparently suggesting "a significant progression free survival ("PFS") benefit in HCC (liver cancer) and ovarian tumors. Only 20 patients are being enrolled in the Phase 2 study, but there will be objective response rate ("ORR") data shared in 2025, management says, plus "additional efficacy parameters".

Finally, REC-3964 is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of C. difficile glucosyltransferase, with "the potential to prevent recurrent disease and be used as secondary prophylaxis therapy in high-risk patients with C. difficile infections", management says.

A Phase 1 study is complete, and a Phase 2 will be initiated this year. The primary endpoint will be the rate of recurrence. C diff infections are "a leading cause of antibiotic-induced diarrhea and a major cause of morbidity and mortality".

Analysis - How To Assign Value To Recursion's Proprietary Portfolio

Before discussing the value of Recursion's pipeline, it is worth noting that the other elements of Recursion's business are far from defunct. For example, Recursion has a partnership in place with Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that includes a $150m upfront payment made in 2021, and >$500m in "research milestones and data usage options", plus $300m milestones in play for up to 40 programs, plus royalties in the mid-single digit percentages.

German Pharma Bayer is another client, with $1.5bn of milestones payable across up to seven programs available, whilst on the data development side, the semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA) has made a $50m equity investment, assisting with the development of BioHive2, which Recursion believes will become "one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world across any industry" while private companies Tempus and Helix, and chemical company Enamine are all accessing products and services. The company has also recently opened an office in London, UK.

As of Q1 2024, Recursion reported a cash position of $296m, and a net loss of $(96m), or $(0.39) per share. Operating revenue in Q1 was $13.5m.

From an investor's perspective, do the pipeline, partnerships, software and hardware add up to a business proposition that merits a $2.24bn valuation?

As mentioned, it's tricky to assess what impact the upcoming CCM data may have - there is some excitement within the scientific community about REC-994, but my sense is the data will need to truly "wow" the market in order to trigger an uplift in the value of Recursion stock - it may even be the case that a successful outcome is already baked into the current share price, meaning a study failure would result in a market sell-off.

With remaining studies being smaller in nature, and arguably more speculative, or addressing smaller markets, and no imminent prospect of milestone payments being collected, I'd speculate that Recursion has more to lose than gain in terms of its valuation, even with the upcoming data readouts in play.

As such, I am remaining on the sidelines at this time; however, I think much of the recent progress the company has made is noteworthy, as there appears to be a clear strategy, and an ability to select candidates and move them into clinical studies.

Referencing SpringWorks Therapeutics again, that company is valued at $2.9bn with a full commercial approval under its belt, and a peak revenue opportunity in the region of ~$500m.

The basic thesis in play with Recursion at present is that positive CCM data will trigger a spike in the share price. It's far from impossible that could happen, however, the fact that this is a Phase 2 study, not an approval shot, works against Recursion.

Nevertheless, it's good to see an AI drug developer in the clinic with multiple assets, and it wouldn't hurt to add this company to your watchlist going forward.