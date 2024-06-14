Northrop Grumman: Why It's A Buy Despite Weakening Margins And Recent Setbacks

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
7.87K Followers

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman stock continues to significantly underperform the defense sector and the broader market.
  • In this article, I will discuss the reasons for the underperformance and why I believe a window of opportunity is beginning to open.
  • In addition to operational fundamentals, a look at the balance sheet and growth prospects, I will also highlight some key risks of an investment in NOC shares.
  • The article includes the results of my bottom-up discounted cash flow valuation, which identifies Northrop as a "great company at a reasonable price".
B-2 Bomber Flugzeuge und zwei f-35 Lightning-Kampfjets fliegen über 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Kalifornien

KGrif/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As of late, shares of major defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) can't seem to find a bottom. NOC is now almost back to the 52-week low of $415 and it will be interesting to see if support holds. As

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
7.87K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT, RTX, LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

*** Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in NOC stock over the next 72 hours.*** The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News