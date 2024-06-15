Interest Rates: What The Fed Is Thinking

Jun. 15, 2024 8:30 AM ETTLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation has come down, but the Federal Reserve has left interest rates at their high levels. That has led many to wonder, "What are they thinking?"
  • The Fed’s policymaking committee members continue to emphasize a few points: their goals, the importance for low and steady inflation, the long time lags in monetary policy, and uncertainty surrounding the economic forecast.
  • The Fed’s view of its goals, of how inflation and employment interact, and how monetary policy affects the economy, will lead to continued caution.

Interest

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Inflation has come down, but the Federal Reserve has left interest rates at their high levels. That has led many to wonder, “What are they thinking?” For people in real estate and others who are highly impacted by interest rates, the question

This article was written by

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
1.04K Followers
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News