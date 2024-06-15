DFAX: A Bet On A Changing Global Economic Dynamic

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
373 Followers

Summary

  • DFAX gives investors exposure to overseas developed and emerging markets.
  • The global economic dynamic is likely to shift in favor of these economies over the U.S., and that's what this ETF is a bet on.
  • This may not happen immediately, but when it does, such funds are likely to reap the benefits. A possible hedging idea for US-centric portfolios.

Little Girl With a Globe

vitapix/E+ via Getty Images

One of the advantages of investing in the U.S. capital markets is the kind of transparency and visibility you get. Of course, I’m not putting down the market regulators of other countries, but the SEC has done a fairly

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
373 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DFAX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DFAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DFAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News