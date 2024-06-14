Salesforce: Great Time For A Contrarian Buy Position As PEG Ratio Approaches 1x (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 14, 2024
Summary

  • Salesforce has continued to plummet after its Q1 earnings print, positioning this stock as a near-term buy.
  • Investors panned the company's weaker growth relative to the past, but key cloud areas are showing impressive constant-currency growth.
  • The stock is trading at a ~1.1x PEG ratio, approaching a buy point if it slides ~5%-10% lower.
  • Earnings also grew 44% y/y in the most recent quarter (vs. just 11% revenue growth) and is expected to grow 20% y/y this year.
Street scenes of Transit Center Salesforce at Bay 29, San Francisco, CA, USA. Cars and buses in movement and people walking on the streets.

Rosangela Perry/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the market continuing to dance around all-time highs, I continue to favor contrarian positions that go against the general market take. My goal in buying potential rebound plays is to reduce correlation to broader market swings, and to me, Salesforce (

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

