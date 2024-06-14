MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Mills - Head of Investor Relations
Erik Gershwind - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kristen Actis-Grande - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Quinn Fredrickson - Baird
Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies
Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MSC Industrial Supply Fiscal 2024 Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Annual Outlook Update Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations.

Ryan Mills

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for MSC's Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. Erik Gershwind, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, our Chief Financial Officer are both on the call with me today.

During today's call, we will refer to various preliminary financial data in the presentation that accompany our comments, which could be found on our Investor Relations webpage. Please note that the estimates announced today are subject to change based on the completion of the company's quarter-end review process.

Let me reference our Safe Harbor statement, a summary of which is on Slide 2 of today's presentation. Our comments on this call as well as the information found on our website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US securities laws.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks is noted in our earnings press release and other SEC filings.

