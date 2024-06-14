John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Avidity's FORTITUDE Trial: Promising Outcomes for FSHD Therapy

My last review of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA), a developer of RNA-based therapies, covered their AOC (Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates) programs, focusing on various muscular dystrophies. My focus was on AOC 1001 at that time, which revealed directional improvements in multiple functional assessments in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1, or DM1. I ended up recommending "Hold," noting:

"The potential of their AOC platform is evident, but with pending milestones such as the dose-escalation safety and efficacy data, it's prudent for investors to wait for more definitive evidence before revising their investment strategy."

Avidity's stock is up a staggering 500% since my last look in September, meriting a revisit.

On Wednesday, the company reported Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE trial results for another AOC, 1020. AOC 1020 combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-silencing capabilities of siRNA in an attempt to deliver siRNA directly into muscle cells to degrade DUX4 mRNA, which is believed to be the culprit of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy ("FSHD").

Key Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE insights include:

"Greater than 50% mean reductions in DUX4 regulated genes."

"Trends of functional improvements including increased strength in upper and lower limb muscles, and muscle function as measured by reachable workspace compared to placebo and the ReSolve natural history study."

"Favorable safety and tolerability with all adverse events mild or moderate, no serious adverse events and no discontinuations."

It is always a good sign when both biomarkers and functional outcomes are trending in the right direction. This usually indicates an effective therapy. Granted, this particular data is from just 12 patients in the low-dose cohort (2 mg/kg), so caution is warranted until further confirmation.

Avidity is not the first to target this disease. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is advancing losmapimod, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of p38α/β MAPK (which is theorized to reduce DUX4 expression). As described in Lancet Neurology:

Although losmapimod did not significantly change DUX4-driven gene expression, it was associated with potential improvements in prespecified structural outcomes (muscle fat infiltration), functional outcomes (reachable workspace, a measure of shoulder girdle function), and patient-reported global impression of change compared with placebo.

Fulcrum anticipates Phase 3 REACH trial data in Q4. In May, Sanofi (SNY), in an apparent vote of confidence, dished out $80 million upfront and potentially $975 million in milestones for the exclusive commercialization rights to losmapimod outside the U.S.

As for the market opportunity, Avidity highlights zero approved treatments for FSHD, with a prevalence of ~20,000 in the U.S. The current management of FSHD focuses on exercise, physical therapy, orthopedic interventions, and symptomatic care (pain management, hearing loss, and eye care). Due to its slow progression, lifespan is, fortunately, not much affected, but it is estimated that ~20% of patients become wheelchair dependent.

Financial Health

On the heels of FORTITUDE data, Avidity announced their intention to raise $400 million via a stock offering. As of March 31, the company reported $471.4 million and $444.473 million in cash and marketable securities. Avidity does not have any major liabilities to note.

As the company is not profitable, I will estimate a cash runway based on historical data (OpEx was $80.73 million in Q1). Adding the $400 million offering extends Avidity's cash runway into 2028. This estimate is limited as it is based on historical figures. Investors should anticipate higher costs as the company advances their AOCs into later stages. However, these may be offset via partnerships. So, as usual, the future is quite unknown.

Five Questions, Risk/Reward Analysis, and Investment Recommendation

In conclusion, Avidity is clearly on to something, but much of this is already factored into its valuation.

I believe the FORTITUDE data establishes RNA as a leader in the field, and Sanofi's modest investment in Fulcrum's small molecule targeting FSHD indicates some interest in the field. Still, we have to be mindful of the considerable risks involved.

Financial Risks

While the $400 million stock offering reduces short-term financial risk, the odds of Avidity's AOC therapies reaching the market and becoming blockbusters are low. So, the long-term financial risk remains considerably high. A partnership, similar to the Sanofi/Fulcrum one, would serve to decrease long-term financial risk as well as provide some merit to Avidity's technology.

Operationally, there are quite a few uncertainties involved in the FSHD market. For example, relative to Fulcrum's convenient oral drug, Avidity's treatment will have to exhibit convincing benefits. Moreover, Avidity may not have a first-mover advantage in this market, although this could be beneficial in itself (e.g., reduced market uncertainty). Investors may point to the stark differences in valuation between Fulcrum ($475 million) and Avidity ($3.8 billion), but this may undermine the depth and optionality of Avidity's RNA platform.

In contrast, Fulcrum is quite dependent on one drug for one indication.

So, RNA is a Quadrant 1 investment appropriate for a barbell portfolio, where an investor allocates 90% of funds to low-risk assets, like Treasuries and broad market ETFs, with the remaining 10% dedicated to potentially alpha-generating stocks like RNA.

Conclusion

I believe the FORTITUDE data merits an Avidity Biosciences, Inc. rating upgrade to "buy," with the acknowledgement of RNA's premium stock valuation and the speculative nature of the investment. This is not for the faint of heart, and investors should allocate no more than what they can afford to lose.