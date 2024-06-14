Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

I could go on at length about my respect for Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY) (4063.T), and I have, but this remains an exceptionally well-run company that, although operating in multiple cyclical end-markets and facing fierce competition, has continued to generate exceptional returns with a nearly clockwork regularity. Moreover, this isn’t just a cyclical play, as the company remains leveraged to self-directed efforts to grow its next-gen semiconductor materials business, as well as key businesses serving long-term growth markets like EVs.

These shares are up about 35% since my last update (closer to 25% for the ADRs, given currency moves), with the shares having sold off recently on a disappointing guide for the next quarter and some investor angst about its end-markets. While the shares aren’t as cheap as I’d like, I still see enough upside to argue for owning one of the best specialty chemical companies in the world.

Infrastructure Stumbling Towards Better Days

PVC prices are well off their post-pandemic highs, with a combination of weaker demand (a softer housing market in particular), capacity expansion in the U.S., and supply chain debottlenecking all contributing to a meaningful reset.

That has certainly created some challenges for Shin-Etsu, the world’s leading PVC producer, and the company saw revenue in its Infrastructure Materials segment (about 70% of which is PVC) fall 15% year over year in the first quarter of this year (the company’s fiscal fourth quarter), with profits down 33% and margin down about seven points. Management cited weakness in China as another contributor, but did note comparatively healthier conditions in the U.S. such that it hiked prices during the quarter and recent prices (after the quarter end) have improved at a double-digit rate from the year ago.

With demand still relatively soft, management has elected to pull forward its annual maintenance, and this is part of why the guidance for the next quarter was weaker than expected. Looking ahead, while I don’t expect a big recovery in housing activity ahead of interest rate cuts, I do think the market has basically stabilized and it looks as though inventory levels are relatively low. Given the U.S. housing supply situation, I expect better demand in the coming years, and Shin-Etsu’s position as the lowest-cost producer in the world will continue to serve it well.

Wafer Demand Is Still Volatile, But Shin-Etsu Is Built For The Recovery

Shin-Etsu’s second major business, the Electronics Materials business, has taken a hit from the downturn in the semiconductor market, but the company believes the worst is behind them. Last quarter sales rose 2% year over year (and declined about 5% quarter over quarter) as customers continue to adjust their wafer inventories in the face of uncertain demand – particularly in the face of weakening EV and industrial demand (two major drivers of the last up-cycle) but stronger AI-related demand.

Management has noted that the recovery in lithography materials (photoresists and blanks) has been more predictable, as 300mm wafer shipments were still down in the quarter (though not as sharply as for 200mm and smaller wafers). I regard the chip recovery as a “when, not if” proposition, and Shin-Etsu has a little added leverage from re-shoring as companies look to secure their semiconductor production and supply lines away from China.

I’m also still very interested in the company’s leverage to future growth in GaN chip production. While GaN has been overshadowed by SiC (due in part to the use of SiC in Tesla (TSLA) inverters) and has largely been used in applications like phone chargers, the range of use-cases for GaN is significant and companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) are actively pushing the technology.

Shin-Etsu previously licensed technology to produce GaN-on-silicon wafers and then supplemented that with another partnership late in 2023. Partnering with Oki Electric for its crystal film bonding technology, Shin-Etsu has technology that can separate GaN epitaxial layers from its substrate, allowing for the manufacture of more efficient vertical power control devices. This is probably five years away from being a meaningful contributor, but I do think GaN is poised to be a big growth area within semiconductors, and Shin-Etsu has strong “picks-and-shovels” leverage here.

The Outlook

This past fiscal year was a challenging one for Shin-Etsu due to weakness across many markets, including PVC, semiconductor wafers and materials, and silicones and cellulose products used in a range of construction, industrial, and consumer end-products.

A “challenging year” for Shin-Etsu meant a 14% year-over-year decline in revenue, a roughly five-point decline in adjusted EBITDA margin (to over 38%), a roughly two-point decline in free cash flow margin (to the mid-15%s) and an ROIC around 13%. Many companies in highly-competitive cyclical markets would consider most of those numbers to be great results in a peak year, let alone a year of double-digit revenue contraction.

Although I do think key end-markets like housing and semiconductors will improve as 2024 moves on, I’m not expecting a big rebound and I think Shin-Etsu will likely see a low-to-mid single-digit improvement in revenue in FY’25, ahead of a double-digit recovery in FY’26, five-year growth over 7%, and long-term growth in the 6% to 7% range.

I expect EBITDA margins to rebound some this year (back to around 40%), with further improvement in FY’26 and FY’27. Management has value-additive projects across the business that could help drive margins, but I’m reluctant to model or expect EBITDA margins consistently above the mid-40%s on a long-term basis. Still, that’s enough to drive FCF margins into the low 20%s over time and double-digit FCF growth.

Considering valuation, the shares aren’t remarkably cheap on discounted cash flow, but still offer a high single-digit long-term annualized prospective return. As for margin/return-based valuation, I’ve long thought that Shin-Etsu deserved to trade at higher multiples, but the market has been slow to move this way; I think there’s a strong argument for double-digit EBITDA multiples, but the stock has in the past often traded at high single-digit multiples. A multiple near 10x (a compromise between where Shin-Etsu has historically traded and where I’d argue its fundamentals should have it trading) gives me a fair value of around $21 for the ADRs today.

The Bottom Line

It is of course much easier to like these shares after a sizable pullback, but those only happen about once every four years. I do believe that valuation matters when it comes to stocks, but I also think valuation has to be viewed as one component of the investment thesis. In the case of Shin-Etsu, the company’s strong leadership in multiple markets, its attractive margin profile, and its willingness to reinvest in long-term growth projects make me willing to pay up, and I think that although today’s valuation isn’t fantastic, it is still good enough to own these shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.