What I Wish I Knew Before Investing In Big Dividend Stocks

Investing in dividend stocks, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), especially those offering high yields, can be extremely rewarding. First of all, it can lead to long-term outperformance as stocks that pay out high dividends are often backed by stable cash flows, strong balance sheets, and durable competitive advantages. Additionally, these stocks are easier to value than higher-growth businesses with much higher valuations. As a result, by complementing an intelligently diversified and selectively managed portfolio with an opportunistic capital recycling strategy, investors can generate meaningful alpha over the long term by investing in dividend stocks.

Another big benefit of investing in dividend stocks is that it can help reduce the sequence of returns risk in retirement, as your living expenses can be funded by dividend payments rather than capital appreciation. Given that dividend payments tend to be much more consistent in nature than stock market performance, relying on the portfolio's dividend stream rather than total return performance can help investors sleep much better at night during retirement.

That being said, dividend investing is still far from easy, and there are many lessons that I wish I had known before embarking on this path. In this article, I will share three of them.

#1. The Balance Sheet Matters More Than Almost Anything

The first major lesson is that the balance sheet matters more than almost anything. While it's certainly nice to get a high yield that's well-covered by underlying cash flows and it's also important to understand the business that you're investing in, if the balance sheet is not in great shape, it is very likely that at some point, the dividend is going to get cut. On top of that, in an era of rising and now higher-for-longer interest rates, weak balance sheets have gotten crushed, even if the underlying business was seemingly doing fine. Classic examples of this are NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN).

A weak balance sheet coupled with counterparties who also have weak balance sheets is an even greater recipe for disaster, as Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) and Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) learned the hard way. AT&T Inc. (T) also slashed its dividend even though its underlying business was at least stable, simply because its balance sheet was over-leveraged and it felt the need to free up more cash flow to deleverage more rapidly. Instead, if you focus on companies that have very strong balance sheets, you're much more likely to see stable or even strong outperformance, even if interest rates rise some, as we have seen with Energy Transfer LP (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX), and many other midstreams, Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) in recent years.

#2. Patience And Discipline Are More Important Than Intelligence

Another very important principle is that patience and discipline are more important than intelligence. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.A)(BRK.B) Warren Buffett has elaborated on this and the principles that patience and discipline are more important than intelligence. For example, he once said that:

Value investors are not concerned with getting rich tomorrow. People who want to get rich quickly, will not get rich at all. There is nothing wrong with getting rich slowly. Remember we both sleep on the same mattress and eat the same food.

He also said once that:

To win at this game, and most people can't, you need discipline to form your own opinions and the right temperament, which is more important than IQ.

Last, but not least, he observed that:

The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.

Often, it's tempting to over-research a stock and build what you believe is a perfect thesis, only to end up overthinking investment decisions, which in turn can lead to a lack of patience and therefore chasing the latest shiny object. Instead, if you do just enough investment research to find a reasonably diversified portfolio of high-quality, undervalued dividend stocks and then have the patience to hold them until the investment thesis is no longer relevant either due to stock price appreciation or the fundamentals of the business changing, and then opportunistically recycle capital and manage your overall portfolio's risk-reward profile, you're much more likely to outperform over the long term.

#3. The Outsized Impact Of Dividend Growth Acceleration And Dividend Cuts

The third lesson I'm going to share today that I wish I knew before investing in big dividend stocks is that dividend growth acceleration and dividend cuts have an outsized impact on the total return performance of the stock, especially in the short to medium term. Obviously, dividend cuts have an enormous impact, especially when a stock that was previously cherished as an income vehicle slashes or even fully eliminates its dividend. Recent examples of this include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG), and Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), all of which offered attractive dividends that were seemingly well-covered by cash flows, but due to issues plaguing the business, had to slash or even eliminate their dividends, causing their stock prices to plummet. Moreover, it appears highly unlikely that they will regain their previous levels anytime soon, if ever. This shows that while there are often many factors that lead to a dividend cut, that cut itself is often far more devastating than or just as devastating as the causes that led up to it in terms of market sentiment on the stock, and it can take a long time, or even forever, for the stock price to recover.

Meanwhile, when a company hits an inflection point in its cash flows and meaningfully accelerates its dividend growth, especially if it's viewed as a yield instrument, the stock can experience massive outperformance in a fairly short period of time. Recent examples of this include Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), and Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES).

Investor Takeaway

While dividend investing has been very kind to me overall, I have certainly made my fair share of mistakes. These include not paying sufficient attention to the quality of the balance sheet of the underlying company, failing to be patient and disciplined instead of leaning solely on my intellect, and also underappreciating the power of meaningful changes in a company's dividend policy, especially when that stock is already viewed as a yield instrument. By paying more attention to these three factors moving forward, I believe most dividend investors will improve their overall performance.

