Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) plunged 18% on Friday after reporting a disappointing earnings report. This adds to a year of underperformance, with shares down nearly 20%. I last covered RH in March, rating shares a “hold,” while urging investors to rotate into other housing-sensitive stocks, like the home builders who have performed better. In hindsight, this recommendation was not sufficiently cautious, with shares down 31% since that analysis. As such, now is a critical time to review RH.

RH Q1 Results Show Margin Weakness

In the company’s fiscal first quarter, it lost $0.40, missing estimates by $0.31. Revenue was down nearly 2% from last year to $727 million. The company generated an operating margin of 6.5% with adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.3%. In a fairly stunning remark, CEO Gary Friedman called this “the most challenging housing market in three decades.”

Friedman is well known for making bold, perhaps exaggerated, statements. This strikes me as a bit of an overstatement, though the market is weak. I believe shares are reacting so poorly today, in part due to concerns about management credibility, as its dour macro commentary seems at odds with the decision to affirm guidance.

Drilling into weakness in Q1, margin pressure is the key theme. Gross margins were down 350bp to 43.5%. Friedman described his view of margins as being “relatively stable,” but there is more promotional activity, given weak demand. This level of margin contraction does not strike me as entirely consistent with stability. Now, management clarified it expects quarterly variability in margins. During lower sales environments like Q1, building and other fixed costs are spread across fewer products, reducing margins, even if the item’s margin was flat.

As sales ramp over the year, it expects to see sequential margin improvement. Moreover, RH is in the middle of a transformation, as it continues to shift upscale. However, it takes longer to move clearance items in the furniture business. If an apparel company is changing styles, it can likely move a pair of jeans quickly by cutting prices. Even if a consumer does not immediately need a new pair, if the price is cheap, they may buy it ahead of their demand. The same is less likely to be true of a $10,000 couch.

Even with lower sales, SG&A spending rose by $13 million to $261 million, consuming 36% of sales, up 240bp from last year, and further pressuring margins. As the company expands internationally and updates stores, it is in a large investment cycle, pressuring margins by about 200bp. It is not feasible to stop a transformation midway through—that leaves a retail brand without any core constituency. However, this spending cycle during a downturn is exacerbating margin pressures. It also comes after the company has spent down the vast majority of its cash repurchasing stock.

As a result, its share count is down by 17% from last year to 18.3 million. On the flip side, it has just $102 million of cash with about $2.5 billion in debt. During Q1, it generated -$10 million in free cash flow. Now, this was a positive $8 million after working capital. Still, cash flow is negligible given large cap-ex spending. This should improve across the year, given seasonal trends. Still, I expect no meaningful repurchase activity this fiscal year.

Reaffirmed Outlook Raises Questions

Now, despite the weak Q1, negative macro commentary, and implication that the transformation to new product lines is taking longer, the company reaffirmed full-year guidance. It reiterated 12-14% demand growth and 8-10% revenue growth. It expects an operating margin of 13-14%. There will be a ~4% full-year revenue vs demand growth gap, leading to a $110-130 million backlog by year-end. That is because the company is seeing demand for new products that it cannot immediately supply.

Now in Q1, demand was up 3%, about 5% better than revenue, maintaining this gap. However, it is substantially slower than the full-year target. It also was short of expectations by management, given the slow sales pace in the housing market. Buying a home is of course a key time for people to buy new furniture. In Q2, it expects demand growth of 9-10% with revenue up 3-4%, and operating margins in the 11-12% range. That Q2 result would be better than Q1, but it is still below full-year targets. We would need to see north of 17% demand growth in H2 to hit the full-year number. That feels like an aggressive acceleration, particularly against a stated backdrop of the worst housing market in 30 years.

Moreover, I think it is important to note that inventories rose by 6.4% to $802 million. Increasing inventories should mean it is easier for RH to meet consumer demand and narrow the demand/revenue gap. Instead, this gap is persisting. That leaves me concerned we either do not see the demand RH is planning for, or that it has excess inventory of “legacy” goods that are bloating inventories and are not moving quickly. Eventually selling at a steep discount or writing off goods is likely to keep margins pressured.

Back in March, I was looking for $9.50 in 2024 EPS and $15 in 2025, which would have led to at least $325 million in free cash flow. Increasingly, I view these forecasts as aspirational rather than the central case. With dozens of new products being launched, a shift upscale, and an international expansion, RH may be doing too much at once, and the sales turnover is slow in this muted macro environment. RH may have some help from the fact it is seeing online-only brands close, creating market share opportunity. While I do see some acceleration as likely, this pace of improvement feels too aggressive, given the macro backdrop.

The Macro Environment is Difficult but “As Bad as It Gets”

Looking to the macro, existing home sales are very low. Because of high rates, home affordability for buyers is difficult. Moreover, existing homeowners with low rates locked in are reluctant to move, given how much higher their new mortgage payment would be. As such, existing home sales are meaningfully below pre-COVID levels, though they have risen a bit.

Now, while existing home sales are backward looking, the inventory of sales should be more forward-looking. Here, we have seen levels bounce off their lows. While some homeowners may be reluctant to sell, at some point, if a job moves or a family has another child, a move may be unavoidable. Some of these factors may be leading to increased listings.

I want to be clear that inventories are still extremely low, given the impact of legacy low-rate mortgages. As such, housing transactions are likely to stay subdued. That said, higher inventories argue for incremental improvement. This is why I would see demand for furniture as getting somewhat better, but not being “good” either. Absent a recession, though, demand should not get worse given this backdrop. RH believes that housing is “bouncing around the bottom.”

Still, the company does not think “there is a meaningful sustained move” in the housing market. I am generally in agreement with this view. We should not see housing transactions get worse, but we should see just a modest improvement (0-5% in my view), given inventories and the level of new construction. Additionally, mortgage rates have fallen a bit from their highs and are around 7%. I expect just 1-2 Fed rate cuts this year, and so I expect mortgages to remain in the ~7% area, not enough to stimulate much more demand, but also not likely to cause a decline in demand.

Conclusion

The challenge is rectifying this macro outlook with RH’s commentary and guidance. Frankly, my expectation of 0-5% housing sales growth feels somewhat better than “worst market in three decades” rhetoric. Yet, it also does not feel consistent with demand accelerating to +17%. RH’s guidance and commentary feel disjointed from each other and from the central macro case, causing confusion and contributing to the share price reaction, in my view.

Assuming modest market share gains and this macro outlook, I see demand moving to ~+8-10% in H2 and sales growth in mid-single digits, though I fear margins stay somewhat lower for longer. In that environment, I view earnings in 2024 as likely to be in the $8 range. Given that lower base, and a slower transformation, 2025 now appears to be likelier in the $12 EPS range, leading to about $270 million in free cash flow. After Friday’s drop, RH is 28x 2024 earnings and 19x 2025 earnings, with 2025 also subject to execution risk on its product transformation.

This is still a premium multiple for a brand in transition that has delivered underwhelming results over the past year, particularly in a subdued macro environment. A substantial amount must go right to grow into its 2015 multiple. Moreover, management credibility is now strained, and as I expect guidance to eventually be cut, that problem is likely to persist, which will be an overhang on valuation.

As with last quarter, I view home builders like Toll Brothers (TOL) at ~10x earnings as much better relative value than RH if investors want housing exposure. Frankly, my “hold” rating was likely too deferential to management’s bullish medium-term outlook in March, given this valuation gap. Even after this drop, I see RH remaining under pressure, and if it has to revise guidance as I expect, shares have further downside given its premium valuation.

I would not buy this RH dip, and as painful as it is, I would be a seller here. The RH story is deeply challenged, if not broken, and I can see shares move towards $180 or 15x 2025 earnings.