J Studios

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) have seen a modest welcome as a publicly traded business. The healthcare AI play, designed to deliver on better and personalized healthcare outcomes, has timed its public offering well.

While the business has been on fire recently, the company is still posting large losses, as the first quarter earnings report leaves investors with quite some unease, likely the reason for the modest enthusiasm around the offering.

Precision Medicine With AI

Tempus AI aims to unlock the real power of precision medicine by creating Intelligent Diagnostics by applying AI in healthcare. The idea is to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored and personal, to personalize and improve the results and thus the health of patients.

To achieve this, the company has developed the Tempus Platform, which is a technology platform combined with masses of healthcare data. The result is one of the largest libraries of clinical and molecular oncology data being subjected to AI, and generative AI, all aimed to improve patients diagnostics, and subsequently care.

These databases cover some 200 petabytes of data, with 95% of the top pharmaceutical names being a client of the business, with the services used by more than 7,000 physicians across hundreds of provider networks. The database now includes nearly 8 million clinical records, over a million imaging data, with a similar number of Tempus samples being sequenced.

In terms of actual services being delivered and reported upon, it includes genomics, data and services, and AI applications.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Tempus AI aimed to sell 11.1 million shares in a preliminary offering range between $35 and $37 per share, with final pricing set at the high end of the range. As a result, the company raised $410 million in gross process from the offering, that is excluding the over-allotment option.

With a total of 165 million shares outstanding post the offering, the company obtained a $6.1 billion equity valuation at the offer price, with pro forma net cash seen around $280 million, for a $5.8 billion enterprise valuation.

The company has rapidly grown to a substantial size after being founded back in 2015. For the year 2022, the company generated $320 million in revenues, a $198 million of which generated from the genomics activities, and $122 million from data & services. Operating losses were significant. In fact, a $265 million loss approximated the revenue base of the business that year.

Revenues rose some 66% to $532 million in 2023 as the company delivered on modest operating leverage, in the sense that operating losses narrowed to $196 million on a dollar basis, with the relative improvements being much more spectacular.

At the same time, I have some concerns as well, as fourth quarter sales growth slowed down to 47%. For the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a mere 26% increase in quarterly sales to nearly $146 million, with revenues trending at nearly $600 million per annum.

Worrisome, operating losses of $53 million were virtually at par compared to the first quarter of 2023, as the rapid deceleration on both fronts is relatively concerning. With a $5.8 billion operating asset valuation, the company trades essentially at 10 times sales, while losses remain substantial. Moreover, while the company operates with a net cash position, the current pace of losses will deplete these holdings at some point in 2025.

Shares of Tempus AI currently trade a dollar above the offer price, leaving the conclusion drawn above largely the same, although they briefly traded around the $42 mark upon the ringing of the opening bell.

Concluding Thoughts

Currently, the risks in the Tempus AI, Inc offering are clear, mostly relating to the losses incurred by the business and the relative modest cash balances in relation to these losses. While the company has seen strong growth, I am cautioned by the rapid deceleration of revenue growth here. Furthermore, there is the complete standstill of the operating losses, in the sense of bringing them down, which now trend around 35% of sales. This means that breakeven results are far from being within sight.

Moreover, the competitive positioning (which also relates to slower topline sales growth) could be questioned as well. Furthermore, the solutions are the steering input in customized treatments, which makes that the solutions have to be very good and remain good versus competitive offerings to be used, if only for the average of roughly $1,500 fetched for such a test. At the same time, mishaps in the recommendations can have serious repercussions as well.

The relative muted returns on the first day of trading, after shares initially opened up around $42 per share, likely has to do with the market realizing that the mania around AI is not really seen in the results. After all, Tempus AI reported much slower growth and stagnating performance on the bottom line in the most recent quarter, not boding well for the near-term future.

Feeling that this public offering has been timed to take advantage of the market conditions, I am very cautious, not willing to get involved with Tempus AI, Inc here.