3 Defensive Stocks In An Election Year

fSummer officially arrives within the next week, and the season that follows this one will bring the anxiety-filled U.S. Election. Whatever the result, I cannot imagine the election proceedings to occur without a great deal of personal strife for many. It seems destined to be a tumultuous time for both regular citizens and investors.

With equity markets on a bullish run, I'm looking to pivot some of my portfolio to more defensive plays. Here are a few that interest me.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company (Sturm Ruger), established by firearms enthusiast William (Bill) Ruger and partner Alexander Sturm in the mid-1900s, may be overshadowed by legendary firm Smith & Wesson, but actually posts slightly higher revenues than SWBI. In fact, these two companies are extremely comparable when you look at their financial stats.

Not being a firearms aficionado myself, I cannot speak first-hand about the appeal of their weapons, but in researching the matter I found that most gun consumers are open to owning a firearm from either of these two companies.

For the uninitiated, rifles account for close to half of Sturm Ruger's sales, and even the company's revolvers and pistols are targeted more towards the 'everyman' than its famous competitor. On the other hand, Smith & Wesson sales are highly weighted towards handguns, and notably those more sleek in appearance.

The firearms industry has seen declining revenues in recent years, but it's safely attributable primarily to a return to normalcy following the incredible spike in pandemic sales.

Data by YCharts

RGR's share price has fallen commensurate with sales, but interestingly trades near 2018/2019 levels despite having higher sales than those prior low points. Gross Margins have worryingly fallen to the low-20% level, something that the company has partially attributed to inflationary cost pressures. Recent datapoints suggest inflation pressures are easing, and that could assist the company going forward. Furthermore, Sturm Ruger's average unit sales price has tended to be below $400, but rose above that level in Q1 2024. This suggests some progress in being able to pass higher input costs onto consumers.

Sturm Ruger has a very clean balance sheet, with no debt to speak of and a nice cash buffer which is also earning the company a bit of interest income these days.

Data by YCharts

The company's trailing P/E of ~18x is higher than in recent years, but investors need to remember again how much sales have fallen off from that pandemic peak. RGR also offers a dividend yield of just above 2%.

While both Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson may see a bump in investor interest as we approach the Autumn, I prefer the former as an investment due to its target consumer. Smith & Wesson is known more for producing a 'gentleman's' weapon, making it a less defensible business in my view.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

I've owned Gorman-Rupp on and off in recent years. It's about as unsexy of a business as they come. No, it's not welding, but pumps and pump systems. This company was founded way back in 1933, even before Sturm met Ruger.

Food for thought - Wouldn't it be fantastic if Gorman, Rupp, Sturm, Ruger, Smith and Wesson all got in on the same company? We'd have quite the corporate name.

One of the things I like most about Gorman-Rupp is its diversified end markets. The company designs and sells pumps for construction, petroleum, and fire hydrants, amongst others.

The company has seen growth re-emerge after a lull during the pandemic years, but a large chunk of that is due to the 2022 purchase of Fill-Rite. The acquired company had about $140m in annual revenues.

Data by YCharts

Now, Gorman-Rupp was debt-free prior to the acquisition, and now the company is paying some $40 million in annual interest expense. With that said, proof is in the pudding, and GRC's bottom line has rebounded following the integration of Fill-Rite.

Data by YCharts

The company isn't cheap, trading at a TTM P/E of ~26x and 22x on a forward basis.

Due to limited trading volume, GRC shares tend to dipsy doodle a bit, and it's not uncommon to see short-term pullbacks in the 10%-15% range. I don't currently own GRC, but it's constantly on my radar.

Service Corporation International

To conclude this investment article with perhaps the mother of defense stocks, let's take a look at Service Corporation International (SCI). This company is virtually the definition of a defensive holding. It's substantially more dependent on demographics than the economy. In fact, difficult economic and social circumstances could lead to business growth.

The funeral products and services industry has been on my radar for some time, as we all know that the baby boomers are aging.

U.S. Death rates are expected to continue rising for the foreseeable future.

Macrotrends.net

Service Corp is the leading publicly traded funeral service provider, with annual sales approaching $4 billion. Revenue growth has stalled in recent years, and this is a company that has been suffering from increasing interest expense on their sizable debt.

Data by YCharts

Just the same, profits have remained relatively healthy and operating cashflows are also strong. Service Corp has been regularly using that cash flow to repurchase shares, with the outstanding share count down about 20% over the past 5 years.

As a fairly conservative operator, I'd have preferred to see management elect to ease their debt burden. But as it stands, current results support the debt load, and this may be a company that gets a boost from declining interest rates if inflation continues to cool.

Shares of SCI are trading at almost exactly a 20x TTM P/E, and slightly below 20x on a forward basis. These aren't cheap multiples by any means, but reasonable, especially for a business with demographic trends in their favour.

Service Corp is a solid defensive holding for most portfolios. It also offers a small dividend yield of about 1.7%.

Summary

With the U.S. election approaching and equity markets hitting new highs, it may be time to play greater defense, at least for a portion of an investment portfolio. The above stocks are on my radar, and perhaps they should be on yours too.