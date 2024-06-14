Lemon_tm

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

We recently touched on the Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HIO). That is a non-leveraged, high-yield fund where I came away with a fairly neutral or lukewarm feeling after doing a deep dive. That said, there is another interesting option in the space. Its sister fund, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI), which we've covered rather regularly and covering HIO, prompted my revisiting.

HYI also focuses on a high-yield portfolio with a global investment approach while not being leveraged. However, one of the key differences is that HYI is a term-structured fund that is expected to liquidate around September 30, 2025.

Since our last update, the fund's total return has essentially come out flat. Though the discount has remained nearly the same, the closer we get to the potential termination date, the more attractive it gets. In comparison, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) also wasn't providing any overly attractive returns either in this period. HYI also provides some global exposure, so it isn't a direct benchmark, but it can still give us some greater context overall.

YCharts

HYI Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.44

Discount: -5.06%

Distribution Yield: 9.96%

Expense Ratio: 0.95%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $272.40 million

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date of September 30, 2025).

HYI has an investment objective of "high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective." They "emphasize team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities."

They are free to invest in various types of fixed-income securities. However, they primarily focus on high-yield corporate debt, "...under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of high-yield corporate fixed income securities..."

Being a non-leveraged fund, they didn't face the headwinds of higher borrowing costs that most other closed-end funds experienced when the Fed began raising rates aggressively. Of course, the reverse would also be true when rate cuts start to happen, they wouldn't get that tailwind either.

Potential Term Opportunity

Touching on the term structure, it should be noted that there are ways that they can switch to a perpetual fund by putting it up for a vote to shareholders. So, it doesn't guarantee that the termination will actually happen.

However, as this fund has never traded at a premium for any extended period of time, it appears that just putting it up to a vote for shareholder approval probably wouldn't get the outcome they'd like. At least, there would be no incentive in this case, such as how we saw XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) get shareholder approval to change their structure to a perpetual fund. Given XFLT's history of trading regularly at a premium, it made a lot of sense that investors would vote in favor of eliminating the term date.

On the other hand, HYI could attempt to conduct a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. This is a feature that is common in most CEF 2.0 funds that launched post 2018. In this case, any investor who wants to (or who is paying attention), will get the opportunity to cash out their position at NAV if they choose.

HYI was a fund that launched back in 2010, when this structure wasn't common and where that language for a tender offer wasn't included. That doesn't mean that they can't present that as an option for investors, though. There is a real incentive for Western Asset to retain these assets as well. These are fee-generating assets for the company, and so giving up some potential assets through a tender offer for the potential to become a perpetual fund is an appealing option for this fund sponsor.

With that being said, as we head nearer that date, the fund's discount should become even more in focus. Currently, our term fund tracker sheet shows that HYI does have some appeal here. There is a chance of nearly 4% alpha due to the fund's ~5% discount and termination date coming up in about 1.33 years. This alpha would be generated relative to a theoretical peer fund that invested the same way but was a perpetual fund that wouldn't see the fund's discount realized.

YCharts

Another reason that the fund sponsor could be prodded to do the right thing is that we aren't the only ones who see the potential opportunity here. SIT Investment Associations, an activist group, had also taken a fairly sizeable position earlier this year. It is currently a 13G filing, which suggests only a passive position, but that could be changed at any time.

~10% Distribution Yield And Performance Comparison

The fund's distribution yield currently works out to 9.96%, with a NAV rate coming in at 9.48%. The latest monthly distribution they've been paying goes back to mid-2023 when they raised it slightly.

HYI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

However, that's still down significantly from where the fund was paying when it first launched. Being down is also what the fund's NAV and share price has experienced during this time. Though, it is worth noting that the fund has delivered similar results as its benchmark during this period-which is to say that the historical returns in this space just haven't been the greatest.

HYI Annualized Performance (Western Asset)

Once again, to provide some further context, we can take a look at HYG in comparison. The declines in terms of share price and NAV only for HYI were larger, by a significant margin. Though HYG also saw declines during this period given the pressures of higher rates in 2022.

YCharts

However, on a total return basis, which includes the distributions paid, we see that HYI slightly outperformed on a total NAV return basis. The fund slightly underperformed on a total share price basis, but that would be due to the discount/premium of the CEF at play. This is a good reminder that the share price and NAV charts alone don't tell the whole story. To be honest, I did not expect HYI to put up such similar results to HYG given their global investment exposure.

To cover HYI's distribution, the fund fortunately has higher net investment income coverage. Based on their last quarterly report, the fund's NII coverage comes in at over 91%. While we'd ideally like to see this over 100%, there are many funds in this space with even worse distribution coverage. This NII coverage is also mostly in line with what we've seen based on the fund's latest semi-annual report.

HYI Financial Metrics (Western Asset)

HYI's Portfolio

HYI provides more diversified exposure thanks to including significant allocations outside the U.S. With more flexibility, the fund can invest more broadly where they see fit. Of course, that means they still have to eventually be right on their calls, as added unconstrained flexibility can come with its downsides, too. Since our prior update, we've seen the fund shift a bit more into their U.S. bucket as it came up from the 58.66% weighted previously.

HYI Geographic Exposure (Western Asset)

Worth noting is that HYI invests a considerable portion of its portfolio in CCC and below debt, and that comes with significant risk. This is really the junkiest of the junk spectrum that is only one step above already being in default. On this front, HIO has invested in a relatively less junky portfolio as CCC and below account for 13.84% compared to HYI's 22.58%. That is also up a touch from the 21.46% that the portfolio had previously as well.

HYI Portfolio Credit Quality (Western Asset)

In looking at the fund's largest holdings, we only see relatively small weights, with no single position carrying an overly outsized allocation of the fund. Outside the first two holdings, none even have over a 1% allocation, and we are down to nearly only half a percentage weighting by number 10. This is actually quite different from what we saw previously. The largest holding was a money-market fund, but the tenth-largest holding still had a 1.18% weight.

HYI Top Ten Holdings (Western Asset)

CEFConnect had previously put the number of holdings at 260, and that's only mode up to 278 now. With a turnover rate last reported at 15% for the six-month period, that was below the 62% in the prior year. Also, given the number of changes in terms of geographic allocation and the percentage weighting of each holding, that could suggest the fund has been more active lately to drive these sorts of changes.

Conclusion

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund is a non-leveraged, high-yield corporate bond-focused closed-end fund. The fund currently pays out a distribution rate of nearly 10%. We'd like to see higher NII coverage for the fund, but it actually isn't out of line and, often, better than the coverage we've been seeing lately in peers.

That said, one of the more interesting aspects of this fund is the term structure that is coming up in just over a year. As we get nearer to that date, the fund's discount will become even more important to focus on. As the fund's total NAV returns have followed HYG quite similarly, there is real potential in realizing the fund's discount to produce some alpha.