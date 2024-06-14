Kong Ding Chek/E+ via Getty Images

Robust valuation and weaker end markets are a dangerous combination, and so it has been for Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY) (SIK.S). Once a market darling due to its strong revenue growth and margin leverage, not to mention a good story around productivity-enhancing and environmentally-friendlier construction chemicals, margin leverage and organic revenue growth have stalled out, leading to a two-year period of the stock basically chopping around in a fairly wide range between CHF 200 and CHF 280.

Sika shares have declined around 10% since my last update, underperforming several construction chemical and materials peers like RPM International Inc. (RPM) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCPK:CODYY). Now this is more of a "show me" story, with the market a little more skeptical about the company's ability to continue generating above-average organic growth and margin leverage. Skeptical is a relative term, though, and the multiple is not exactly cheap today; it's going to take double-digit free cash flow growth and EBITDA margins in the 20%'s (something the company hasn't done before) to validate today's price and there isn't a lot of room for disappointment here.

Mixed Trends In Construction Create Risks To Management Guidance

Management is looking for 6% to 9% organic revenue growth in 2024, and with barely any organic growth in the first quarter, that could well prove a challenging bar to reach.

On the positive side, management believes the company is leveraged to normalizing trends in roofing in the U.S. after a tough destocking period in 2023. The company is also attractively leveraged to growing markets like infrastructure (roads, bridges, et al) and data centers, and has pretty minimal exposure to new-build residential. The company has also been seeing healthier trends in markets like Southern Europe and the Mideast and India is growing at a double-digit clip on the back of the company's leverage to infrastructure projects.

That's fine as far as it goes, but I'm still skeptical about the outlook for commercial construction in both North America and most of Europe. Non-residential construction starts are down about 5% so far this year in the U.S., and repair/remodel activity has slowed significantly. While it's true that some categories like data centers are growing nicely, it's also true that warehouses, offices, and industrial construction have weakened considerably and may well remain weak for a while longer.

China is also no help, with even Sika's management acknowledging that construction activity is still declining. I'm also concerned about the company's industrial and automotive exposure. Auto build rates seem headed for slight contraction on a global basis this year, and that could well mitigate some of the uplift Sika is seeing from content growth, and short-cycle industrial markets continue to show signs of growing weakness.

Longer-Term Opportunities Remain Attractive

Looking beyond this period of weakness in non-residential construction in North America and Europe, there are still valid reasons to be bullish on Sika's growth potential.

Sika has benefited from a significant increase in the usage of chemicals and additives in construction (management estimates a 2x increase since the 1990s), and that penetration rate should continue to grow. Many of Sika's products offer productivity and workflow advantages that not only reduce the burden to builders and operators, but also help compensate for a lack of skilled labor. In most markets, then, I expect that builders will continue to pay up to include Sika products, as they offer a path to faster completions and labor savings/increased productivity (products that self-adhere, self-cure, or otherwise replace manual inputs, etc.).

Sika is also still a play on ESG themes within the building sector. The company has been developing concrete admixtures that support recycling, reduce pollutants (like reduced clinker), and/or reduce the need for other inputs like water. Other products help increase buildings' thermal efficiency, reduce fire risk, and/or reduce vibration and noise transmission, reducing power consumption and/or the need for other products with higher pollution footprints. Given that renovating a roof can reduce as much as 25% of a commercial building's wasted power, I expect healthy ongoing demand here.

The Outlook

Not everything has gone Sika's way. The company had to make larger than expected compromises to get its MBCC acquisition cleared, and Sika got far less for the divested assets (possibly less than 1x revenue versus the 1.8x that Sika paid for the deal) than previously expected.

The company has also seen greater than expected pressure on sales from this recent global construction slowdown, with organic revenue growth under 3% in the last five quarters. Although margins have held up pretty well, all things considered, investors weren't paying 20x or more times EBITDA for minimal core revenue growth and EBITDA expansion.

I'm expecting around 4% revenue growth this year, as I do think there are still risks to the top line from weaker non-residential activity across Sika's markets, as well as weaker auto and industrial contributions. I do think infrastructure spending will help offset that, but I expect a bigger positive impact in 2025, and I'm expecting around 7% to 8% growth in 2025. I think management can hit its 6% to 9% core growth target, and I'm looking for around 8% revenue growth over five years, slowing around 7% growth for the next 10 years.

On the margin side, I expect improvement from around 18% EBITDA margin last year to almost 20% this year, over 20% in 2025, and 21%-22% in 2026. I believe the company can generate a low-double digit FCF margin over the next few years, improving toward the mid-teens over time and driving high single-digit annualized FCF growth.

As far as valuation goes, it is still stretched. Discounted cash flow drives a mid-single-digit annualized expected return, and the stock still trades at over 19x forward EBITDA. While superior margins and growth can support above-average multiples, it's hard to argue that Sika isn't already getting that benefit.

The Bottom Line

I was bullish on Sika back in 2022 on the idea that it could navigate a downturn in non-residential building activity and leverage an improving mix, improving costs, and opportunities in infrastructure and ESG projects. Business fell off more than I expected, though, and the market hasn't been as willing to pay up for a less certain growth and margin leverage outlook. I do think Sika has some merit as a way to play stronger construction markets in 2025, but having been burned a bit already, I'd prefer to wait for a better risk/reward trade-off.

