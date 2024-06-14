Braskem: Likely Waiting To Be Purchased

Jun. 14, 2024 5:21 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK) Stock
Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
277 Followers

Summary

  • Braskem's controlling holding, Novonor, is looking for a buyer for its stake in the company.
  • The proposals to purchase this stake exceed the company's current market cap by two times.
  • For this reason, I believe that the dangerous risks, such as the sinking of Maceió, are already in the price, bringing a good opportunity.

Braskem factory in Bahia

Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares. Braskem's controlling company, Novonor, is in judicial recovery and has Braskem as its most valuable asset. Therefore, Novonor is looking for a buyer for its stake in Braskem.

The most

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest profile picture
Multiplo Invest
277 Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News