Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares. Braskem's controlling company, Novonor, is in judicial recovery and has Braskem as its most valuable asset. Therefore, Novonor is looking for a buyer for its stake in Braskem.

The most interesting thing is that Braskem is extremely cheap when we analyze its EV/EBITDA compared to its peers, and the company has already received numerous purchase proposals that place its valuation at double the current market cap.

Introduction

The petrochemical industry has different characteristics, such as entry barriers, logistics and authorizations. In addition, there are significant risks such as commoditized prices and possible legal challenges to environmental impacts. This has driven global consolidation into a few specialized groups.

Imports of resins and derivatives depend on domestic consumption, while prices are determined by the international market, implying unpredictability in prices and exchange rates. When we talk about chemicals, ethylene and propylene are the most relevant for the petrochemical chain.

Petrochemical Ssector Chain (IR Company)

As a reference, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2032. And now, we will better understand the history, the business model, and how Braskem positions itself in this complex industry.

History And Business Model

Braskem was created in 2002 to operate in thermoplastic resins (ethylene PE, propylene PP, and PVC). Currently, Braskem is the 6th largest petrochemical company in the world, with operations in Brazil, Mexico, USA and Europe.

Braskem In The World (IR Company)

Its total capacity in basic petrochemicals is 10,718 kton/year (4,105 kton/year of PE; 4,495 kton/year of PP; 710 kton/year of PVC). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia to serve clients in 60 countries. This strong international presence corroborates my recommendation to buy the shares.

Its products serve a variety of sectors, such as food, construction, cosmetics and household appliances. Its inputs are dollarized, therefore exposed to exchange rate variations.

It is also important to make some considerations regarding the company's corporate governance. This is because the state-owned Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a minority partner in the petrochemical company with 36.1% of the total capital. Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) has 38.3% and needs to sell its stake to pay off its debts.

Ownership Structure (IR Company)

It is worth noting that Novonor is in judicial recovery as a result of the scandals discovered in Operation Car Wash. Today, the company's judicial recovery is the largest in Brazil in terms of debt size, and there is a consensus that, to adjust its situation, it would be necessary to sell the stake in Braskem, the most valuable asset.

There is a Braskem shareholder agreement that gives Petrobras the preemptive right to purchase controlling interest. However, several companies have already shown interest in buying this stake in Novonor, I will talk more about these purchase proposals in the valuation chapter, but first I want to carry out a financial analysis of Braskem against its international competitors.

Braskem Fundamentals

From now on, we will do a financial analysis of Braskem against its competitors around the world, and later I will make some considerations.

Ticker (NYSE:BAK) (NYSE:LYB) (OTCPK:COVTY) (NYSE:DD) (NYSE:WLK) Name Braskem LyondellB Covestro DuPont Westlake Market Cap $2.7B $31B $10.6B $33B $19.6B Revenue $13.7B $40.7B $15.2B $12B $12.1B Revenue 3 Year [CAGR] 6.4% 13.9% 10.3% 2.7% 18.7% EBITDA Margin 3.6% 11.4% 5.6% 23.7% 15.5% Net Income Margin -8.8% 5.1% -1.5% 2.9% 2.1% ROE - 16.3% -3.1% 1.7% 2.8% Dividend Yield - 5.2% - 1.9% 11.2% Net Debt / EBITDA 11x 2x 2.8x 2.1x 1.2x Click to enlarge

There is definitely no positive highlight in Braskem's numbers against its competitors. The company has the worst growth, the worst margins, the worst return, it doesn't pay dividends.

However, Braskem's thesis is not about a healthy company, but rather an asset so cheap that it already discounts all the risks of the thesis, in my opinion. This will become clearer in the valuation topic.

Many Signs That The Valuation Is Discounted

As we are talking about a sector where the financial results tend to significantly change the variation in profits, I will initially use a comparative assessment of Braskem against its peers using the projected EV/EBITDA multiple.

EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

When we add up the multiples of each of the companies and divide by 5, we arrive at an average EV/EBITDA of 9.16x, this means that Braskem's multiple has a considerable discount of 18% to its peers, which corroborates my thesis of buying.

But I would argue that this is not the main sign that shares are trading well below their intrinsic value. As I said previously, Novonor has already received proposals for its stake in Braskem, and what draws attention is the company's evaluation of these proposals.

Novonor has already received more than three proposals for the purchase of its stake, such as those from Brazilian competitor Unipar and Saudi competitor Sabic. The most recent came from the Arab ADNOC, which values ​​the 38.3% stake at $2.14 billion. This means that, in ADNOC's assessment, Braskem would be worth $5.58 billion.

The most interesting thing is that today Braskem's market value is $2.7 billion, significantly below the $5.58 billion. And in my view, for the deal not to have been closed, it is because Novonor believes that its share is even more valuable. After this strong signal that the company is cheap, let's check what the Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools indicate.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades

As we can see, the valuation note corroborates the thesis that the shares are cheap. However, the recommendation is to hold the shares.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The recommendation to hold is mainly due to the momentum, which is actually quite negative. However, I personally believe that this is an opportunity since if the momentum changes, investors would already be investing in the shares.

Latest Earnings Results

In 1Q24, we were able to observe positive trends amid the difficulties that Braskem has been experiencing. Its revenue reached $3.6 billion (+7% q/q and -3% y/y) the improvement in the quarter was due to higher volumes sold, especially in Brazil (+9% q/q) and Mexico (+17% q/q).

Braskem Results (IR Company)

EBITDA levels also improved with better profitability. PE-naphtha spreads increased 12% q/t in Brazil and PE-ethane in Mexico had a quarterly improvement of 14%, indicating management resilience to act in a scenario of imbalance between supply and demand.

Finally, the net loss of $273 million improved compared to the previous quarter. A positive trend was a conservative capex of $440 million for the year, as the company faces challenges in reducing its leverage.

Overall, I see that the company will have many challenges, but I am beginning to see a real possibility of better results. In addition to the challenges, investors need to know the risks to the thesis.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

The main and most dangerous risk for Braskem's thesis are environmental liabilities. In 1976, still under the name Salgema, the extraction of sodium chloride began in the city of Maceió-AL. It was only in 2002 that the merger took place, and Braskem became responsible for the extraction mines.

In 2018, an earthquake was recorded in several neighborhoods of Maceió, and Braskem began studies to assess conditions in 35 mines. Concluding that the problem was serious, in 2019, the mines were completely deactivated.

Braskem Salt Mines (The Brazilian Report)

Then, a protection area was created, with a vacancy of 500 properties and the relocation of around 1.5 thousand people. And in 2023, the company signed an agreement with the city of Maceió regarding compensation of $332 million (12% of the market cap). However, it is extremely difficult to say how far this liability goes, as new lawsuits may arise.

An additional risk to mention is that the company may remain with demand problems for longer than expected, as there is excess capacity in the petrochemical industry not seen since 1990.

Global oversupply of petrochemicals (ICIS)

The risks of Braskem's thesis are diverse, and investors must be very aware of them before making their investments.

The Bottom Line

Without a doubt, the thesis to buy Braskem is not a consensus. However, it is worth highlighting that all the company's purchase offers came after the geological events in Maceió, meaning the buyers were already aware of the risk.

Even knowing the risk and possibly overestimating the environmental liabilities in the valuation, the offers were significantly above the current market value, which makes me think that all the risks are already in the price.

Therefore, my recommendation is to buy Braskem shares. Investors should be aware of the risks, especially new liabilities that may arise from the geological event, however, the risk-return ratio seems very attractive in my opinion.