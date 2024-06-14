demaerre/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A few days ago, I analyzed Vistra Corp. (VST) an independent power producer (IPP) that I found compelling despite the massive outperformance, that article led to an investor comment that Talen Energy Corp (OTCQX:TLNE) was another IPP that should benefit from the electricity sector drivers. Thus, I decided to analyze Talen and discovered it has substantial value to deliver, but with a far higher risk profile than VST.

Performance

Talen emerged from Chapter 11 with shares available for trading on the pink sheets in June 2023 thus the stock has a short track record but as seen in the chart below, has outperformed the sector and many peers despite being handicapped by the pink sheet listing and lack of market coverage. Today the stock has moved to the OTCQX and is applying for a Nasdaq listing and trades around US$50m daily.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

What is Talen

In the last 12 months, Talen has made several divestitures that have changed the company's profile. It sold its data center to AWS Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and its power plants in Texas for over US$1.3bn, which is used to reduce debt and initiate large buybacks. Talen currently has 10.7GW of capacity (52% Natural Gas) all in the northeast PJM (Pennsylvania, New Jersey & Maryland) wholesale market, where it has an aggressive commercial strategy with a low percentage of capacity hedged (price/gas cost) in 2025 & 2026. In addition, Talen has a recent power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon for the same data center it sold them that scales up from 120mw to as much as 960mw by 2034 that utilizes the nuclear power plant in Susquehanna. Nuclear energy is also benefited by tax incentives called PTC that kick in when electricity prices are below US$43.75Mwh

Created by author with data from Talen

Aggressive Price Hedging

Talen has, in my view, an aggressive commercial strategy that will be highly rewarded if electricity prices rise in the northeast market (PJM). At present, they have 38% and 17% of YE25 & YE26 capacity contracted at fixed prices and corresponding natural gas costs that allow them to lock in margins. The remaining, more than 60% of Talen´s production, will depend on the daily rate that is volatile and can be impacted by weather and natural gas prices. The table and chart below illustrate the magnitude of the upside and downside to EBITDA from every US$5 Mwh that price is above or below their base rate. A hot summer and cold winter combined with increased AI data usage plus more electric cars and more clean/expensive energy could produce substantial cash flow and earnings. Note that this hedge strategy will likely change, the company may lock in prices if they move higher. Gas prices are also very relevant for margins and follow different demand/supply dynamics, such as the increased ability to export LNG.

Created by author with data from Talen Created by author with data from Talen

The AWS PPA

As part of the data center divestiture (US$600m), Talen signed a long-term contract PPA with Amazon AWS to supply 480MW to 840MW by YE31 that can produce US$125m to $215m in EBITDA. This contract has a slow ramp-up starting at 120MW in 2025 and as illustrated in the chart below provides modest EBITDA for Talen in 2025 and 2026.

Created by author with data from Talen Created by author with data from Talen

Financial Estimates

The company has scant analyst coverage (4) that does not provide for a solid statistical base to draw conclusion from, in my opinion. Thus, I added my estimates specifically to cash flow, incorporating the recent divestitures, share buyback, and lower debt that all combine to boost cash earnings (normalized net income plus depreciation), which is my primary valuation driver. It's also important to note that the sale of the data center and Texas power plants have an estimated 24% decline in 2024 revenue and 29% in cash earnings. I would assume that in the 2Q24 results report, the company may provide some pro forma data that strips out the sold assets for a better comparison. The various moving parts have a positive impact on 2025 earnings and cash flow, with lower share count and decreased financial expenses and higher margins.

Talen has expensive debt at over 8.5% that can and should be restructured given the decreased leverage and AWS PPA that should improve its credit rating.

I assume the US$1bn share buyback is executed in equal parts in 2024 and 2025. This is a large added driver for the shares, especially as it moves to the NASDAQ and is added to indexes and ETFs with added ADTV (Average Daily Trading Volume)

Created by author with data from Talen & Capital IQ Created by author with data from Talen & Capital IQ

Valuation

The stock has moved from an obscure pink sheet stock exiting Chp11 to a solid electric generator ("IPP") adding value via asset sales and boosted by a renaissance in electricity demand and prices. The current consensus price target of US$132 backs into a P/E (cash) of 15x, which is not cheap vs peers. However, adjusting for the impact of asset sales, it's trading at 1x PEG, which I consider fair to reasonable. Moving into 2025, I believe the stock should trade at a discount given its aggressive commercial strategy at 12x P/E or 0.5x PEG, which indicates almost no change to the price target vs 2024. In 2026 as the benefits of share buybacks, the AWS PPA as well as higher energy prices may drive the price target to US $157 i.e., an additional 20% potential gain.

The peer group is broad and includes regulated utilities and IPPs. Talen compares very well to the sector with consensus cash earnings growth under 9% while the upside is low at 8% for a sector valuation of a P/E of 9x and PEG of 1.6x. However, VST and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) appear cheaper.

Created by author with data from Talen & Capital IQ Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Conclusion

I rate Talen a Buy. This is a difficult stock to rate; on one side the company has created substantial value and greatly de-risked the balance sheet as well as setting up to benefit from rising electricity prices in the US. However, the valuation seems to have reached fair value while the aggressive commercial strategy deserves a discounted multiple vs peers, in my view. The large share buyback program tilts the rating to buy given the support it should provide to the stock price as we wait to see how energy markets develop this hot summer.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.