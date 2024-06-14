ElFlacodelNorte

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is focused on investing in many of the largest and most successful health care companies. This ETF has around $20 billion in assets under management and offers an extremely low expense ratio of 0.10%, which is one reason why Vanguard funds are so popular with investors. The 30-day SEC yield is about 1.35%. Since its inception in January 2004, this ETF has returned about 10% annually. The one-year and five-year performance numbers are more impressive, with one-year total returns of nearly 13% and five-year returns averaging nearly 11.49% annually. It's an election year, which could add volatility to the healthcare sector, since politicians like to campaign on reducing the cost of healthcare. However, this sector could be poised to outperform going forward, with healthcare being a defensive and typically recession-resistant industry. Let's take a closer look.

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this ETF bottomed out late last year and has been in an uptrend since. A buy the dip strategy has been working for the past several months, and pullbacks down to around key moving averages appear to be ideal buying opportunities. The 50-day moving average is around $261 and the 200-day moving average is $250.86.

Top Ten Holdings

As shown below, this ETF holds many top-tier healthcare stocks:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Let's take a closer look at the three largest holdings.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares have surged over the past couple of years, thanks to the huge success of its weight-loss drug. The performance of this stock has dwarfed almost every stock in the market, and that has allowed it to become a bigger percentage holding for almost everyone who owns it. This stock now represents nearly 11% of the portfolio holdings. I don't want to argue with success, but I have to point out that this stock has had a huge run and the fact that it now represents about 11% of the portfolio could lead to increased downside risks. Eli Lilly is now trading for about 64 times earnings, although revenues are expected to continue growing rapidly.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a leading health benefits company. This stock has been a strong performer in recent years, although it has recently pulled back and appears to be consolidating. The recent pullback could be due to a couple of factors including a ransomware attack on UnitedHealth and also because margins from Medicare Advantage plans have been negatively impacted from higher than expected expenses. However, both of these issues appear to be one-time challenges, and the higher claim expenses from Medicare Advantage are likely to stabilize in the coming months after a post-Covid surge led many senior citizens to get treatment. This stock trades for a reasonable valuation at just around 18 times earnings and is expected to post high single digit growth rates for the next few years. This stock represents about 7.59% of the portfolio holdings.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares have been considered to be a "blue chip" investment for many investors thanks to a strong pipeline and many well-known brands that consumers use regularly. However, the stock has been challenged by talc litigation and the company continues to deal with the uncertainty that comes with thousands of unresolved claims. However, some type of resolution is likely to come sooner or later and lift a weight off of this stock, which is trading at just over 13 times earnings. I think this stock is ripe for multiple expansion in the coming years and in the meantime, it pays a dividend that yields around 3.41%. This stock represents around 5.84% of the portfolio holdings.

The Dividend

The dividend totals $3.47 per share on an annual basis, which provides a yield of around 1.35%. The dividend has been increased for three years, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is about 3.37%.

Why VHT Could Continue To Offer Strong Total Returns

This ETF holds a number of dividend stocks, and some of them are high yielding such as Pfizer (PFE) which currently yields around 6%. I believe many dividend stocks will appreciate in value in the next couple of years because interest rates are likely to decline. On June 12, 2024, the Federal Reserve reiterated forecasts that called for the Federal Funds rate to drop from the current level of around 5%, down to about 3% in 2026. This means money market fund yields of about 5% could also drop significantly and lead investors to pay more for higher yielding dividend stocks. This could drive portfolio gains for VHT over the next couple of years.

On June 14, 2024, consumer sentiment numbers were released and showed weakness due to concerns over inflation and lower incomes. The Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 65.6 in June, which was down from 69.1 in May. This represents the third monthly decline and if this trend continues, it could be a sign of recession in the near future. There are other signs of the rising risk of recession, and I pointed them out in this recent article.

It seems clear that the economy is headed for a slowdown and possibly even a full-blown recession. Either way, this could lead to renewed interest and multiple expansion for healthcare stocks, since this sector tends to be defensive and recession-resistant. For this reason, I think it makes sense to increase exposure to healthcare stocks, especially on pullbacks.

Potential Downside Risks

There are macro downside risks such as a stock market correction that investors should consider. However, there are also more specific potential downside risks for investors to consider with this ETF. My biggest concern is the fairly heavy weighting this ETF has in Eli Lilly. This stock could continue to have upside momentum and outperform, but it could also be due for a correction. Other risks include politicians talking about reducing healthcare costs, especially during an election year. This sector also faces heavy regulations and, at times, litigation risks, as we see with Johnson & Johnson.

In Summary

I see VHT as an ideal portfolio holding due to its low expense ratio, and focus on the healthcare sector, which could see multiple expansion in the coming years. This multiple expansion could be driven by lower interest rates and a slower economy, in which defensive stocks tend to outperform. With about 20 years of providing total returns of roughly 10%, I view this as an ideal portfolio holding, especially if it can be bought on pullbacks.

No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.