We previously covered Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in March 2024, discussing why we had maintained our Hold rating then, despite the stock's recent recovery from the January 2024 bottom and the excellent profitability of the REIT's core portfolios.

Much of our pessimism then was attributed to the uncertainty surrounding Steward Health Care System's financial health as the biggest tenant, with the REIT's dividend prospects likely to remain mixed before Steward's June 2024 deadline.

Since then, MPW has already recovered by +17.8% with a total return of +24.9%, far outperforming the wider market at +4.1% - implying the stock's growing bullish support.

Perhaps part of the optimism may be attributed to Steward's bankruptcy and the long awaited FQ1 '24 dividend announcements, providing the much-needed resolution to the REIT's ongoing tenant troubles.

With FQ1 '24 bringing forth a decent balance sheet as the management also guides improved liquidity in 2024, we believe that MPW is likely to weather the near-term uncertainties well enough, warranting the upgraded Buy rating for patient investors with higher risk appetite.

Steward Bankruptcy Is Finally Here

MPW's FQ1'24 Financial Results

Since our previous article, MPW has reported its double miss FQ1 '24 earnings on May 09, 2024, as major tenant Steward also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings on May 06, 2024.

It is unsurprising then, that Steward's bankruptcy has triggered multiple impairments in the REIT's FQ1 '24 performance, as projected in our previous article, with the former responsible for $470M in the latter's real estate impairment charges and $220M in loan adjustments for international joint venture.

This is on top of another $201M in real estate charges attributed to PHP Holdings (Prospect).

Otherwise, given that these are normally non-cash impairments, MPW appears to be reasonably profitable at adj net incomes of $46.81M (+113% QoQ/-63.2% YoY) and NFFO per share of $0.24 (-33.3% QoQ/-35.1% YoY) in the latest quarter.

With the REIT still paying out FQ1 '24 dividends of $0.15 per share, its approximate NFFO payout ratio remains relatively low at 62.5% compared to the sector median of 73.71%.

Moving forward, MPW investors may want to pay attention to the last potential impairment charge related to Steward, with the $346M of non-real estate investments consisting of working capital loan and other secured loans advanced in 2024.

For now, the management continues to "believe these investments are fully recoverable at this time," likely after the Steward bankruptcy is fully resolved.

At the same time, MPW has stayed true to its commitment of not "providing any additional funding beyond this initial $75 million," with Steward having had to rely on a $225M Chapter 11 financing from external lenders, including Brigade Capital Management, owl Creek Investments, and an affiliate of WhiteHawk Capital Partners.

As a result of the clarity, we expect to see the REIT's operations/balance sheet to further improve from henceforth.

A Fresh New Start For MPW

MPW's Portfolio

With Steward comprising 18.6% of MPW's FQ1'24 assets and revenues (down from 39.5% in 2018), we believe that the clarity arising from the former's bankruptcy will allow the REIT to emerge much stronger ahead.

This is especially since the management has learned the lesson the hard way, as they continued to improve the diversity of its portfolio over the past few years.

At the same time, readers must note that MPW continues to report 100% of rental collection from its other tenants, which increasingly comprises 81.4% of the REIT's portfolio (+0.6 points QoQ/+5.8 YoY) and 96% of its rental revenues (+16.4 points QoQ/+25.6 YoY).

As a result, we believe that FQ2 '24 may bring forth enhanced top/bottom lines along with a healthier balance sheet, providing a better picture of the REIT's portfolio performance. This is on top of the improved diversification, with the biggest tenant comprising only 12.1% of its portfolio, namely Circle Health.

Even so, MPW is looking at $438.83M of debts maturing in 2024, $1.42B in 2025, and $3.28B in 2026.

Despite the current loan portfolio's relatively reasonable weighted average interest rates of 4.15% and the projected unlocking of over $2B in additional liquidity in 2024 (with $1.6B already completed), we believe that the management is likely to rely on expensive debt refinancing in the intermediate term, depending on when the Fed pivots and borrowing costs normalize.

As a result, MPW investors may want to monitor the management's near-term execution closely, since the REIT's eventual turnaround depends on it.

For now, despite the higher annualized interest expenses of $434.74M (+6.2% QoQ/+11.2% YoY), the management has attempted to optimize costs as observed in the reduced quarterly SG&A expenses of $33.34M (+10.5% QoQ/-20% YoY), resulting in a relatively stable quarterly overall operating expenses of $146.83M (+8.1% QoQ/in line YoY), after discounting for real estate depreciation and amortization.

As a result, assuming that the management can sustain these efforts, we believe that the REIT may remain profitable enough to weather the near-term uncertainty and Steward's bankruptcy.

MPW Is Inherently Undervalued - Offering Opportunistic Investors With The Dual Pronged Returns

MPW Valuations

At the same time, MPW remains very discounted here at FWD Price/FFO valuations of 4.91x compared to the sector median of 12.60x and its 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 10.81x, despite the upgrade from the previous article to 3.65x.

The same has been observed against its healthcare REITs such as Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) at FWD Price/FFO valuations of 10.46x and CareTrust REIT (CTRE) at 17.14x, implying potential price appreciation for MPW assuming an upward re-rating.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Perhaps part of the pessimism may be attributed to the consensus' relatively underwhelming forward estimates, with MPW expected to generate minimal growth in top/bottom lines through FY2026.

When compared to its historical growth of +7.1%/+3.1% between FY2016 and FY2023, it is unsurprising that the market has decided to discount first and observe later, especially worsened by the short attack report and numerous tenant troubles.

So, Is MPW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MPW 1Y Stock Price

Since early 2024, we continue to see MPW chart higher highs and higher lows, with the stock already recovering from the 52-week lows of $2.92 to $4.83 at the time of writing.

At the same time, as a dividend stock, it continues to offer a rich forward yield of 12.40%, compared to the sector median of 4.70% and the US Treasury Yields between 4.24% and 5.37%.

While the Seeking Alpha Quant may rate MPW's Dividend Safety as D, naturally implying its inherently risky dividend prospects, we are quietly more optimistic about its turnaround as its tenant portfolio improves on a QoQ basis.

At the same time, the REIT remains more than capable of paying down its interest obligations, based on the adjusted interest coverage ratio of 3.2x (compared to 3.2x in FQ4 '23 and 3.5x in FQ1 '23) and the Transaction Adjusted Net Debt to Annualized EBITDAre Ratio of 6.5x in the latest quarter (compared to 6.9x in FQ4 '23, 6.9x in FQ1'23, and 6x in FQ4 '19).

As a result, we are cautiously upgrading the MPW stock to a Buy here, though with multiple caveats.

Risks Remain

One, MPW has been and may remain volatile moving forward, attributed to the Steward bankruptcy and the extremely high short interest of 34.2% at the time of writing.

Two, with the inflation still sticky, the Fed is unlikely to pivot anytime soon. For now, the market has priced in a rate cut only from the September 2024 FOMC meeting onwards, with a normalized macroeconomy likely to occur only from Q4'26 onwards, if not Q1 '27.

Three, while MPW remains relatively prudent in their dilutive capital raise thus far, as observed in the stable shares outstanding of 600.3M (+1.32M QoQ/+1.99M YoY/+105.41M from FQ4 '19 levels), it is uncertain if things may remain the same moving forward.

This is especially since REITs typically raise funds through the combination of dilutive capital raises and/or debt financing. As a result, investors should not be alarmed if the management opts to bolster their balance sheet through certain stock sales, given the expensive borrowing costs.

As a result of these developments, MPW is likely to remain a contentious stock ahead, with it only suitable for growth and dividend oriented investors with a higher risk appetite.

Despite the bullish support observed since early 2024, we do not expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock to be rated near to its historical levels anytime soon, implying that it is only suitable for those with a rather long investing trajectory as well.